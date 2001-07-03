Transfer Pricing for Financial Institutions

Establishing and maintaining effective transfer pricing policies is a key challenge in today's increasingly competitive international financial services sector. There are numerous issues involved, from the requirements of shareholders and risk management to the allocation of capital. There are also many different techniques for establishing efficient transfer pricing systems within an organisation.



This illuminating handbook provides a thorough introduction to transfer pricing and its uses within financial organisations, as well as a clear analysis of all the issues involved. Transfer pricing is so complex and variable that there can be no definitive blueprint for success: however, in this book John Smullen has provided a vital contribution to the debate and a much-needed clarification of this important topic.



Some of the areas covered:

What transfer pricing is and why it is used

Why transfer prices are so appropriate for financial institutions

Why each organisation needs to approach the introduction of transfer prices differently

How transfer pricing works in commercial organisations

The different types of transfer price

Specific analysis of the transfer pricing of funds, capital and derivatives

How to evaluate risk adjusted performance measures

The complexities of estimating marginal costs and revenues

A framework for understanding the motivation of shareholders, managers and regulators

How transfer pricing works as part of management information strategy

Understand the different techniques used in transfer pricing

Establish transfer prices in line with your organisation's strategy and objectives

Make sound decisions, minimise risk and achieve better outcomes

This lucid and authoritative handbook will help you to:This is a book for people involved in raising and loaning funds in today's global markets who wants to understand the issues involved in transfer pricing and the techniques required. It will be used by banking, investment, insurance and other financial organisations worldwide.