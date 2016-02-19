Transitional Energy Policy 1980-2030
1st Edition
Alternative Nuclear Technologies
Description
Transitional Energy Policy 1980-2030: Alternative Nuclear Technologies discusses topics the tackle concerns regarding the use of nuclear technology as an energy source. The book explains issues such as the reservations regarding the use of nuclear, energy resource supply/demand problems, and controversial concepts.
The text is comprised of seven chapters; each tackles a different area of concern. Chapter I discusses the trends, logistic curves, economic cycles, and predictions of energy growth, while Chapter II covers the perils of paucity of fossil fuels. Chapter III deals with nuclear energy directions, and Chapters IV and V discuss the strategies used in pursuit of nuclear technology evolution. The sixth chapter tackles institutions and commercialization of nuclear technologies from a historical perspective, while the seventh chapter covers possible patterns.
The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with the development of nuclear technology as an energy source.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part 1. Energy Growth
Chapter I Energy Growth: Trends, Logistic Curves Economic Cycles and Crystal Balls
Chapter II Fossil Fuels: The Perils of Paucities
Chapter III Nuclear Energy Directions: The Changing Issues
Part 2. Technology Directions
Chapter IV Nuclear Technology Evolution: The Prevalent Strategy
Chapter V Nuclear Technology Evolution: A Not-So-Prevalent Strategy
Part 3. Institutional Directions
Chapter VI Institutions and Commercialization: A Historical Perspective
Chapter VII Institutions and Commercialization: Possible Patterns
Appendixes
Appendix A The Lore of Logistics
Appendix B Neutronic and Economic Background
Abbreviations and Acronyms
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 279
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138442