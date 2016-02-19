Transition metal Organometallics In Organic Synthesis
2nd Edition
Description
Transition Metal Organometallics in Organic Synthesis: Volume I reviews the literature in the field of organic synthesis with a focus on the most effective synthetic transformations.
The text covers topics such as the general considerations in organic synthesis, C-C and C-X bond formations, and the isomerization and reorganization reactions of olefins. Also covered are topics such as displacement reactions with transition metal complexes, electrophilic reactions of organopalladium complexes, carbonylation reactions, and metal-carbene complexes — its structure, spectra, bonding, and direct synthesis.
The book is recommended as a reference for chemists and inorganic chemists who would like to learn the applications of organometallic complexes as reagents and catalysts.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Transition Metal Complexes of Olefinic Compounds
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations in Organic Synthesis Preparation of Starting Materials
III. C-C Bond Formation
IV. C-X Bond Formation (X = Element Other than Carbon)
V. Isomerization and Reorganization Reactions of Olefins
VI. Stabilization of Unstable Intermediates
VII. Transition Metals as Protecting, Activating, and Directing Groups
VIII. Rearrangements and the Synthesis of Some Unusual Compounds
IX. Stereochemical Implications
References
2 Coupling Reactions via Transition Metal Complexes
I. Coupling Reactions of σ- and π-Bonded Organic Ligands
II. Displacement Reactions with Transition Metal Complexes
III. Nucleophilic Reactions of Organotransition Metal Complexes with Carbonyl and Epoxy Compounds
IV. Electrophilic Reactions of Organopalladium Complexes
V. Addition Reactions of Organometallic Complexes across Unsaturated Carbon-Carbon Bonds
VI. Carbonylation Reactions
VII. Miscellanous
References
3 Metal-Carbene Complexes in Organic Sythesis
I. Introduction
II. Structure, Bonding, and Spectra of Metal-Carbene Complexes
III. Direct Synthesis of Metal-Carbene Complexes
IV. Modification and Elaboration of the Structure of Metal-Carbene Complexes
V. Release of the Carbene Ligand from Metal Complexes
VI. Application of Metal-Carbene Complexes in Organic Synthesis
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161930