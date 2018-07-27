Transformative Paleobotany

EARLY LAND PLANTS: INNOVATIONS AND ADAPTATIONS

1. The evolutionary origin of the plant spore in relation to the antithetic origin of the plant sporophyte

Paul K. Strother, Wilson A. Taylor

2. Early Devonian woody plants and implications for the early evolution of vascular cambia

Patricia G. Gensel

3. Using architecture modeling of the Devonian tree Pseudosporochnus to compute its biomass

Anaëlle Dambreville, Brigitte Meyer-Berthaud, Jean-François Barczi, Anne-Laure Decombeix, Sébastien Griffon, Hervé Rey

4. The advantages and frustrations of a plant Lagerstätte as illustrated by a new taxon from the Lower Devonian of the Welsh Borderland, UK

Jennifer L. Morris, Dianne Edwards, John B. Richardson

5. Early Tracheophyte Phylogeny: A Preliminary Assessment of Homologies

William L. Crepet, Karl J. Niklas

LATE PALEOZOIC AND MESOZOIC PLANTS AND FLORAS

6. Lower Permian flora of the Sanzenbacher Ranch, Clay County, Texas

William A. DiMichele, Robert W. Hook, Hans Kerp, Carol L. Hotton, Cindy V. Looy, Dan S. Chaney

7. Permian ginkgophytes of Angaraland

Serge V. Naugolnykh

8. Glossopterid plant remains in permineralization: What do they tell us?

Harufumi Nishida, Kathleen B. Pigg, Melanie L. DeVore

9. Pachytestopsis tayloriorum gen. et sp. nov., an anatomically preserved glossopterid seed from the Lopingian of Queensland, Australia

Stephen McLoughlin, Benjamin Bomfleur, Andrew N. Drinnan

10. A Triassic Mystery Solved: Fertile Pekinopteris from the Triassic of North Carolina, U.S.A.

Brian Axsmith, Judith Skog, Christian Pott

11. Enigmatic, structurally preserved stems from the Triassic of central Europe: A fern or not a fern?

Jean Galtier, Carla J. Harper, Ronny Rößler, Evelyn Kustatscher, Michael Krings

PALEOBIOGEOGRAPHY, BIOLOGY, AND PHYLOGENETIC RELATIONSHIPS OF PLANTS

12. A comprehensive assessment of the fossil record of liverworts in amber

Jochen Heinrichs, Kathrin Feldberg, Julia Bechteler, Ledis Regalado, Matthew A.M. Renner, Alfons Schäfer-Verwimp, Carsten Gröhn, Patrick Müller, Harald Schneider, Michael Krings

13. Aerodynamics of Fossil Pollen: Implications for Understanding Pollination Biology in Extinct Plants

Lisa Grega, Adam Novotny, Christopher Stabile, Mackenzie L. Taylor, Charles P. Daghlian, Jeffrey M. Osborn

14. Escapia gen. nov.: Morphological evolution, paleogeographic diversification, and the environmental distribution of marattialean ferns through time

Gar W. Rothwell, M. A. Millay, Ruth A. Stockey

15. Heterosporous ferns from Patagonia: The case of Azolla

Facundo De Benedetti, María del C. Zamaloa, María A. Gandolfo, Néstor R. Cúneo

16. Why are bryophytes so rare in the fossil record? A spotlight on taphonomy and fossil preservation

Alexandru M.F. Tomescu, Benjamin Bomfleur, Alexander C. Bippus, Adolfina Savoretti

17. Fossil seeds with affinities to Austrobaileyales and Nymphaeales from the Early Cretaceous (early to middle Albian) of Virginia and Maryland, U.S.A: new evidence for extensive extinction near the base of the angiosperm tree.

Else Marie Friis, Peter R. Crane, Kaj Raunsgaard Pedersen

FOSSIL MICROORGANISMS

18. Reactive Oxygen Defense Against Cellular Endoparasites and the Origin of Eukaryotes

James F. White, Jr., Kathryn Kingsley, Carla J. Harper, Satish K. Verma, Lara Brindisi, Qiang Chen, Xiaoqian Chang, April Micci, Marshall Bergen

19. Fossils of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi give insights into the history of a successful partnership with plants

Mark C. Brundrett, Christopher Walker, Carla J. Harper, Michael Krings

20. Looking for arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) in the fossil record – an illustrated guide

Christopher Walker, Carla J. Harper, Mark C. Brundrett, Michael Krings

21. Exceptional preservation of sessile, long-stalked microorganisms in the Lower Devonian Windyfield chert (Scotland)

Michael Krings, Carla J. Harper, Hans Kerp, Edith L. Taylor

22. Morphological convergence in forest microfungi provides a proxy for Paleogene forest structure

Jouko Rikkinen, Alexander R. Schmidt

23. Ediacarans, protolichens, and lichen-derived Penicillium: A critical reassessment of the evolution of lichenization in fungi

Robert Lücking, Matthew P. Nelsen

ANTARCTIC PALEOBOTANY

24. Polar Regions of the Mesozoic–Paleogene greenhouse world as refugia for relict plant groups

Benjamin Bomfleur, Patrick Blomenkemper, Hans Kerp, Stephen McLoughlin

25. Leaf venation density and calculated physiological characteristics of fossil leaves from the Permian of Gondwana

Andrew B. Schwendemann

26. Functional significance of cambial development in Vertebraria roots: How do unusual xylem traits serve life at a high latitude?

Anne-Laure Decombeix, Nicholas. P. Rowe

27. Cretaceous to Paleogene vegetation transition in Antarctica

David J Cantrill