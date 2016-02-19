Transition Metal Organometallics in Organic Synthesis
Description
Transition Metal Organometallics in Organic Synthesis, Volume II covers chapters on the applications of arene and alkyne complexes, as well as cluster compounds, in organic synthesis. The book discusses the potential utility of transition metal-alkyne complexes and derived cluster compounds as reagents in organic synthesis, as well as the complexation reactions of arenes. The text also describes the oxidation, reduction, rearrangement, and other synthetically useful processes. Chemists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface to Volume I
Preface to Volume II
1 The Potential Utility of Transition Metal-Alkyne Complexes and Derived Cluster Compounds as Reagents in Organic Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Bonding and Structure of Metal-Alkyne Complexes
III. Preparation of Metal-Alkyne Complexes
IV. Reactions of Alkyne Complexes
V. Synthesis and Reactions of Alkylidynetricobalt Nonacarbonyl Complexes
References
2 Arene Complexes in Organic Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Arene Ligands as Displacing Agents in Organometallic Complexes
III. Electronic Influence of the Cr(CO)3 Group
IV. Side-Chain Reactions of a Ring Complexed by Cr(CO)3
V. Use of Chromium Carbonyl Groups for the Selective Activation of Aromatic Side Chains
VI. Reactivity of an Aromatic Moiety Complexed by Cr(CO)3
VII. Phenylation of Nucleophiles via Neutral Organometallic Intermediates
VIII. Electrophilic Reactivity of Cationic Arene Complexes
IX. Stereochemical Consequences of the Transition Metal Complexation of an Arene
X. Aromatization of Diene Structures via Complexation
XI. Ortho-Metallated Arènes. New Syntheses of Specific Arene Positional Isomers. Carbonylation
XII. Arene Complexes as Catalysts
References
3 Oxidation, Reduction, Rearrangement, and Other Synthetically Useful Processes
I. Oxidation
II. Reduction
III. Addition and Condensation Reactions
IV. Elimination Processes
V. Cleavage Reactions
VI. Rearrangements
VII. Other
References
Author Index
Subject Index
