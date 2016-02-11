Transition Metal-Catalyzed Pyridine Synthesis
1st Edition
Transition Metal-Catalyzed Heterocycle Synthesis Series
Description
Transition Metal-Catalyzed Pyridine Synthesis provides an overview of pyridines, describing properties of these heterocycle compounds and describing traditional synthetic procedures for them. The book then explores catalyzed procedures for pyridine synthesis in greater detail and depth than is currently available in published Review articles.
The short series Transition Metal-Catalyzed Heterocycles Synthesis, authored by Xiao-Feng Wu, summarizes recent achievements on heterocycles synthesis with transition metal as the catalysts, with each volume dedicated to one heterocycle compound.
Key Features
- Brief, focused review of this active research area, Pyridine synthesis via transition metal catalysis
- Useful coverage of Pyridine properties and both intermolecular and intramolecular cyclization
- Volume Two in Elsevier’s short work series, "Transition Metal-Catalyzed Heterocycles Synthesis"
Readership
Short, focused work on properties and synthetic methods of heterocycle compound Pyridine
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- Reference
- Chapter 2. Synthesized by Intramolecular Cyclizations
- Abstract
- References
- Chapter 3. Synthesized by Intermolecular Cyclizations
- Abstract
- 3.1 Synthesized by [2+2+2] Cyclization Reactions
- 3.2 Synthesized by [2+2+1+1] Cyclization Reactions
- 3.3 Synthesized by [3+3] Cyclization Reactions
- 3.4 Synthesized by [3+2+1] Cyclization Reactions
- 3.5 Synthesized by [4+2] Cyclization Reactions
- 3.6 Synthesized by [5+1] Cyclization Reactions
- References
- Chapter 4. Summary and Outlook
Details
- No. of pages:
- 90
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 11th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128093795
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093689
About the Author
Xiao-Feng Wu
Xiao-Feng Wu was born in China in 1985. He studied chemistry in Zhejiang Sci-Tech University (China) where he got his bachelor’s degree in science (2007). In the same year, he went to Rennes 1 University (France) and earned his master’s degree in 2009. Then he joined Matthias Beller’s group in Leibniz-Institute for Catalysis (Germany) where he completed his PhD thesis in January 2012. Subsequently, he started his independent research at ZSTU and LIKAT. His research interests include carbonylation reactions, heterocycles synthesis, and the catalytic application of cheap metals. He also was a fellow of the Max-Buchner-Forschungsstiftung. On academic record, Xiao-Feng has authored more than 120 publications in international journals, and authored or edited five books, 15 chapters, and two patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leibniz-Institut für Katalyse (LIKAT), Universität Rostock, Germany and Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, Hangzhou, China