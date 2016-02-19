Transitions of Aging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122035807, 9781483265810

Transitions of Aging

1st Edition

Editors: Nancy Datan Nancy Lohmann
eBook ISBN: 9781483265810
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1980
Page Count: 238
Description

Transitions of Aging is a compilation of papers that deals with gerontology, particularly on the rural aged and aging women. This book discusses the aging transition both as social and biological phenomenon; that physical health can be better, as well as the social, spatial, and economic environment surrounding places of aging. This text also focuses on rural aging and the strong bond of an extended family, which can offer lessons to healthy aging.
As regards aging in women, the book examines the problems they are confronted with and the programs that have been developed to deal with them. Part I addresses the personal transition of aging such as life satisfaction, physical activity, and competency in older women. Part II discusses family transitions of aging that include intergenerational relationships, widowhood, the clinical psychology of later life, and the economic status of late middle-aged widows. Part III describes the environmental transitions that the aging experiences such as aging and attachment to a certain place (for example, in an Appalachian community) and the older person's reaction as an initiator or a responder when he or she is confronted with environmental changes. This book also discusses studies made on institutionalization of the aged.
This text is suitable for psychologists, gerontologists, sociologists, and social workers dealing with the aged, particularly the female senior.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Personal Transitions of Aging

Chapter 1 Adaptive Dimensions of Adult Cognition

Dualistic Tensions in Models of Cognitive Aging

Intellectual Transitions in Later Life

Implications and Reinterpretations

Conclusions and Caveats

References

Chapter 2 Life Satisfaction Research in Aging: Implications for Policy Development

Why Examine Life Satisfaction?

Findings with Regard to Life Satisfaction

Life Satisfaction Research and Policy

Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 Physical Activity as It Relates to the Health of the Aged

Declining Involvement in Physical Activity as a Function of Age

Attitudes toward Participating in Physical Activity among the Elderly

Role of Physical Activity in the Mental Health of the Elderly

Summary and Recommendations

Reference Notes

References

Chapter 4 The Competent Older Woman

The Concept of Competence

The Growth of Competence

Competence in Childhood: Women's Interpretations

Competence in Adulthood

The Competent Older Woman

The Varieties of Competence

Discussion

Conclusion

References

Part II Family Transitions of Aging

Chapter 5 Intergenerational Relations in Later Life: A Family System Approach

Family Systems

Rural-Urban

Measurement

Developmental Effects

Summary

References

Chapter 6 The Widowed Family Member

Widowhood as a Neglected Aspect of Family Sociology

Widows and Widowers: Similarities and Differences

The Influence of Education and Social Class on Widowhood

Early Problems of Widowhood

The Reconstruction of Social Life Space in Widowhood

Remarriage and Other Relations with the Opposite Sex

Support Systems Involving Widows

Role Changes of People Who Are Widowed

Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 7 The Clinical Psychology of Later Life: Developmental Paradigms

Men: The Masculine Protesters

Threats to the Older Woman

References

Chapter 8 Economic Status of Late Middle-Aged Widows

Methodology

Results

Summary and Conclusions

Part III Environmental Transitions In Aging

Chapter 9 Growing Old "Inside": Aging and Attachment to Place in an Appalachian Community

The Appalachian Aging Project

References

Chapter 10 Environmental Change: The Older Person as Initiator and Responder

Environment-Relevant Changes in the Individual

Aging-in-Place

Aging in a New Place

Conclusion

References

Chapter 11 Institutionalization of the Aged

Institutionalization as a Ubiquitous Event

A Longitudinal Study

A Forward Look

References

Subject Index

About the Editor

Nancy Datan

Nancy Lohmann

