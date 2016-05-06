Transfusion Medicine, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446167, 9780323446174

Transfusion Medicine, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Authors: Jeanne Hendrickson Christopher Tormey
eBook ISBN: 9780323446174
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446167
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th May 2016
Description

Blood transfusions are an important part of hematologic care. This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics will focus on transfusion medicine and will include articles on: RBC Transfusions: Conclusions from Clinical Trials and the Establishment of Evidence-based Guidelines for Adults, Platelet Transfusions: Conclusions from Clinical Trials and the Establishment of Evidence- and/or Experience-based Guidelines for Adults, Use and Overuse of Plasma Products: Establishment of Evidence- and/or Experience-based Guidelines for Plasma Transfusion in Adults, Stem Cell Mobilization/Collection: Coordination Between Hem/Onc, Transplant, and Transfusion Services, Management of Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Using Transfusion Therapy: Guidelines and Complications, and many more exciting articles.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323446174
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323446167

About the Authors

Jeanne Hendrickson Author

Assistant Professor of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Department of Pediatrics, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA

Christopher Tormey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University School of Medicine

