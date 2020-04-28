Transgender Dermatology,An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 38-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Lauren Meshkov Bonati and Jared Jagdeo, is devoted to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Dermatology. Articles in this timely issue include: Historical Perspective on the Dermatologic Care of Sexual and Gender Minority Populations; Healthcare Inequities and Resultant Morbidity in the Sexual and Gender Minority Population; Editorial: Transgender Patients' Experiences in Healthcare; Medical Dermatology and Multidisciplinary Care for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Patients; Skin Cancer and Risk Factors in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Population; Acne and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Teenager; Penile, Scrotal, and Anal Dermatitides in Male Sexual and Gender Minority Patients; What Every Dermatologist Should Know About PrE P; Where Do We Stand Now? A Survey of Physicians Involved in Gender Affirming Care; Androgenetic Alopecia in Gender Minority Patients; Minimally Invasive Procedures for Gender Affirmation; Surgical Facial Aesthetics for Gender Affirmation; Ways to Improve Sexual and Gender Minority Care in the Office and Institution; and How to Start a Resident Clinic for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Patients.
Details
- 240
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
- 28th April 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780323711272