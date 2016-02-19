Transient Phenomena in Electrical Power Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213286, 9781483226712

Transient Phenomena in Electrical Power Systems

1st Edition

Problems and Illustrations

Authors: N. D. Anisimova V. A. Venikov V. V. Ezhkov
Editors: V. A. Venikov
eBook ISBN: 9781483226712
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 428
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Transient Phenomena in Electrical Power Systems: Problems and Illustrations deals with the technique of calculating the different transient phenomena in electrical power systems. Concrete examples are given to show the character of the transient processes, and the order of magnitude is derived in some typical cases. Topics covered include equivalent circuits, steady-state quantities, and the initial conditions of a transient process. The characteristics of generators and synchronous condensers are also considered.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the units of measurement as well as the equations of the system and its elements, such as frequency regulators, turbine governors, and transformers. The second chapter presents examples of the construction of equivalent circuits and the determination of the steady-state operation of a system, along with the original condition that precedes the transient process. The third and fourth chapters deal with different characteristics of generators, synchronous condensers, and loads of electrical systems. The fifth chapter examines the general criteria of stability used in calculations of the conditions in electrical systems. Problems of static stability and the effect of large oscillations on stability are discussed in the next three chapters. The final chapter is devoted to special problems on the variation of operating conditions, frequency variation, and the flow of power between systems.

This monograph is written for design engineers, operation engineers, apprentices, and students.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Introduction

Translator's Note

1. System of Units and the Derivation of the Equations of the Elements in Electrical Power Systems

2. Equivalent Circuits and the Determination of the Steady-State Quantities and the Initial Conditions of a Transient Process

3. The Characteristics of Generators and Synchronous Condensers

4. Load Characteristics and their Stability

5. The Criteria for Stability of System Operation (The Solution of Characteristic Equations and the Determination of the Type of Root without Solution)

6. Static Stability. Power Limits and Limits of Stability

7. Large Oscillations and Dynamic Stability Currents under Oscillating Conditions

8. Asynchronous Operation, Resynchronization and Self-Synchronization

9. Variation of the Quantities in the System (Frequency, Flux, Exchange of Power, Voltage, etc.)

Appendixes

1. Tables of Trigonometrical Functions

2. Typical Static Characteristics of the Loads of Electrical Systems

3. Nomograms for Determining the Self and Mutual Admittances and Auxiliary Quantities

4. Nomograms for Determining the Angle δ as a Function of Time τ

5. Nomograms for Determining the Critical Short-Circuit Switching Angle

6. Nomograms for Calculating Dynamic Stability

7. Maximum Load Curves

8. The Principal Parameters of Synchronous Machine

References

Other Titles Published in the Series

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483226712

About the Author

N. D. Anisimova

V. A. Venikov

V. V. Ezhkov

About the Editor

V. A. Venikov

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.