Transfusion Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443066481, 9781437720518

Transfusion Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Jeffrey McCullough
eBook ISBN: 9781437720518
Paperback ISBN: 9780443066481
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th December 2004
Page Count: 592
Description

Revised and updated throughout, the 2nd Edition offers a concise, clinically focused, and practical approach to the diagnosis and management of the full range of issues in transfusion and blood banking. Jeffrey McCullough, MD, a national leader in the field, reviews the most common disorders involving red blood cells, white blood cells, and hemostasis, and examines each disease state with discussions of underlying pathophysiology, clinical features, up-to-date lab tests, and current management strategies.

Key Features

  • Presents the practice-proven experience of a leader in the field of pathology and hematology.
  • Includes chapter summaries throughout for quick access to key guidance.
  • Offers complete, quick access guidance on the full range of topics in blood bank and transfusion—from blood collection and storage...to testing and transfusing blood components...to cellular engineering.

Table of Contents

  1. History

    2. The U.S. Blood System

    3. Recruitment of Blood Donors

    4. Blood Donor Medical Assessment and Blood Collection

    5. Preparation, Storage, and Characteristics of Blood Components and Plasma Derivatives

    6. Autologous Blood Donation and Transfusion

    7. Production of Components by Apheresis

    8. Laboratory Testing of Donated Blood

    9. Blood Groups

    10. Laboratory Detection of Blood Groups and Provision of Red Cells

    11. Clinical Uses of Blood Components

    12. Transfusion Therapy in Specific Clinical Situations

    13. Techniques of Blood Transfusion

    14. Complications of Transfusion

    15. Transfusion-Transmitted Diseases

    16. The HLA System in Transfusion Medicine

    17. Hematopoietic Growth Factors in Transfusion Medicine

    18. Cellular Engineering for the Production of New Blood Components

    19. Therapeutic Apheresis

    20. Quality Programs in Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine

About the Author

Jeffrey McCullough

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, American Red Cross Professor of Transfusion Medicine, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

