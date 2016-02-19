Transistor Switching and Sequential Circuits presents the basic ideas involved in the construction of computers, instrumentation, pulse communication systems, and automation. This book discusses the design procedure for sequential circuits. Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the ways on how to generate the types of waveforms needed in digital circuits, principally ramps, square waves, and delays. This text then considers the behavior of some simple circuits, including the inverter, the emitter follower, and the long-tailed pair. Other chapters examine the significant methods of producing non-sinusoidal waveforms, such as saw-tooth waves or square waves. This book discusses as well the procedures in organizing a circuit, which can be used in more complex applications than in the design of counters. The final chapter deals with the principle of machine multiplication.

This book is a valuable resource for students engaged in the design and construction of digital or switching circuits.