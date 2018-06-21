Transfusion Medicine for Pathologists
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Review for Board Preparation, Certification, and Clinical Practice
Description
Transfusion Medicine for Pathologists: A Comprehensive Review for Board Preparation, Certification, and Clinical Practice is a concise study guide designed to complement standard textbooks in the field of clinical pathology. Pathology residents and fellows of transfusion medicine will find this book useful as a preparation tool for their exams. In addition, the book is a valuable timesaver for busy residents looking for a focused and compact study guide on transfusion medicine that will also be ideal for practicing pathologists who cross-cover transfusion medicine in their clinical practice.
Key Features
- Incorporates key words at the end of each chapter for quick review before an exam
- Includes concise and easy-to-digest chapters ranging from Donor Selection and Testing, to Blood Bank Testing, Transfusion Reactions, Apheresis, Hemotherapy, Special Transfusion Situations, and more
- Focuses on key topics to study for board examinations, saving time during busy residency programs
Readership
Pathologists, clinical chemists, practicing clinicians, fellows and residents in pathology, internal medicine, and transfusion medicine
Table of Contents
1. Donor selection and testing
2. Blood Components: Processing, Characteristics and Modification
3. Transfusion Reactions
4. Blood bank testing
5. Red cells antigens and antibodies
6. Apheresis
7. Blood Components Transfusion Practices
8. Patient blood management and utilization
9. Introduction to Quality Management System
10. Special transfusion situations
11. Pharmacologic agents in transfusion medicine
12. Sources of errors in transfusion medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 21st June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143148
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128143131
About the Author
Brian Castillo
Dr. Castillo completed his residency training in Pathology and received his M.D from the University of Texas McGovern Medical School. After completion of his blood bank fellowship from Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX he joined the University of Texas McGovern Medical School department of pathology and laboratory medicine as assistant professor in 2015. Currently he is the associate director of pathology residency training and medical director of clinical laboratory at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at Houston. He is well published and is a co-author of “Transfusion Medicine for Pathologists: A Comprehensive Review for Board Preparation, Certification, and Clinical Practice” to be published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medicine School, University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, Texas
Amitava Dasgupta
Amitava Dasgupta received his PhD degree in Chemistry from Stanford University and his fellowship training in Clinical Chemistry from the Laboratory Medicine Department of the University of Washington School of Medicine at Seattle. He is a tenured Full Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. Dr. Dasgupta has published 210 scientific papers, written many invited review articles, and has edited, co-edited or written 15 books. He is on the Editorial Board of five major medical journals including American Journal of Clinical Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Clinica Chimica Acta and Journal of Clinical Laboratory Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA
Kimberly Klein
Kimberly Klein received her undergraduate degree in nutrition from the University of Florida and her Doctoral of Medicine degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. She completed her residency training in the department of pathology at University of Texas Health Sciences Center and her sub-specialization training in the field transfusion medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. She is an Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. She has several published papers in field of pathology in the in Transfusion, surgical infection, disease of the month, and the Journal of Breast.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Texas – Houston Medical School, TX, USA
Hlaing Tint
Dr. Tint is the Director of Medicine Student Elective in Clinical Pathology. He received his medical degree from Mandalay University- Institute of Medicine and currently practices medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medicine School, University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX, USA
Amer Wahed
Amer Wahed is a graduate of Medicine, training initially in Internal Medicine at Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London, England. He subsequently trained in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology from the University of Texas-Houston Medical School. After working for several years in a private setting, he joined the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas-Houston Health Sciences Center. Currently he is an Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Associate Director of Clinical Chemistry and Immunology at Memorial-Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center. He is also the Associate Director of the Pathology Residency Program at the University of Texas-Houston Medical School. Dr. Wahed has a strong interest in teaching and is actively involved in the education of medical students, graduate students, residents, and fellows. He has been recognized for his teaching contributions through awards from his department, as well as the Office of the Dean. He is also active in mentoring pathology residents in research and has published multiple papers in peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Texas, McGovern School of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA