Electronics and Instrumentation, Volume 24: Transient Phenomena in Electrical Power Systems presents the methods for calculating the stability and the transient behavior of systems with forced excitation control. This book provides information pertinent to the analysis of transient phenomena in electro-mechanical systems.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the principal requirements in an excitation system. This text then explains the electromagnetic and electro-mechanical phenomena, taking into account the mutual action between the components of the system. Other chapters consider the behavior of an electrical system subjected to small disturbances from a steady state, which is important in assessing the operation of the system under normal conditions. This book discusses as well the ability of a system to return to its initial state following a small disturbance. The final chapter deals with the operational characteristics of an electrical power system.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers and scientists.