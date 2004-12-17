Transfusion Medicine
2nd Edition
Authors: Jeffrey McCullough
eBook ISBN: 9781437720518
Paperback ISBN: 9780443066481
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th December 2004
Page Count: 592
Description
Revised and updated throughout, the 2nd Edition offers a concise, clinically focused, and practical approach to the diagnosis and management of the full range of issues in transfusion and blood banking. Jeffrey McCullough, MD, a national leader in the field, reviews the most common disorders involving red blood cells, white blood cells, and hemostasis, and examines each disease state with discussions of underlying pathophysiology, clinical features, up-to-date lab tests, and current management strategies.
Key Features
- Presents the practice-proven experience of a leader in the field of pathology and hematology.
- Includes chapter summaries throughout for quick access to key guidance.
- Offers complete, quick access guidance on the full range of topics in blood bank and transfusion—from blood collection and storage...to testing and transfusing blood components...to cellular engineering.
Table of Contents
- History
2. The U.S. Blood System
3. Recruitment of Blood Donors
4. Blood Donor Medical Assessment and Blood Collection
5. Preparation, Storage, and Characteristics of Blood Components and Plasma Derivatives
6. Autologous Blood Donation and Transfusion
7. Production of Components by Apheresis
8. Laboratory Testing of Donated Blood
9. Blood Groups
10. Laboratory Detection of Blood Groups and Provision of Red Cells
11. Clinical Uses of Blood Components
12. Transfusion Therapy in Specific Clinical Situations
13. Techniques of Blood Transfusion
14. Complications of Transfusion
15. Transfusion-Transmitted Diseases
16. The HLA System in Transfusion Medicine
17. Hematopoietic Growth Factors in Transfusion Medicine
18. Cellular Engineering for the Production of New Blood Components
19. Therapeutic Apheresis
20. Quality Programs in Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine
Details
About the Author
Jeffrey McCullough
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, American Red Cross Professor of Transfusion Medicine, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
