Transition Metal Organometallics in Organic Synthesis, Volume II covers chapters on the applications of arene and alkyne complexes, as well as cluster compounds, in organic synthesis. The book discusses the potential utility of transition metal-alkyne complexes and derived cluster compounds as reagents in organic synthesis, as well as the complexation reactions of arenes. The text also describes the oxidation, reduction, rearrangement, and other synthetically useful processes. Chemists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface to Volume I

Preface to Volume II

1 The Potential Utility of Transition Metal-Alkyne Complexes and Derived Cluster Compounds as Reagents in Organic Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Bonding and Structure of Metal-Alkyne Complexes

III. Preparation of Metal-Alkyne Complexes

IV. Reactions of Alkyne Complexes

V. Synthesis and Reactions of Alkylidynetricobalt Nonacarbonyl Complexes

References

2 Arene Complexes in Organic Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Arene Ligands as Displacing Agents in Organometallic Complexes

III. Electronic Influence of the Cr(CO)3 Group

IV. Side-Chain Reactions of a Ring Complexed by Cr(CO)3

V. Use of Chromium Carbonyl Groups for the Selective Activation of Aromatic Side Chains

VI. Reactivity of an Aromatic Moiety Complexed by Cr(CO)3

VII. Phenylation of Nucleophiles via Neutral Organometallic Intermediates

VIII. Electrophilic Reactivity of Cationic Arene Complexes

IX. Stereochemical Consequences of the Transition Metal Complexation of an Arene

X. Aromatization of Diene Structures via Complexation

XI. Ortho-Metallated Arènes. New Syntheses of Specific Arene Positional Isomers. Carbonylation

XII. Arene Complexes as Catalysts

References

3 Oxidation, Reduction, Rearrangement, and Other Synthetically Useful Processes

I. Oxidation

II. Reduction

III. Addition and Condensation Reactions

IV. Elimination Processes

V. Cleavage Reactions

VI. Rearrangements

VII. Other

References

Author Index

Subject Index





