Transgender Medicine, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 48-2

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Vin Tangpricha, will focus on Transgender Medicine. This issue is one of four issues selected per year by the series Consulting Editor, Adriana Ioachimescu. Topics include, but are not limited to, Epidemiology of Transgender, Etiology of Gender Expression and Identity, Hormone therapy in children and adolescents, Transfeminine Hormone Therapy, Transmasculine Hormone Therapy, Dermatologic Conditions in Transgender persons, Gender Affirming Surgery, Fertility Considerations in Transgender persons, Transgender Medicine in the Military, Transgender Medicine in the Elderly, Mental Health in Transgender Persons, Primary Care in Transgender Persons, Cancer Risk in Transgender Persons, Osteoporosis, HIV in Transgender Persons, and Education Needs of Providers of Transgender Populations.