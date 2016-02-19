Transitional Energy Policy 1980-2030 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271828, 9781483138442

Transitional Energy Policy 1980-2030

1st Edition

Alternative Nuclear Technologies

Authors: Hugh B. Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9781483138442
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 279
Description

Transitional Energy Policy 1980-2030: Alternative Nuclear Technologies discusses topics the tackle concerns regarding the use of nuclear technology as an energy source. The book explains issues such as the reservations regarding the use of nuclear, energy resource supply/demand problems, and controversial concepts.

The text is comprised of seven chapters; each tackles a different area of concern. Chapter I discusses the trends, logistic curves, economic cycles, and predictions of energy growth, while Chapter II covers the perils of paucity of fossil fuels. Chapter III deals with nuclear energy directions, and Chapters IV and V discuss the strategies used in pursuit of nuclear technology evolution. The sixth chapter tackles institutions and commercialization of nuclear technologies from a historical perspective, while the seventh chapter covers possible patterns.

The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with the development of nuclear technology as an energy source.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part 1. Energy Growth

Chapter I Energy Growth: Trends, Logistic Curves Economic Cycles and Crystal Balls

Chapter II Fossil Fuels: The Perils of Paucities

Chapter III Nuclear Energy Directions: The Changing Issues

Part 2. Technology Directions

Chapter IV Nuclear Technology Evolution: The Prevalent Strategy

Chapter V Nuclear Technology Evolution: A Not-So-Prevalent Strategy

Part 3. Institutional Directions

Chapter VI Institutions and Commercialization: A Historical Perspective

Chapter VII Institutions and Commercialization: Possible Patterns

Appendixes

Appendix A The Lore of Logistics

Appendix B Neutronic and Economic Background

Abbreviations and Acronyms

Index

About the Author


About the Author

Hugh B. Stewart

