Transition and Turbulence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124932401, 9781483264592

Transition and Turbulence

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, October 13–15, 1980

Editors: Richard E. Meyer
eBook ISBN: 9781483264592
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1981
Page Count: 256
Description

Mathematics Research Center Symposia and Advanced Seminar Series: Transition and Turbulence covers the lectures presented at the Symposium on Transition and Turbulence in Fluids, held in Madison, Wisconsin on October 13-15, 1980 under the auspices of the Mathematics Research Center of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The book focuses on the relation between transition and turbulence in fluids and the importance of this relation for the understanding of many real fluid motions.

The selection first elaborates on transition in flow between rotating concentric cylinders, observations in the Taylor experiment, and transition to turbulence in thermal convection with and without rotation. Discussions focus on low aspect ratio convection layers, random convection in a rotating layer, unsteady flows at high Reynolds numbers, transition to oscillatory motion, and experimental observations. The text then tackles instability and turbulence in jets, instability and transition in pipes and channels, and transition to turbulence in boundary layers.

The book ponders on coherent structures in turbulence; interactions between large-scale coherent structures and fine-grained turbulence in free shear flows; and vortex interactions and coherent structures in turbulence. Topics include atomic and molecular representations, vortices in uniform strain, vortex pairs, numerical computations applied to a simple problem, agglomeration of large-scale structures and subharmonic formation, retrieving phase information, and dynamical equations.

The selection is highly recommended for researchers interested in pursuing further studies on transition and turbulence.

Table of Contents


Senior Contributors

Preface

Transition in Flow Between Rotating Concentric Cylinders

New Observations in the Taylor Experiment

Transition to Turbulence in Thermal Convection with and without Rotation

Instability and Turbulence in Jets

Instability and Transition in Pipes and Channels

On Transition to Turbulence in Boundary Layers

Wall Phenomena in the Final Stage of Transition to Turbulence

Subcritical Transition to Turbulence in Planar Shear Flows

Remark on Engineering Aspects of Transition

Vortex Interactions and Coherent Structures in Turbulence

Interactions Between Large-Scale Coherent Structures and Fine-Grained Turbulence in Free Shear Flows

Coherent Structures in Turbulence

Index

Richard E. Meyer

