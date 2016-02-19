Transition Metal Organometallics in Organic Synthesis: Volume I reviews the literature in the field of organic synthesis with a focus on the most effective synthetic transformations.

The text covers topics such as the general considerations in organic synthesis, C-C and C-X bond formations, and the isomerization and reorganization reactions of olefins. Also covered are topics such as displacement reactions with transition metal complexes, electrophilic reactions of organopalladium complexes, carbonylation reactions, and metal-carbene complexes — its structure, spectra, bonding, and direct synthesis.

The book is recommended as a reference for chemists and inorganic chemists who would like to learn the applications of organometallic complexes as reagents and catalysts.