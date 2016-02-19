Transition-Metal Organometallic Chemistry: An Introduction presents the basic facts and principles of transition-metal organometallic chemistry. The book discusses the general principles of transition-metal organometallic chemistry; the organometallic derivatives of the early transition metals; and the organometallic derivatives of chromium, molybdenum, and tungsten. The text also describes the organometallic derivatives of manganese, technetium, and rhenium; the organometallic derivatives of iron, ruthenium, and osmium; and the organometallic derivatives of cobalt, rhodium, and iridium. The organometallic derivatives of nickel, palladium, platinum, copper, silver, and gold are also considered. Chemists and chemistry students will find the book invaluable.

Preface

Chapter I. General Principles of Transition-Metal Organometallic Chemistry

Introduction

Historical Development of Transition-Metal Organometallic Chemistry

Some Aspects of the Bonding in Coordination Compounds

Metal Carbonyls

Metal Cyclopentadienyls

Metal Complexes of Other Cn Hn Ring Systems and Their Derivatives

Preparation of π-Complexes of Benzene and Related Aromatic Compounds

Metal-Olefin Complexes

Metal-Alkyne (Acetylene) Complexes

Metal π-Allyl Derivatives

Other Delocalized Carbon Ligands

Compounds with Transition-Metal-Carbon σ-Bonds

Summary of Chapter I and Further Plan of This Volume

References

Supplementary Reading

Questions

Chapter II. Organometallic Derivatives of the Early Transition Metals

Introduction

Organometallic Chemistry of the Lanthanides (Including Scandium and Yttrium)

Organometallic Chemistry of the Actinides

Organometallic Chemistry of Titanium-π-Cyclopentadienyl

Derivatives

Other Organometallic Derivatives of Titanium

Organometallic Chemistry of Zirconium and Hafnium

Organometallic Chemistry of Vanadium

Organometallic Chemistry of Niobium and Tantalum

References

Supplementary Reading

Questions

Chapter III. Organometallic Derivatives of Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten

Introduction

The Metal Hexacarbonyls

Reactions of the Metal Hexacarbonyls

Metal Carbonyl Halide Derivatives

Metal Carbonyl Anions

Metal Carbonyl Derivatives of Olefins, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds (Arenes)

Substituted Octahedral Metal Carbonyls

Cyclopentadienylmetal Carbonyl Derivatives

Cyclopentadienylmetal Nitrosyl Derivatives

Biscyclopentadienyl Derivatives of Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten

Other Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Derivatives with Two π-Bonded Rings

Miscellaneous Organochromium Compounds

References

Supplementary Reading

Questions

Chapter IV. Organometallic Derivatives of Manganese, Technetium, and Rhenium

Introduction

The Dimetal Decacarbonyls

Other Metal Carbonyl Derivatives

π-Cyclopentadienyl Derivatives

Miscellaneous Organometallic Derivatives

References

Questions

Chapter V. Organometallic Derivatives of Iron, Ruthenium, and Osmium

Introduction

Metallocenes

Iron Carbonyls

Iron Carbonyl Anions

Iron Carbonyl Halide Derivatives

Iron Carbonyl Sulfur Derivatives

Iron Carbonyl Nitrosyl Derivatives

Olefin Derivatives of Iron Carbonyls

Cyclobutadienetricarbonyliron and Its Derivatives

π-Allyliron Carbonyl Derivatives

Reactions of Iron Carbonyls with Allenes and Cumulenes; Other Delocalized Systems

Reactions of Acetylenes with Iron Carbonyls

Fluorocarbon Derivatives of Iron Carbonyls

Ruthenium and Osmium Carbonyl Derivatives

Cyclopentadienylmetal Carbonyl Derivatives

Benzene, Cyclohexadienyl, and Cyclohexadiene Derivatives

References

Supplementary Reading

Questions

Chapter VI. Organometallic Derivatives of Cobalt, Rhodium, and Iridium

Introduction

Cobalt Carbonyls

Other Cobalt Carbonyl Derivatives

Rhodium and Iridium Carbonyls

π-Cyclopentadienyl Derivatives

Olefin Complexes (Rhodium)

AUyl Derivatives (Rhodium)

Cobalt Alkyls

References

Supplementary Reading

Questions

Chapter VII. Organometallic Derivatives of Nickel, Palladium, and Platinum

Introduction

Organometallic Chemistry of Nickel

π-Allyl Derivatives of Nickel, Palladium, and Platinum

Alkyl Derivatives of Nickel, Palladium, and Platinum

Olefin Complexes of Palladium and Platinum

References

Supplementary Reading

Chapter VIII. Organometallic Derivatives of Copper, Silver, and Gold

Text

References

Supplementary Readings

Author Index

Subject Index