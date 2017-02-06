Transition Metal-Catalyzed Benzofuran Synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128093771, 9780128093702

Transition Metal-Catalyzed Benzofuran Synthesis

1st Edition

Transition Metal-Catalyzed Heterocycle Synthesis Series

Authors: Xiao-Feng Wu Yahui Li
Paperback ISBN: 9780128093771
eBook ISBN: 9780128093702
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th February 2017
Page Count: 74
Description

Transition Metal-Catalyzed Benzofuran Synthesis: Transition Metal-Catalyzed Heterocycle Synthesis Series provides an overview of benzofuran, describing properties of these heterocycle compounds and the traditional synthetic procedures used for them. The book then explores catalyzed procedures for benzofuran synthesis in greater detail and depth than is currently available in published review articles.

This volume is part of the short series authored by Xiao-Feng Wu that summarizes recent achievements on heterocycle synthesis with transition metals as catalysts, with each volume dedicated to one heterocycle compound.

Key Features

  • Offers a brief, focused review of this active research in benzofuran synthesis via transition metal catalysis
  • Useful coverage of benzofuran properties and both intermolecular and intramolecular cyclization
  • Volume Four in Elsevier’s short work series, Transition Metal-Catalyzed Heterocycles Synthesis
  • Provides greater detail and depth than is currently available in published review articles

Readership

Researchers focused on synthesis (organic and organometallic chemistry), transition metal catalysis, heterocycle chemistry

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

  • References

Chapter 2. Pd-Catalyzed Benzofuran Synthesis

  • Abstract
  • References

Chapter 3. Cu-Catalyzed Benzofuran Synthesis

  • Abstract
  • References

Chapter 4. Other Transition Metal-Catalyzed Benzofuran Synthesis

  • Abstract
  • References

Chapter 5. Traditional Synthesis of Benzo[b]furans

  • Abstract
  • References

Chapter 6. Summary and Outlook

About the Author

Xiao-Feng Wu

Xiao-Feng Wu

Xiao-Feng Wu was born in China in 1985. He studied chemistry in Zhejiang Sci-Tech University (China) where he got his bachelor’s degree in science (2007). In the same year, he went to Rennes 1 University (France) and earned his master’s degree in 2009. Then he joined Matthias Beller’s group in Leibniz-Institute for Catalysis (Germany) where he completed his PhD thesis in January 2012. Subsequently, he started his independent research at ZSTU and LIKAT. His research interests include carbonylation reactions, heterocycles synthesis, and the catalytic application of cheap metals. He also was a fellow of the Max-Buchner-Forschungsstiftung. On academic record, Xiao-Feng has authored more than 120 publications in international journals, and authored or edited five books, 15 chapters, and two patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Leibniz-Institut für Katalyse (LIKAT), Universität Rostock, Germany and Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, Hangzhou, China

Yahui Li

Affiliations and Expertise

Leibniz-Institut für Katalyse e.V. an der Universität Rostock (LIKAT), Rostock, Germany

