Transistor Switching and Sequential Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080129822, 9781483160351

Transistor Switching and Sequential Circuits

1st Edition

Authors: John J. Sparkes
eBook ISBN: 9781483160351
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 246
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Transistor Switching and Sequential Circuits presents the basic ideas involved in the construction of computers, instrumentation, pulse communication systems, and automation. This book discusses the design procedure for sequential circuits. Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the ways on how to generate the types of waveforms needed in digital circuits, principally ramps, square waves, and delays. This text then considers the behavior of some simple circuits, including the inverter, the emitter follower, and the long-tailed pair. Other chapters examine the significant methods of producing non-sinusoidal waveforms, such as saw-tooth waves or square waves. This book discusses as well the procedures in organizing a circuit, which can be used in more complex applications than in the design of counters. The final chapter deals with the principle of machine multiplication.
This book is a valuable resource for students engaged in the design and construction of digital or switching circuits.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Waveform Generation

Principal Symbols Used

Chapter 1. Properties of Transistors

a Brief Physical Description of Transistors

The D.C. Equations of a Transistor

Some Particular Solutions of D.C. Transistor Equations

Transient Response of a Transistor

The Transient Switching Parameters of a Transistor

Response times

Temperature Effects and Power Dissipation

Problems

Chapter 2. Some Basic Circuits

The Inverter

The Emitter Follower Or Buffer

The Long-Tailed Pair

Problems

Chapter 3. Waveform Generation and Wave Shaping

Rectangular Waveform Generation

a Current-Steered Multivibrator

Triggered Pulse Generators

Sawtooth Waveform Generators

Level Detectors

Problems

Part II. Combinational and Sequential Circuits

Graphical Symbols

Chapter 4. Combinational Circuits

Boolean Algebra

The Karnaugh Map

Combinational Circuits

Encoders and Code Translators

Practical Combinational Circuits

Problems

Chapter 5. Bistable Elements for Sequential Circuits

Triggered and Master-Slave Flip-Flops

The Design of Flip-Flop Circuits

The Binary

Modified Flip-Flops

Chapter 6. The Design of Sequential Circuits

Introduction

Decade Counters Using Triggered Flip-Flops

Decade Counters Using Level Sensitive Circuits

Chapter 7. Generalized Sequential Circuit Design

Digit Representation

Secondary Circuits

Sequential Circuit Design

Race-Hazards

Outputs and the Z-Map

The Master-Slave J-K Flip-Flop

Minimization

The Use of Modified Flip-Flops

Map Factoring

Problems

Chapter 8. Arithmetic Operations

The Shift Register

Adders

Multiplication

Division

References

Appendix A. Design Considerations for R.T.L.

Appendix B. An Analysis and Design of a D.T.L. R-S Flip-Flop

Appendix C. The Logical Design of a Sequence Detector

Index


Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160351

About the Author

John J. Sparkes

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.