Transformation of Petroleum in Nature is a a comprehensive account of the thermodynamic principles governing petroleum transformations in nature. Topics covered range from the dependence of petroleum properties on geologic-geochemical conditions to processes of spontaneous alteration of organic matter. A considerable section of the book is devoted to the thermodynamic transformation of hydrocarbons. Comprised of nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the connection between the properties of petroleum and its geologic age, as well as the basic aspects of the natural phenomenon and the many observed deviations from this basic phenomenon. The role played by a number of catalysts in connection with the transformable material is also considered, along with geochemical transformations of petroleum during the process of migration into the reservoir rocks. Subsequent chapters focus on the phenomenology of spontaneous transformation processes of organic matter; thermodynamics of low-temperature transformation of hydrocarbons; oxidative transformations of petroleum in nature; and the significance of clays in the formation and conversion of petroleum in the earth's crust. The thermocatalytic transformations of heterogeneous organic compounds are also analyzed. This book will be of interest to petroleum geologists and geochemists.

Table of Contents



Chapter I. Geochemical Transformation of Petroleum

A. Nature of the Original Petroleum-Forming Materials

B. Conditions Under which the Original Petroleum-Forming Substances were Accumulated

C. Petroleum Source Rocks

D. Factors and Directions in the Transformation of the Original Substances

E. Time and Mechanism of the Migration of Petroleum from the Source Rocks

F. Geochemical Transformations of Petroleum During the Process of Migration into the Reservoir Rocks

Chapter II. Dependence of Petroleum Properties on Geologic-Geochemical Conditions

A. Age of the Containing Sediments

B. Depth of Strata

C. Age and Depth

D. Differentiation within Accumulations

E. Facio-Lithologic Conditions

F. Hydrogeologie Conditions

G. Tectonic Conditions and Migration Processes

H. Gases

I. Basic Relationships

Chapter III. Processes of Spontaneous Alteration of Organic Matter

A. Direction of Processes in the Alteration of Petroleum

B. Equilibrium and Irreversibility

C. Motivating Forces for Petroleum Transformation Processes in Nature

D. Rate of Transformation Processes of Petroleum Matter

E. Phenomenology of Spontaneous Transformation Processes of Organic Matter

Chapter IV. Thermodynamics of Low Temperature Transformation of Hydrocarbons

Possible Transformation Paths for Individual Classes of Petroleum Hydrocarbons

Chapter V. Oxidative Transformations of Petroleum in Nature

A. Conditions of Petroleum Oxidation in Nature

B. Thermodynamic and Chemical Data on Oxidation of Petroleum in Nature

Chapter VI. Significance of Clays in the Formation and Conversion of Petroleum in the Earth's Crust

A. Evolution of Ideas about the Catalytic Processes of Formation and Conversion of Petroleum

B. Current Concepts about the Catalytic Activity of Aluminosilicates

C. Composition of Natural Clays and the Characteristics of Clays having Catalytic Properties

Chapter VII. Thermocatalytic Transformations of Heterogeneous Organic Compounds

A. Conversion of Oxygen Compounds Over Aluminosilicates

B. Thermal Stability and Conversion of Sulfur Compounds Over Aluminosilicates

C. Behavior of Nitrogen Compounds in Presence of Aluminosilicate-Type Catalysts

Chapter VIII. Thermocatalytic Conversions of Hydrocarbons

A. Aromatic Hydrocarbons

B. Cycloparaffinic Hydrocarbons

C. Paraffinic Hydrocarbons

D. Conversions of Petroleum Oils

Chapter IX. Origin of Petroleum Hydrocarbons and the Laws of their Distribution in the Fractions and Types of Crudes

