Transfer Pricing for Financial Institutions
1st Edition
Description
Establishing and maintaining effective transfer pricing policies is a key challenge in today's increasingly competitive international financial services sector. There are numerous issues involved, from the requirements of shareholders and risk management to the allocation of capital. There are also many different techniques for establishing efficient transfer pricing systems within an organisation.
This illuminating handbook provides a thorough introduction to transfer pricing and its uses within financial organisations, as well as a clear analysis of all the issues involved. Transfer pricing is so complex and variable that there can be no definitive blueprint for success: however, in this book John Smullen has provided a vital contribution to the debate and a much-needed clarification of this important topic.
Some of the areas covered:
- What transfer pricing is and why it is used
- Why transfer prices are so appropriate for financial institutions
- Why each organisation needs to approach the introduction of transfer prices differently
- How transfer pricing works in commercial organisations
- The different types of transfer price
- Specific analysis of the transfer pricing of funds, capital and derivatives
- How to evaluate risk adjusted performance measures
- The complexities of estimating marginal costs and revenues
- A framework for understanding the motivation of shareholders, managers and regulators
- How transfer pricing works as part of management information strategy
- Understand the different techniques used in transfer pricing
- Establish transfer prices in line with your organisation's strategy and objectives
- Make sound decisions, minimise risk and achieve better outcomes
Key Features
- An authoritative and detailed survey of transfer pricing in the financial sector
- A clear exploration by an expert in the field
- A full description of the issues involved and the techniques required
Readership
All organizations that raise and loan funds in today's global markets
Table of Contents
Part 1 An introduction to transfer pricing in financial institutions: What is transfer pricing? The general theory of transfer pricing; Transfer pricing in commercial organisations; The uses of transfer pricing in financial organisations. Part 2 Setting transfer pricing in financial organisations: Integrating transfer prices with organisational structure; Attitudes to risk. Part 3 Specific transfer prices: Transfer prices based on operating expenses; Transfer pricing the costs of funds: A general perspective; The transfer price of funds: Some perspectives on wholesale and retail funding; The transfer pricing of capital; Risk adjusted performance measures: The transfer price of investment portfolios; Risk adjusted performance measures: Return on risk adjusted capital and associated measures; Risk adjusted performance measures: A critical overview; The transfer pricing of derivatives. Part 4 The strategic perspective: Optimal bank modelling for transfer pricing; Transfer pricing and management information strategy; Issues and conclusions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 3rd July 2001
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855737099
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855733725
About the Author
John Smullen
John Smullen BSc, MA, MSc, MBA was educated at the London School of Economics, Birkbeck College and the London Business School. From 1973 to 1986 he held a number of academic post teaching economics. In 1986 he joined Abbey National plc to establish a linear programming system to analyse the efficiency of their branches and subsequently developed delivery systems for financial management information. When he left to set up his own consultancy, he was senior finance manager responsible for product, customer and organisational unit performance. In 1994 he set up John Smullen Consultancy and Training, which provides financial management information and training consultancy services to the financial services industry. He is also a visiting professor at the Catholic University in Uruguay and visiting lecturer in finance at De Montfort University and the Economics University of Cracow. John is also Senior Academic Associate at the University of Greenwich.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Academic Associate, University of Greenwich, UK