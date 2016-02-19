Transistor Circuit Design Tables consists of a set of eight tables characterizing the properties of components, component combinations, and semiconductor networks containing up to two transistors.

The tables in this compilation include the values of parallel resistance and series capacitance, potential dividers, time constants, capacitor and inductor reactances, common emitter amplifier stages, transistor astable and monostable circuits, and Schmitt trigger circuits.

This book produces a kind of “ready reckoner” for transistor circuit design that would reduce the time spent on the development of d.c. and low frequency transistor circuits. The properties of a range of rudimentary circuit groups and significant output properties presented in tabular form are also covered.

This publication is intended for transistor circuit designers and students in need of a large choice of possible circuit groups with tabulated output properties.