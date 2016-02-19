Transistor Circuit Design Tables - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408701464, 9781483144504

Transistor Circuit Design Tables

1st Edition

Authors: David S. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483144504
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 128
Description

Transistor Circuit Design Tables consists of a set of eight tables characterizing the properties of components, component combinations, and semiconductor networks containing up to two transistors.

The tables in this compilation include the values of parallel resistance and series capacitance, potential dividers, time constants, capacitor and inductor reactances, common emitter amplifier stages, transistor astable and monostable circuits, and Schmitt trigger circuits.

This book produces a kind of “ready reckoner” for transistor circuit design that would reduce the time spent on the development of d.c. and low frequency transistor circuits. The properties of a range of rudimentary circuit groups and significant output properties presented in tabular form are also covered.

This publication is intended for transistor circuit designers and students in need of a large choice of possible circuit groups with tabulated output properties.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 Parallel Resistance and Series Capacitance

Introduction

Table

2 Potential Dividers

Introduction

Table

3 Time Constants

Introduction

'One-Tenth' Table

'One-Half' Table

4 Capacitor and Inductor Reactances

Introduction

Capacitor Reactance Table

Inductor Reactance Table

5 Common Emitter Amplifier Stages

Introduction

Silicon Transistor Table

Germanium Transistor Table

6 and 7 Transistor Astable and Monostable Circuits

Introduction

Astable Multivibrators

Monostable Multivibrators

8 Schmitt Trigger Circuits

Introduction

Silicon Circuits

Germanium Circuits

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483144504

