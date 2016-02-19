Transistor Switching and Sequential Circuits
1st Edition
Description
Transistor Switching and Sequential Circuits presents the basic ideas involved in the construction of computers, instrumentation, pulse communication systems, and automation. This book discusses the design procedure for sequential circuits.
Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the ways on how to generate the types of waveforms needed in digital circuits, principally ramps, square waves, and delays. This text then considers the behavior of some simple circuits, including the inverter, the emitter follower, and the long-tailed pair. Other chapters examine the significant methods of producing non-sinusoidal waveforms, such as saw-tooth waves or square waves. This book discusses as well the procedures in organizing a circuit, which can be used in more complex applications than in the design of counters. The final chapter deals with the principle of machine multiplication.
This book is a valuable resource for students engaged in the design and construction of digital or switching circuits.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Waveform Generation
Principal Symbols Used
Chapter 1. Properties of Transistors
a Brief Physical Description of Transistors
The D.C. Equations of a Transistor
Some Particular Solutions of D.C. Transistor Equations
Transient Response of a Transistor
The Transient Switching Parameters of a Transistor
Response times
Temperature Effects and Power Dissipation
Problems
Chapter 2. Some Basic Circuits
The Inverter
The Emitter Follower Or Buffer
The Long-Tailed Pair
Problems
Chapter 3. Waveform Generation and Wave Shaping
Rectangular Waveform Generation
a Current-Steered Multivibrator
Triggered Pulse Generators
Sawtooth Waveform Generators
Level Detectors
Problems
Part II. Combinational and Sequential Circuits
Graphical Symbols
Chapter 4. Combinational Circuits
Boolean Algebra
The Karnaugh Map
Combinational Circuits
Encoders and Code Translators
Practical Combinational Circuits
Problems
Chapter 5. Bistable Elements for Sequential Circuits
Triggered and Master-Slave Flip-Flops
The Design of Flip-Flop Circuits
The Binary
Modified Flip-Flops
Chapter 6. The Design of Sequential Circuits
Introduction
Decade Counters Using Triggered Flip-Flops
Decade Counters Using Level Sensitive Circuits
Chapter 7. Generalized Sequential Circuit Design
Digit Representation
Secondary Circuits
Sequential Circuit Design
Race-Hazards
Outputs and the Z-Map
The Master-Slave J-K Flip-Flop
Minimization
The Use of Modified Flip-Flops
Map Factoring
Problems
Chapter 8. Arithmetic Operations
The Shift Register
Adders
Multiplication
Division
References
Appendix A. Design Considerations for R.T.L.
Appendix B. An Analysis and Design of a D.T.L. R-S Flip-Flop
Appendix C. The Logical Design of a Sequence Detector
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160351