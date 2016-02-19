Transgenesis and Targeted Mutagenesis in Immunology
1st Edition
Description
Investigations into the field of immunology are rapidly expanding with the use of genetically altered mice at the embryonic stage. This breakthrough laboratory guide provides a complete study of transgenesis and targeted mutagenesis in laboratory mice that will be valued by researchers looking for fresh observations and interpretations when designing future experiments.
Key Features
Special Features Include: Contributions of two Nobel Prize winners Addresses the use of mouse models in studying the immune system Targets gene distribution in embryonic stem cells and their introduction into blastocyte mice models Analyzes the in vivo functional loss of embryonic cells A practical, useful guidebook for individual researchers, laboratories, and libraries
Readership
Researchers in immunology, cell biology, molecular biology, molecular genetics, pharmacology, and toxicology.
Table of Contents
F. Wartin, C. Fernex, M. Capone, B. Horvat, D. Caillol, and P. Ferrier, Transgenic Mouse Models to Study VDJ Recombination. P. Mombearts and S. Tonegawa, Lymphocyte Development and Function in T Cell Receptor and RAG-1 Mutant Mice. J. Chen and F.W. Alt, RAG-2-Deficient Blastocyst Complementation. C.B. Davis and E.A. Robey, Role of CD4 and CD8 in Determining Cell Fate in the Thymus. V.A. Wallace, J. Penninger, and T.W. Mak, T Cell Development in CD4, CD8, and p561ck Gene–Targeted Mice. J.D. Mountz, T. Zhou, and H. Bluethmann, T Cell Tolerance in T Cell Receptor Transgenic 1pr/1pr Mice . P.S. Ohashi, H. Hengartner, M. Battegay, R.M. Zinkernagel, and H. Pircher, ThymocyteSelection and Peripheral Tolerance Using the Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus as a Model Antigen. B. Arnold, G. Schinrich, I. Ferber, J. Alferink, and G. J. Hemmerling, Peripheral T Cell Tolerance: Distinct Levels and Multistep Mechanisms. B. Scott and D. Lo, Peripheral Tolerance and the CD4<+>+ T Cells. S. Antonia, E.A. Elliot, S. Guerder, D.E. Picarella, N.H. Ruddle, and R.A. Flavell, Studies of Tolerance, Inflammation, and Autoimmunity in Transgenic Mice. M.-S. Lee and N. Sarvetnick, Immunological Studies Utilizing Cytokine Transgenic Mice. R. Quartey-Papafino, L. O'Reilly, A.G. Baxter, P. Ozegbe, P.R. Hutchings, N.M. Parish, D.G. Healey, and A. Cooke, Effect of MHC Class II Encoding Transgenes on Autoimmunity in Nonobese Diabetic Mice. A. Schimpl, T. Hunig, A. Elbe, I. Berberich, S. Kremer, H. Merz, A.C. Feller, B. Sadlack, H. Schorle, and I. Horak, Development and Function of the Immune System in Mice with Targeted Disruption of the Interleukin-2 Gene. G.G. Brusselle, G. Le Gros, G. Kihler, N. Schultze, P. Koebel, J.C. Kips, R.A. Pauwels, and H. Bluethmann, Immune Responses in Interleukin 4-Deficient Mice. S.B. Hartley and C.C. Goodnow, Manipulation of Transgene-Encoded Self-Antigens to Explore Mechanisms of B Cell Tolerance. H. Eibel, P. Fiedler, and G. Kihler, Transgenic Mouse Model for Peripheral B Cell Tolerance. D.H. Raulet, Immunobiology of MHC Class I-Deficient Mice. M.J. Grusby, J. S. Markowitz, T.M. Laufer, R. Lee, H. Auchincloss,Jr., and L.H. Glimcher, MHC Class II Mutant Mice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 16th June 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296494
About the Serial Editor
Horst Bluethmann
Affiliations and Expertise
F. Hoffmann-LaRoche Ltd.
Pamela Ohashi
Affiliations and Expertise
Ontario Cancer Institute
Reviews
@qu:The present volume represents a concise and complete guide to transgenesis and targeted mutagenesis in laboratory mice. Among the contributors are two Nobel Prize Winners. It can be highly recommended for specialists and scientists as well. @source:--INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF THYMOLOGY @qu:This book provides the reader instant access to many of the insights provided by the use of transgenic animals in the study of the structure and function of the immune system. The collection of chapters from prominent investigators demostrates the importance of this technique in contemporary research and the lucid and relevant presentations will be of great use to most researchers interested in the repercussions in their fields." @source:--CELL BIOLOGY INTERNATIONAL