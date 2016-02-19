Transition-Metal Organometallic Chemistry
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
Transition-Metal Organometallic Chemistry: An Introduction presents the basic facts and principles of transition-metal organometallic chemistry. The book discusses the general principles of transition-metal organometallic chemistry; the organometallic derivatives of the early transition metals; and the organometallic derivatives of chromium, molybdenum, and tungsten. The text also describes the organometallic derivatives of manganese, technetium, and rhenium; the organometallic derivatives of iron, ruthenium, and osmium; and the organometallic derivatives of cobalt, rhodium, and iridium. The organometallic derivatives of nickel, palladium, platinum, copper, silver, and gold are also considered. Chemists and chemistry students will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. General Principles of Transition-Metal Organometallic Chemistry
Introduction
Historical Development of Transition-Metal Organometallic Chemistry
Some Aspects of the Bonding in Coordination Compounds
Metal Carbonyls
Metal Cyclopentadienyls
Metal Complexes of Other Cn Hn Ring Systems and Their Derivatives
Preparation of π-Complexes of Benzene and Related Aromatic Compounds
Metal-Olefin Complexes
Metal-Alkyne (Acetylene) Complexes
Metal π-Allyl Derivatives
Other Delocalized Carbon Ligands
Compounds with Transition-Metal-Carbon σ-Bonds
Summary of Chapter I and Further Plan of This Volume
References
Supplementary Reading
Questions
Chapter II. Organometallic Derivatives of the Early Transition Metals
Introduction
Organometallic Chemistry of the Lanthanides (Including Scandium and Yttrium)
Organometallic Chemistry of the Actinides
Organometallic Chemistry of Titanium-π-Cyclopentadienyl
Derivatives
Other Organometallic Derivatives of Titanium
Organometallic Chemistry of Zirconium and Hafnium
Organometallic Chemistry of Vanadium
Organometallic Chemistry of Niobium and Tantalum
References
Supplementary Reading
Questions
Chapter III. Organometallic Derivatives of Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten
Introduction
The Metal Hexacarbonyls
Reactions of the Metal Hexacarbonyls
Metal Carbonyl Halide Derivatives
Metal Carbonyl Anions
Metal Carbonyl Derivatives of Olefins, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds (Arenes)
Substituted Octahedral Metal Carbonyls
Cyclopentadienylmetal Carbonyl Derivatives
Cyclopentadienylmetal Nitrosyl Derivatives
Biscyclopentadienyl Derivatives of Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten
Other Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Derivatives with Two π-Bonded Rings
Miscellaneous Organochromium Compounds
References
Supplementary Reading
Questions
Chapter IV. Organometallic Derivatives of Manganese, Technetium, and Rhenium
Introduction
The Dimetal Decacarbonyls
Other Metal Carbonyl Derivatives
π-Cyclopentadienyl Derivatives
Miscellaneous Organometallic Derivatives
References
Questions
Chapter V. Organometallic Derivatives of Iron, Ruthenium, and Osmium
Introduction
Metallocenes
Iron Carbonyls
Iron Carbonyl Anions
Iron Carbonyl Halide Derivatives
Iron Carbonyl Sulfur Derivatives
Iron Carbonyl Nitrosyl Derivatives
Olefin Derivatives of Iron Carbonyls
Cyclobutadienetricarbonyliron and Its Derivatives
π-Allyliron Carbonyl Derivatives
Reactions of Iron Carbonyls with Allenes and Cumulenes; Other Delocalized Systems
Reactions of Acetylenes with Iron Carbonyls
Fluorocarbon Derivatives of Iron Carbonyls
Ruthenium and Osmium Carbonyl Derivatives
Cyclopentadienylmetal Carbonyl Derivatives
Benzene, Cyclohexadienyl, and Cyclohexadiene Derivatives
References
Supplementary Reading
Questions
Chapter VI. Organometallic Derivatives of Cobalt, Rhodium, and Iridium
Introduction
Cobalt Carbonyls
Other Cobalt Carbonyl Derivatives
Rhodium and Iridium Carbonyls
π-Cyclopentadienyl Derivatives
Olefin Complexes (Rhodium)
AUyl Derivatives (Rhodium)
Cobalt Alkyls
References
Supplementary Reading
Questions
Chapter VII. Organometallic Derivatives of Nickel, Palladium, and Platinum
Introduction
Organometallic Chemistry of Nickel
π-Allyl Derivatives of Nickel, Palladium, and Platinum
Alkyl Derivatives of Nickel, Palladium, and Platinum
Olefin Complexes of Palladium and Platinum
References
Supplementary Reading
Chapter VIII. Organometallic Derivatives of Copper, Silver, and Gold
Text
References
Supplementary Readings
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159968