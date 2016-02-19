Transition metal Organometallics In Organic Synthesis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120531011, 9780323161930

Transition metal Organometallics In Organic Synthesis

2nd Edition

Editors: Howard Alper
eBook ISBN: 9780323161930
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 270
Description

Transition Metal Organometallics in Organic Synthesis: Volume I reviews the literature in the field of organic synthesis with a focus on the most effective synthetic transformations.

The text covers topics such as the general considerations in organic synthesis, C-C and C-X bond formations, and the isomerization and reorganization reactions of olefins. Also covered are topics such as displacement reactions with transition metal complexes, electrophilic reactions of organopalladium complexes, carbonylation reactions, and metal-carbene complexes — its structure, spectra, bonding, and direct synthesis.

The book is recommended as a reference for chemists and inorganic chemists who would like to learn the applications of organometallic complexes as reagents and catalysts.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Transition Metal Complexes of Olefinic Compounds

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations in Organic Synthesis Preparation of Starting Materials

III. C-C Bond Formation

IV. C-X Bond Formation (X = Element Other than Carbon)

V. Isomerization and Reorganization Reactions of Olefins

VI. Stabilization of Unstable Intermediates

VII. Transition Metals as Protecting, Activating, and Directing Groups

VIII. Rearrangements and the Synthesis of Some Unusual Compounds

IX. Stereochemical Implications

References

2 Coupling Reactions via Transition Metal Complexes

I. Coupling Reactions of σ- and π-Bonded Organic Ligands

II. Displacement Reactions with Transition Metal Complexes

III. Nucleophilic Reactions of Organotransition Metal Complexes with Carbonyl and Epoxy Compounds

IV. Electrophilic Reactions of Organopalladium Complexes

V. Addition Reactions of Organometallic Complexes across Unsaturated Carbon-Carbon Bonds

VI. Carbonylation Reactions

VII. Miscellanous

References

3 Metal-Carbene Complexes in Organic Sythesis

I. Introduction

II. Structure, Bonding, and Spectra of Metal-Carbene Complexes

III. Direct Synthesis of Metal-Carbene Complexes

IV. Modification and Elaboration of the Structure of Metal-Carbene Complexes

V. Release of the Carbene Ligand from Metal Complexes

VI. Application of Metal-Carbene Complexes in Organic Synthesis

References

Author Index

Subject Index


