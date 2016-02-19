Transient Phenomena in Electrical Power Systems
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Electronics and Instrumentation
Description
Electronics and Instrumentation, Volume 24: Transient Phenomena in Electrical Power Systems presents the methods for calculating the stability and the transient behavior of systems with forced excitation control. This book provides information pertinent to the analysis of transient phenomena in electro-mechanical systems.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the principal requirements in an excitation system. This text then explains the electromagnetic and electro-mechanical phenomena, taking into account the mutual action between the components of the system. Other chapters consider the behavior of an electrical system subjected to small disturbances from a steady state, which is important in assessing the operation of the system under normal conditions. This book discusses as well the ability of a system to return to its initial state following a small disturbance. The final chapter deals with the operational characteristics of an electrical power system.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers and scientists.
Table of Contents
Author's Preface to the English Edition
Translators' Preface
Principal Symbols
Introduction
General Aspects of the Subject
General Classification of Transient Phenomena
Chapter 1. Characteristics of the Components of an Electrical System
1.1. Excitation Systems for Synchronous Generators and Condensers
1.2. Characteristics of Generators
1.3. Characteristics of Prime Movers
1.4. Characteristics of Loads
Chapter 2. Large Disturbances Associated with Large Variations of Speed
2.1. General Characteristics and Basic Equations
2.2. Falling-Out of Synchronism and Stable Asynchronous Operation
2.3. Equal-Area Method at Large Values of Slip
2.4. Resynchronization and Self-Synchronization of Alternators Operating Asynchronously Above Synchronous Speed
2.5. Resynchronization and Self-Synchronization for Different Initial Conditions
Chapter 3. Small Disturbances Associated with Small Variations of Speed
3.1. Statement of the Problem
3.2. The Equation of an Unregulated System Subject to Small Disturbances and the Analysis of its Steady-State Stability
3.3. Analysis of the Characteristic Equation by the Method of Separation of Domains
3.4. Analysis of the Steady-State Stability of a Simple Regulator System by the Method of Small Oscillations
3.5. Steady-State Stability of Simple Systems with Forced Regulation
3.6. General Assessment of the Stability of Systems with Controlled Excitation
3.7. The Behavior of an Electrical System when Subjected to Small Sustained Disturbances
Chapter 4. Recommendations for Practical Stability Calculations
4.1. Calculations of Steady-State Stability
4.2. Calculations of Transient Stability
4.3. The Application of Analyzers, Models, and Computers to Power System Calculations
4.4. Automatic Control of Power Systems by Means of Digital Computers
Chapter 5. Methods of Improving the Power-Handling Capacity and Stability of Transmission Lines and Power Systems
5.1. General Statement of the Problem
5.2. Operational Procedures for Improving the Stability and Reliability of a System
5.3. Methods of Connexion of Power Systems
5.4. Operation Out of Synchronism as a Means of Improving the Resultant Stability
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194752