Transition Metal Catalyzed Pyrimidine, Pyrazine, Pyridazine and Triazine Synthesis
1st Edition
Transition Metal-Catalyzed Heterocycle Synthesis Series
Description
Transition Metal-Catalyzed Pyrimidine Synthesis: Transition Metal-Catalyzed Heterocycle Synthesis Series provides an overview of pyrimidine, describing properties of these heterocycle compounds and the traditional synthetic procedures used for them. The book then explores catalyzed procedures for pyrimidine synthesis in greater detail and depth than is currently available in published review articles.
This volume is part of the short series authored by Xiao-Feng Wu that summarizes recent achievements on heterocycle synthesis with transition metals as catalysts, with each volume dedicated to one heterocycle compound.
Key Features
- Offers a brief, focused review of the active research in pyrimidine synthesis via transition metal catalysis
- Provides useful coverage of pyrimidine properties and both intermolecular and intramolecular cyclization
- Volume Three in Elsevier’s short work series, Transition Metal-Catalyzed Heterocycles Synthesis
- Provides greater detail and depth than is currently available in published review articles
Readership
Researchers focused on synthesis (organic and organometallic chemistry), transition metal catalysis, heterocycle chemistry
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- References
- Chapter 2. Synthesis of Pyrimidine
- Abstract
- 2.1 Synthesis of Pyrimidine by [4+2] Cyclization Reactions
- 2.2 Synthesis of Pyrimidine by [3+2+1] Cyclization Reactions
- 2.3 Synthesis of Pyrimidine by [3+3] Cyclization Reactions
- 2.4 Other procedures for Pyrimidine Synthesis
- References
- Chapter 3. Synthesis of Pyrazine
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 4. Synthesis of Pyridazine
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 5. Synthesis of Triazine
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 6. Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 102
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 27th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093696
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128093788
About the Author
Xiao-Feng Wu
Xiao-Feng Wu was born in China in 1985. He studied chemistry in Zhejiang Sci-Tech University (China) where he got his bachelor’s degree in science (2007). In the same year, he went to Rennes 1 University (France) and earned his master’s degree in 2009. Then he joined Matthias Beller’s group in Leibniz-Institute for Catalysis (Germany) where he completed his PhD thesis in January 2012. Subsequently, he started his independent research at ZSTU and LIKAT. His research interests include carbonylation reactions, heterocycles synthesis, and the catalytic application of cheap metals. He also was a fellow of the Max-Buchner-Forschungsstiftung. On academic record, Xiao-Feng has authored more than 120 publications in international journals, and authored or edited five books, 15 chapters, and two patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leibniz-Institut für Katalyse (LIKAT), Universität Rostock, Germany and Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, Hangzhou, China
Zechao Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
Universität Rostock Leibniz-Institut für Katalysis, Rostock, Germany