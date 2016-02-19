Transitional Energy Policy 1980-2030: Alternative Nuclear Technologies discusses topics the tackle concerns regarding the use of nuclear technology as an energy source. The book explains issues such as the reservations regarding the use of nuclear, energy resource supply/demand problems, and controversial concepts.

The text is comprised of seven chapters; each tackles a different area of concern. Chapter I discusses the trends, logistic curves, economic cycles, and predictions of energy growth, while Chapter II covers the perils of paucity of fossil fuels. Chapter III deals with nuclear energy directions, and Chapters IV and V discuss the strategies used in pursuit of nuclear technology evolution. The sixth chapter tackles institutions and commercialization of nuclear technologies from a historical perspective, while the seventh chapter covers possible patterns.

The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with the development of nuclear technology as an energy source.