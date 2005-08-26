Transforming Practice through Clinical Education, Professional Supervision and Mentoring
1st Edition
Description
This important resource investigates topics related to clinical education, professional supervision, and mentoring. Beyond student supervision, it discusses supervision of professionals in the work place and the emerging importance of professional mentoring for ongoing professional development. Its broad perspective is relevant to a wide range of health professions, including audiology, dietetics, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, physiotherapy, podiatry, prosthetics and orthotics, radiography, and speech-language pathology. Complex theoretical material is presented in a straightforward, "person-centered" approach that makes information easily accessible and applicable to practice.
Key Features
- Written by multidisciplinary experts with academic and research backgrounds who also possess extensive practical experience in a variety of professional health fields.
- Reader-friendly, engaging material is grounded in current theory and evidence.
- Three distinct but interrelated fields - clinical education, professional supervision, and mentoring - are addressed together in one book for the first time.
- Supervision of professionals in their workplace is covered, as well as professional mentoring for ongoing professional development.
- Presents complex theoretical material in an engaging, "person-centered" approach.
- Acknowledges the importance of psychological well-being with chapters on the self in supervision and finding meaning and preventing burnout.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction to clinical education, professional supervision and montoring
Part 1 - Introduction to terminology and definitions Miranda Rose and Dawn Best
Part 2 - Context for clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring Miranda Rose and Dawn Best
Part 3 - Clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring a perspective from the UK Della Fish
Part 4 - Clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring: a perspective from the USA Marisue Pickering
Part 5 - Clinical education, professional supervision and mentoring: a perspective from Canada Paul Hagler
Section 1 The Clinical Education Process and the Role of the Clinical Educator
Chapter 2 - Models of clinical education Beverly Joffe
Chapter 3 - Costs of clinical education Paul Hagler
Chapter 4 - Exploring the roles of the clinical educator
Part 1 - Introduction Dawn Best
Part 2 - The manager role Louise Brown and Mary Kennedy-Jones
Part 3 - Instructor, observer and provider of feedback Jennifer Marriott and Kirstie Galbraith
Part 4 - Counsellor Role Michael McGartland
Part 5 - Assessor role Helen McBurney
Section 2 Teaching and Learning
Chapter 5 - Domains of teaching and learning
Part 1 - Understanding clinical knowledge and developing clinical expertise Helen Edwards, Dawn Best and Miranda Rose
Part 2 - Manual Skills Margaret C. Hodge and Matthew Oates
Part 3 - Attitudes Dawn Best and Megan Davidson
Chapter 6 - Learning about learning Dawn Best, Miranda Rose and Helen Edwards
Chapter 7 - Reflection, practice and clinical education Marilyn Baird and Jane Winter
Section 3 Challenges in Clinical Education
Chapter 8 - The challenging learning situation
Chapter 9 - Clinical education and evidence-based practice
Chapter 10 - Ethics in clinical education
Chapter 11 - Power issues in clinical education
Chapter 12 - Clinical educators as cultural guides Louisa Remedios and Gillian Webb
Chapter 13 - From a distance: the challenges of clinical education Maggie Roe-shaw
Chapter 14 - Collaboration in clinical education Magdalen Rozsa and Michelle Lincoln
Chapter 15 - Contract learning Mary Kennedy-Jones
Section 4 The Self in Supervision
Chapter 16 - Gods, myths and supervisors Bernie Neville
Chapter 17 - Finding meaning and preventing burnout Lindy McAllister
Section 5 Beyond Clinical Education
Chapter 18 - Professional supervision
Chapter 19 - Mentoring in the health professions
Section 6 Evaluation and future directions in clinical education and supervision
Chapter 20 - The anatomy of educational evaluation in clinical education, mentoring and professional supervision Della Fish
Chapter 21 - Transforming practice
Part 1 - Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships Miranda Rose and Dwan Best
Part 2 - Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships: a perspective from the UK Della Fish
Part 3 - Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships: a perspective from the USA Marisue Pickering
Part 4 - Transforming practice through teaching, learning and supporting relationships: a perspective from Canada Paul Hagler
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 26th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036651
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443074547
About the Editor
Miranda Rose
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Communication Disorders, Faculty of Health Sciences, La Trobe University, Bundoora, Victoria, Australia
Dawn Best
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Physiotherapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, La Trobe University, Carlton, Victoria, Australia