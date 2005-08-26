Transforming Practice through Clinical Education, Professional Supervision and Mentoring - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443074547, 9780702036651

Transforming Practice through Clinical Education, Professional Supervision and Mentoring

1st Edition

Editors: Miranda Rose Dawn Best
eBook ISBN: 9780702036651
Paperback ISBN: 9780443074547
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th August 2005
Page Count: 384
Description

This important resource investigates topics related to clinical education, professional supervision, and mentoring. Beyond student supervision, it discusses supervision of professionals in the work place and the emerging importance of professional mentoring for ongoing professional development. Its broad perspective is relevant to a wide range of health professions, including audiology, dietetics, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, physiotherapy, podiatry, prosthetics and orthotics, radiography, and speech-language pathology. Complex theoretical material is presented in a straightforward, "person-centered" approach that makes information easily accessible and applicable to practice.

Key Features

  • Written by multidisciplinary experts with academic and research backgrounds who also possess extensive practical experience in a variety of professional health fields.
  • Reader-friendly, engaging material is grounded in current theory and evidence.
  • Three distinct but interrelated fields - clinical education, professional supervision, and mentoring - are addressed together in one book for the first time.
  • Supervision of professionals in their workplace is covered, as well as professional mentoring for ongoing professional development.
  • Presents complex theoretical material in an engaging, "person-centered" approach.
  • Acknowledges the importance of psychological well-being with chapters on the self in supervision and finding meaning and preventing burnout.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Introduction to clinical education, professional supervision and montoring

Part 1 - Introduction to terminology and definitions Miranda Rose and Dawn Best
Part 2 - Context for clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring Miranda Rose and Dawn Best
Part 3 - Clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring a perspective from the UK Della Fish
Part 4 - Clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring: a perspective from the USA Marisue Pickering
Part 5 - Clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring: a perspective from Canada Paul Hagler

Section 1 The Clinical Education Process and the Role of the Clinical Educator

Chapter 2 - Models of clinical education Beverly Joffe

Chapter 3 - Costs of clinical education Paul Hagler

Chapter 4 - Exploring the roles of the clinical educator

Part 1 - Introduction Dawn Best
Part 2 - The manager role Louise Brown and Mary Kennedy-Jones
Part 3 - Instructor, observer and provider of feedback Jennifer Marriott and Kirstie Galbraith
Part 4 - Counsellor Role Michael McGartland
Part 5 - Assessor role Helen McBurney

Section 2 Teaching and Learning

Chapter 5 - Domains of teaching and learning

Part 1 - Understanding clinical knowledge and developing clinical expertise Helen Edwards, Dawn Best and Miranda Rose
Part 2 - Manual Skills Margaret C. Hodge and Matthew Oates
Part 3 - Attitudes Dawn Best and Megan Davidson

Chapter 6 - Learning about learning Dawn Best, Miranda Rose and Helen Edwards

Chapter 7 - Reflection, practice and clinical education Marilyn Baird and Jane Winter

Section 3 Challenges in Clinical Education

Chapter 8 - The challenging learning situation

Chapter 9 - Clinical education and evidence-based practice

Chapter 10 - Ethics in clinical education

Chapter 11 - Power issues in clinical education

Chapter 12 - Clinical educators as cultural guides Louisa Remedios and Gillian Webb

Chapter 13 - From a distance: the challenges of clinical education Maggie Roe-shaw

Chapter 14 - Collaboration in clinical education Magdalen Rozsa and Michelle Lincoln

Chapter 15 - Contract learning Mary Kennedy-Jones

Section 4 The Self in Supervision

Chapter 16 - Gods, myths and supervisors Bernie Neville

Chapter 17 - Finding meaning and preventing burnout Lindy McAllister

Section 5 Beyond Clinical Education

Chapter 18 - Professional supervision

Chapter 19 - Mentoring in the health professions

Section 6 Evaluation and future directions in clinical education and supervision

Chapter 20 - The anatomy of educational evaluation in clinical education, mentoring and professional supervision Della Fish

Chapter 21 - Transforming practice

Part 1 - Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships Miranda Rose and Dwan Best 
Part 2 - Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships: a perspective from the UK Della Fish
Part 3 -  Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships: a perspective from the USA Marisue Pickering 
Part 4 -  Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships: a perspective from Canada Paul Hagler

Index

About the Editor

Miranda Rose

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Communication Disorders, Faculty of Health Sciences, La Trobe University, Bundoora, Victoria, Australia

Dawn Best

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Physiotherapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, La Trobe University, Carlton, Victoria, Australia

