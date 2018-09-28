Transform Plate Boundaries and Fracture Zones
1st Edition
Description
Transform Plate Boundaries and Fracture Zones bridges the gap between the classic plate tectonic theory and new emerging ideas, offering an assessment of the state-of-the-art, pending questions, and future directions in the study of transform plate boundaries and fracture zones. The book includes a number of case studies and reviews on both oceanic and continental tectonic settings.
Transform Plate Boundaries and Fracture Zones is a timely reference for a variety of researchers, including geophysicists, seismologists, structural geologists and tectonicists, as well as specialists in exploration geophysics and natural hazards. This book can also be used as an up-to-date reference at universities in both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
Key Features
- Reviews ideas and concepts about transform plate boundaries and fracture zones
- Includes a variety of case studies on both oceanic and continental settings
- Addresses innovative and provocative ideas about the activity of fracture zones and transform faults and their impacts to the human society
Readership
Geophysicists, seismologists, geologists, earth scientists working in related fields such as geodynamics, structural geology, exploration geophysics, natural hazards
Table of Contents
1. Franz Lotze and the origin of the idea of Transform Faulting in Central Europe
Ali Mehmet Celal Sengor
2. Global characteristics of oceanic transform fault structure and seismicity
Monica Wolfson-Schwehr, Margaret Susan Boettcher
3. Topographic and morphologic evidences of deformation at oceanic transform faults: far field and local field stresses
Marcia Maia
4. Reactivation of Oceanic Fracture Zones in Large Intraplate Earthquakes?
Thorne Lay
5. Mineralization at oceanic transform faults and fracture zones
Amy Gartman, James R. Hein
6. Seismic Behavior on Oceanic Transform Faults at the East Pacific Rise
Meng Wei
7. Structural reorganization of the India-Arabia plate boundary (Owen Fracture Zone, NW Indian Ocean) 2.4 million years ago
Mathieu Rodriguez, Philippe Huchon, Nicolas Chamot-Rooke, Marc Fournier, Matthias Delescluse
8. Tsunamigenic Potential of the Gloria Strike-Slip Fault in the NE Atlantic: A Review
Rachid Omira, M. Neres, L. Batista
9. Continental transform faults: congruence and incongruence with normal plate kınematics
Ali Mehmet Celal Sengor, Cengiz Zabci, Boris A. Natal'in
10. The San Andreas Fault System: Complexities along a Major Transform Fault System and Relation to Earthquake Hazards
Katherine Scharer, Ashely Streig
11. Spatial and temporal distributions of deformation in strike-slip faults: The Karakoram Fault in the India-Asia collision zone
David Wallis, Michael P. Searle
12. Stretching Transforms – Mediterranean examples from the Betic-Alborán, Tyrrhenian-Calabrian and Aegean-Anatolia regions
Ernest H. Rutter, Lorenzo Valetti
13. Strike-slip faulting in the Calabrian accretionary wedge: using analog modeling to test the kinematic boundary conditions of geodynamic models
Marc-Andre Gutscher, David Dellona, Stephane Dominguez, Jacques Malavieille, David Graindorge, Frauke Klingelhoefer
14. Plio-Quaternary extension and strike-slip tectonics in the Aegean
Dimitris Sakellariou, Tsampouraki-Kraounaki Konstantina
15. Strike-slip fault systems along the northern Caribbean plate boundary
Richard Johannes Franciscus Wessels
16. Morphotectonics of the Sea of Marmara: basins and highs on the North Anatolian continental transform plate boundary
M.Namik Cagatay, Gülsen Uçarkuş
17. Tectonic segmentation of the Dead Sea Fault system: a review of geophysical evidence
Michael Lazar
18. On seismicity and structural style of oceanic transform faults: a field geological perspective from the Troodos ophiolite, Cyprus
Ake Fagereng, Christopher J. MacLeod
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122464
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128120644
About the Editor
Joao Duarte
Dr. João C. Duarte works in tectonics, geodynamics and marine geology. He is currently at the Faculty of Sciences, University of Lisbon, where he coordinates the research group on Continental Margins and the Deep Ocean Frontier and the EarthSystems Doctoral School from the Instituto Dom Luiz (IDL). He also holds an Adjunct Position at Monash University. João has published more than 30 papers and edited an AGU monograph entitled “Plate Boundaries and Natural Hazards” and an Elsevier special volume on the “200 years of geodynamic modelling”. He was awarded in 2015 the Discovery Early Career Researcher Award from the Australian Research Council, and in 2017 he was awarded the Arne Richter Award for Outstanding Early Career Scientists of the European Geosciences Union (EGU). João is also passionate about science communications and he regularly collaborate with science magazines and other media.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal; Monash University, Melbourne, Australia