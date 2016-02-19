Transient Phenomena in Electrical Power Systems: Problems and Illustrations deals with the technique of calculating the different transient phenomena in electrical power systems. Concrete examples are given to show the character of the transient processes, and the order of magnitude is derived in some typical cases. Topics covered include equivalent circuits, steady-state quantities, and the initial conditions of a transient process. The characteristics of generators and synchronous condensers are also considered.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the units of measurement as well as the equations of the system and its elements, such as frequency regulators, turbine governors, and transformers. The second chapter presents examples of the construction of equivalent circuits and the determination of the steady-state operation of a system, along with the original condition that precedes the transient process. The third and fourth chapters deal with different characteristics of generators, synchronous condensers, and loads of electrical systems. The fifth chapter examines the general criteria of stability used in calculations of the conditions in electrical systems. Problems of static stability and the effect of large oscillations on stability are discussed in the next three chapters. The final chapter is devoted to special problems on the variation of operating conditions, frequency variation, and the flow of power between systems.

This monograph is written for design engineers, operation engineers, apprentices, and students.