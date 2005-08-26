Transforming Practice through Clinical Education, Professional Supervision and Mentoring

Chapter 1 - Introduction to clinical education, professional supervision and montoring

Part 1 - Introduction to terminology and definitions Miranda Rose and Dawn Best

Part 2 - Context for clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring Miranda Rose and Dawn Best

Part 3 - Clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring a perspective from the UK Della Fish

Part 4 - Clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring: a perspective from the USA Marisue Pickering

Part 5 - Clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring: a perspective from Canada Paul Hagler

Section 1 The Clinical Education Process and the Role of the Clinical Educator

Chapter 2 - Models of clinical education Beverly Joffe

Chapter 3 - Costs of clinical education Paul Hagler

Chapter 4 - Exploring the roles of the clinical educator

Part 1 - Introduction Dawn Best

Part 2 - The manager role Louise Brown and Mary Kennedy-Jones

Part 3 - Instructor, observer and provider of feedback Jennifer Marriott and Kirstie Galbraith

Part 4 - Counsellor Role Michael McGartland

Part 5 - Assessor role Helen McBurney

Section 2 Teaching and Learning

Chapter 5 - Domains of teaching and learning

Part 1 - Understanding clinical knowledge and developing clinical expertise Helen Edwards, Dawn Best and Miranda Rose

Part 2 - Manual Skills Margaret C. Hodge and Matthew Oates

Part 3 - Attitudes Dawn Best and Megan Davidson



Chapter 6 - Learning about learning Dawn Best, Miranda Rose and Helen Edwards

Chapter 7 - Reflection, practice and clinical education Marilyn Baird and Jane Winter

Section 3 Challenges in Clinical Education

Chapter 8 - The challenging learning situation

Chapter 9 - Clinical education and evidence-based practice

Chapter 10 - Ethics in clinical education

Chapter 11 - Power issues in clinical education

Chapter 12 - Clinical educators as cultural guides Louisa Remedios and Gillian Webb

Chapter 13 - From a distance: the challenges of clinical education Maggie Roe-shaw

Chapter 14 - Collaboration in clinical education Magdalen Rozsa and Michelle Lincoln

Chapter 15 - Contract learning Mary Kennedy-Jones

Section 4 The Self in Supervision

Chapter 16 - Gods, myths and supervisors Bernie Neville

Chapter 17 - Finding meaning and preventing burnout Lindy McAllister

Section 5 Beyond Clinical Education

Chapter 18 - Professional supervision

Chapter 19 - Mentoring in the health professions

Section 6 Evaluation and future directions in clinical education and supervision

Chapter 20 - The anatomy of educational evaluation in clinical education, mentoring and professional supervision Della Fish

Chapter 21 - Transforming practice

Part 1 - Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships Miranda Rose and Dwan Best

Part 2 - Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships: a perspective from the UK Della Fish

Part 3 - Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships: a perspective from the USA Marisue Pickering

Part 4 - Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships: a perspective from Canada Paul Hagler

Index

