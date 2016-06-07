Transformation Optics-based Antennas
1st Edition
Description
Transformation Optics-based Antennas is organized into two chapters that follow an introduction that presents the basic principles of the transformation optics concept. Two types of transformation are presented, coordinate transformation and space transformation. Implementations using metamaterials are also discussed.
Chapter One focuses on coordinate transformation in the design of devices capable of modifying the electromagnetic appearance of a radiating source. Transformation of a directive radiation pattern into an isotropic one (and vice-versa) through space stretching and compression, respectively, and the possibility of creating multiple beams are also studied.
Chapter Two deals with devices designed using space transformation concepts. Quasi-conformal transformation optics (QCTO) are applied for the design of lenses, either to compensate for the phase shift created by the conformation of an array of sources or to steer a beam to an off-normal direction.
Key Features
- Focuses firstly on the theoretical tools that define transformation optics
- Address the origin of these concepts by analyzing Fermat’s principle
- Details the basic approaches and methods needed to design practical applications of transformation optics concepts
Readership
Beginners in the field such as engineers, Master and PhD students; engineers and researchers developing innovative electromagnetic devices
Table of Contents
- Transformation Optics Concept: Definition and Tools.
2. Coordinate Transformation Concept: Transformation of Electromagnetic Sources.
3. Space Transformation Concept: Controlling the Path of Electromagnetic Waves
Details
- No. of pages:
- 122
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 7th June 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017715
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481970
About the Author
Shah Nawaz Burokur
Nawaz received the Ph.D. degree from the University of Nantes (FR) in 2005. His Ph.D. research works dealt with the applications of split ring resonators (SRRs) to microwave devices and antennas. He is an Associate Professor at the University of Paris Ouest and carries his research activities at the IEF. His current research interests are in the areas of microwave and applications of periodic structures, complex media, metamaterials and metasurfaces, in the analysis of integrated planar and conformal circuits and antennas. He is also involved in the design of microwaves devices based on the powerful concept of transformation optics. He has published more than 50 papers in scientific journals and holds 1 patent on a metamaterial-based antenna. Dr. Burokur has been the recipient of the Young Scientist Award, presented by the Union Radio-Scientifique Internationale (URSI) Commission B, in 2005.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Paris Ouest, France
André de Lustrac
André de LUSTRAC received the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering in the microwave domain from the Institut d’Électronique Fondamentale (IEF) – University of Paris Sud on Josephson logic devices in 1986. From 1989 to 1992 he was an assistant professor at the Institute of Technology of Cachan, France. He is currently full professor at the University of Paris 10, France. From 2002 to 2007 he was the director of the SITEC department of the University of Paris 10. He has published more than 100 papers in journals and international conferences in the areas of the applications of the superconducting Josephson junctions in digital circuits, the simulation methods of high frequency III-V transistors (HEMT) and quantum circuits, and last but not least, on photonic band gap materials and metamaterials in the microwave and optical domains. He is actually the Head of the Institut d’Electronique Fondamentale, where he explores the physics and the applications of these materials in telecoms and aeronautics. From 2006 to 2012, he has been a scientific adviser of the General Direction of Research and Innovation of the FrenchMinistry of Research and Higher Education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Paris 10, France
Jianjia Yi
Jianjia has a master of Telecommunication Engineering obtained in 2012 in Politecnico di Torino, Italy. He joined the team in 2013 as a PhD student. His thesis subject is “Novel antenna design concepts based on transformation optics”, dealing with Antennas, Transformation Optics and Metamaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Candidate, Université Paris-Sud 11, Orsay
Paul-Henri Tichit
Paul-Henri Tichit works at Institut d’Electronique Fondamentale, CNRS, University Paris Sud, University Paris-Saclay, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Université Paris-Sud 11, Orsay