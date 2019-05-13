Transgender Medicine, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323681193, 9780323681209

Transgender Medicine, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 48-2

1st Edition

Authors: Vin Tangpricha
eBook ISBN: 9780323681209
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323681193
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th May 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Vin Tangpricha, will focus on Transgender Medicine. This issue is one of four issues selected per year by the series Consulting Editor, Adriana Ioachimescu. Topics include, but are not limited to, Epidemiology of Transgender, Etiology of Gender Expression and Identity, Hormone therapy in children and adolescents, Transfeminine Hormone Therapy, Transmasculine Hormone Therapy, Dermatologic Conditions in Transgender persons, Gender Affirming Surgery, Fertility Considerations in Transgender persons, Transgender Medicine in the Military, Transgender Medicine in the Elderly, Mental Health in Transgender Persons, Primary Care in Transgender Persons, Cancer Risk in Transgender Persons, Osteoporosis, HIV in Transgender Persons, and Education Needs of Providers of Transgender Populations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323681209
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323681193

About the Authors

Vin Tangpricha Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine,Program Director, Endocrinology & Metabolism Fellowship,Program Director, ABIM Physician Scientist Pathway, Internal Medicine Residency Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Lipids, Department of Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Staff Physician, Section of Endocrinology, Atlanta VA Medical Center,Distinguished Physician, Emory Healthcare, Atlanta, Georgia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.