Transformative Paleobotany
1st Edition
Papers to Commemorate the Life and Legacy of Thomas N. Taylor
Description
Transformative Paleobotany: Papers to Commemorate the Life and Legacy of Thomas N. Taylor features the broadest possible spectrum of topics analyzing the structure, function and evolution of fossil plants, microorganisms, and organismal interactions in fossil ecosystems (e.g., plant paleobiography, paleoecology, early evolution of land plants, fossil fungi and microbial interactions with plants, systematics and phylogeny of major plant and fungal lineages, biostratigraphy, evolution of organismal interactions, ultrastructure, Antarctic paleobotany). The book includes the latest research from top scientists who have made transformative contributions.
Sections are richly illustrated, well concepted, and characterize and summarize the most up-to-date understanding of this respective and important field of study.
Key Features
- Features electronic supplements, such as photographs, diagrams, tables, flowcharts and links to other websites
- Includes in-depth illustrations with diagrams, flowcharts and photographic plates (many in color for enhanced utility), tables and graphs
Readership
Multidisciplinary and comprised of researchers, practitioners, professionals, and advanced students in the areas of paleobotany, botany, mycology, paleomycology, ecology, evolutionary biology, phytogeography, geology, Antarctic science, and several related areas, and for seminars or an advanced topics course
Table of Contents
EARLY LAND PLANTS: INNOVATIONS AND ADAPTATIONS
1. The evolutionary origin of the plant spore in relation to the antithetic origin of the plant sporophyte
Paul K. Strother, Wilson A. Taylor
2. Early Devonian woody plants and implications for the early evolution of vascular cambia
Patricia G. Gensel
3. Using architecture modeling of the Devonian tree Pseudosporochnus to compute its biomass
Anaëlle Dambreville, Brigitte Meyer-Berthaud, Jean-François Barczi, Anne-Laure Decombeix, Sébastien Griffon, Hervé Rey
4. The advantages and frustrations of a plant Lagerstätte as illustrated by a new taxon from the Lower Devonian of the Welsh Borderland, UK
Jennifer L. Morris, Dianne Edwards, John B. Richardson
5. Early Tracheophyte Phylogeny: A Preliminary Assessment of Homologies
William L. Crepet, Karl J. Niklas
LATE PALEOZOIC AND MESOZOIC PLANTS AND FLORAS
6. Lower Permian flora of the Sanzenbacher Ranch, Clay County, Texas
William A. DiMichele, Robert W. Hook, Hans Kerp, Carol L. Hotton, Cindy V. Looy, Dan S. Chaney
7. Permian ginkgophytes of Angaraland
Serge V. Naugolnykh
8. Glossopterid plant remains in permineralization: What do they tell us?
Harufumi Nishida, Kathleen B. Pigg, Melanie L. DeVore
9. Pachytestopsis tayloriorum gen. et sp. nov., an anatomically preserved glossopterid seed from the Lopingian of Queensland, Australia
Stephen McLoughlin, Benjamin Bomfleur, Andrew N. Drinnan
10. A Triassic Mystery Solved: Fertile Pekinopteris from the Triassic of North Carolina, U.S.A.
Brian Axsmith, Judith Skog, Christian Pott
11. Enigmatic, structurally preserved stems from the Triassic of central Europe: A fern or not a fern?
Jean Galtier, Carla J. Harper, Ronny Rößler, Evelyn Kustatscher, Michael Krings
PALEOBIOGEOGRAPHY, BIOLOGY, AND PHYLOGENETIC RELATIONSHIPS OF PLANTS
12. A comprehensive assessment of the fossil record of liverworts in amber
Jochen Heinrichs, Kathrin Feldberg, Julia Bechteler, Ledis Regalado, Matthew A.M. Renner, Alfons Schäfer-Verwimp, Carsten Gröhn, Patrick Müller, Harald Schneider, Michael Krings
13. Aerodynamics of Fossil Pollen: Implications for Understanding Pollination Biology in Extinct Plants
Lisa Grega, Adam Novotny, Christopher Stabile, Mackenzie L. Taylor, Charles P. Daghlian, Jeffrey M. Osborn
14. Escapia gen. nov.: Morphological evolution, paleogeographic diversification, and the environmental distribution of marattialean ferns through time
Gar W. Rothwell, M. A. Millay, Ruth A. Stockey
15. Heterosporous ferns from Patagonia: The case of Azolla
Facundo De Benedetti, María del C. Zamaloa, María A. Gandolfo, Néstor R. Cúneo
16. Why are bryophytes so rare in the fossil record? A spotlight on taphonomy and fossil preservation
Alexandru M.F. Tomescu, Benjamin Bomfleur, Alexander C. Bippus, Adolfina Savoretti
17. Fossil seeds with affinities to Austrobaileyales and Nymphaeales from the Early Cretaceous (early to middle Albian) of Virginia and Maryland, U.S.A: new evidence for extensive extinction near the base of the angiosperm tree.
Else Marie Friis, Peter R. Crane, Kaj Raunsgaard Pedersen
FOSSIL MICROORGANISMS
18. Reactive Oxygen Defense Against Cellular Endoparasites and the Origin of Eukaryotes
James F. White, Jr., Kathryn Kingsley, Carla J. Harper, Satish K. Verma, Lara Brindisi, Qiang Chen, Xiaoqian Chang, April Micci, Marshall Bergen
19. Fossils of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi give insights into the history of a successful partnership with plants
Mark C. Brundrett, Christopher Walker, Carla J. Harper, Michael Krings
20. Looking for arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) in the fossil record – an illustrated guide
Christopher Walker, Carla J. Harper, Mark C. Brundrett, Michael Krings
21. Exceptional preservation of sessile, long-stalked microorganisms in the Lower Devonian Windyfield chert (Scotland)
Michael Krings, Carla J. Harper, Hans Kerp, Edith L. Taylor
22. Morphological convergence in forest microfungi provides a proxy for Paleogene forest structure
Jouko Rikkinen, Alexander R. Schmidt
23. Ediacarans, protolichens, and lichen-derived Penicillium: A critical reassessment of the evolution of lichenization in fungi
Robert Lücking, Matthew P. Nelsen
ANTARCTIC PALEOBOTANY
24. Polar Regions of the Mesozoic–Paleogene greenhouse world as refugia for relict plant groups
Benjamin Bomfleur, Patrick Blomenkemper, Hans Kerp, Stephen McLoughlin
25. Leaf venation density and calculated physiological characteristics of fossil leaves from the Permian of Gondwana
Andrew B. Schwendemann
26. Functional significance of cambial development in Vertebraria roots: How do unusual xylem traits serve life at a high latitude?
Anne-Laure Decombeix, Nicholas. P. Rowe
27. Cretaceous to Paleogene vegetation transition in Antarctica
David J Cantrill
Details
- No. of pages:
- 732
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 27th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130131
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128130124
About the Editor
Michael Krings
Michael Krings is curator for fossil plants at the Bavarian State Collection for Palaeontology and Geology (SNSB-BSPG) in Munich, Germany, and professor of plant paleobiology at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität Munich. He also holds an affiliate faculty position in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Kansas. He received his PhD in botany from the University of Münster, Germany, and was an Alexander von Humboldt-Foundation postdoctoral fellow at the University of Kansas. His research interests include Carboniferous, Permian, and Triassic seed plants and the biology and ecology of microorganisms in late Paleozoic terrestrial ecosystems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bavarian State Collection for Palaeontology and Geology (SNSB-BSPG) , Munich, Germany and Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich, Munich, Germany
Carla J. Harper
Carla J. Harper is an Alexander von Humboldt-Foundation postdoctoral research fellow at the Bavarian State Collection for Palaeontology and Geology (SNSB-BSPG) and Ludwig- Maximilians-Universität Munich, Germany. She also holds a research associate position at the Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum at the University of Kansas. She received her Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Kansas. Her research interests include the biology and ecology of microorganisms and biotas in Permian–Jurassic ecosystems of Antarctica and late Paleozoic of Europe, symbiotic systems through time, as well as the biology, geochemistry, and evolution of fossil microbes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Bavarian State Collection for Palaeontology and Geology (SNSB-BSPG) and Ludwig- Maximilians-Universitat Munich, Germany
N. Ruben Cuneo
N. Ruben Cuneo is a Prinicipal Researcher at the National Research Council of Argentina, and Director of the Museo Paleontológico E. Feruglio in Trelew. He received his Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Buenos Aires. His research interests include fossil floras from Patagonia and Antarctica ranging from the Permian through the Eocene in aspects related
with their systematics, paleoecology, bio-chronostratigraphy and paleoclimatology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Prinicipal Researcher, National Research Council of Argentina and Director, Museo Paleontologico E. Feruglio, Trelew
Gar W. Rothwell
Gar Rothwell is the Edwin and Ruth Kennedy Distinguished Professor of Environmental and Plant Biology, Emeritus, Ohio University, and Courtesy Professor of Botany and Plant Pathology, Oregon State University. He is past-president of the International Organisation of Palaeobotany, author of the paleobotany textbook, Paleobotany and the Evolution of Plants (Stewart and Rothwell, 1993), and editor of six previous volumes of studies in plant paleontology. His research focuses on the role of development in evolution, and on the patterns of organismal evolution and phylogeny among land plants, particularly lycophytes, equisetophytes, ferns, and seed plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Environmental and Plant Biology, Ohio University and Courtesy Professor of Botany and Plant Pathology, Oregon State University, USA