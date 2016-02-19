Transient Phenomena in Electrical Power Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167275, 9781483194752

Transient Phenomena in Electrical Power Systems

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Electronics and Instrumentation

Authors: V. A. Venikov
Editors: D. W. Fry W. Higinbotham
eBook ISBN: 9781483194752
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 198
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electronics and Instrumentation, Volume 24: Transient Phenomena in Electrical Power Systems presents the methods for calculating the stability and the transient behavior of systems with forced excitation control. This book provides information pertinent to the analysis of transient phenomena in electro-mechanical systems.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the principal requirements in an excitation system. This text then explains the electromagnetic and electro-mechanical phenomena, taking into account the mutual action between the components of the system. Other chapters consider the behavior of an electrical system subjected to small disturbances from a steady state, which is important in assessing the operation of the system under normal conditions. This book discusses as well the ability of a system to return to its initial state following a small disturbance. The final chapter deals with the operational characteristics of an electrical power system.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers and scientists.

Table of Contents


Author's Preface to the English Edition

Translators' Preface

Principal Symbols

Introduction

General Aspects of the Subject

General Classification of Transient Phenomena

Chapter 1. Characteristics of the Components of an Electrical System

1.1. Excitation Systems for Synchronous Generators and Condensers

1.2. Characteristics of Generators

1.3. Characteristics of Prime Movers

1.4. Characteristics of Loads

Chapter 2. Large Disturbances Associated with Large Variations of Speed

2.1. General Characteristics and Basic Equations

2.2. Falling-Out of Synchronism and Stable Asynchronous Operation

2.3. Equal-Area Method at Large Values of Slip

2.4. Resynchronization and Self-Synchronization of Alternators Operating Asynchronously Above Synchronous Speed

2.5. Resynchronization and Self-Synchronization for Different Initial Conditions

Chapter 3. Small Disturbances Associated with Small Variations of Speed

3.1. Statement of the Problem

3.2. The Equation of an Unregulated System Subject to Small Disturbances and the Analysis of its Steady-State Stability

3.3. Analysis of the Characteristic Equation by the Method of Separation of Domains

3.4. Analysis of the Steady-State Stability of a Simple Regulator System by the Method of Small Oscillations

3.5. Steady-State Stability of Simple Systems with Forced Regulation

3.6. General Assessment of the Stability of Systems with Controlled Excitation

3.7. The Behavior of an Electrical System when Subjected to Small Sustained Disturbances

Chapter 4. Recommendations for Practical Stability Calculations

4.1. Calculations of Steady-State Stability

4.2. Calculations of Transient Stability

4.3. The Application of Analyzers, Models, and Computers to Power System Calculations

4.4. Automatic Control of Power Systems by Means of Digital Computers

Chapter 5. Methods of Improving the Power-Handling Capacity and Stability of Transmission Lines and Power Systems

5.1. General Statement of the Problem

5.2. Operational Procedures for Improving the Stability and Reliability of a System

5.3. Methods of Connexion of Power Systems

5.4. Operation Out of Synchronism as a Means of Improving the Resultant Stability

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483194752

About the Author

V. A. Venikov

About the Editor

D. W. Fry

W. Higinbotham

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.