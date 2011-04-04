Transduction Mechanisms in Cellular Signaling
1st Edition
Cell Signaling Collection
Description
Cytosol, the liquid found inside cells, is the site for multiple cell processes, including signaling from the cell membrane to sites within the cell. Cytosolic signaling mechanisms are researched and studied in graduate programs in cell biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, pharmacology, molecular and cellular physiology, pharmacy, and biomedical sciences.
Key Features
- Articles written and edited by experts in the field
- Thematic volume covering material needed for young professionals joining the field of research and graduate students taking survey courses
- Up-to-date research on signaling systems and mutations in transcription factors that provide new targets for treating disease
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in Cell Biology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Molecular and Cellular Physiology, Pharmacy, and Biomedical Sciences.
Table of Contents
Volume two includes 183 chapters divided in 8 sections, including:
Section A: Protein Phosphorylation
56 Eukaryotic Kinomes: Genomics and Evolution of Protein Kinases
57 Modular Protein Interaction Domains in Cellular Communication
58 Structures of Serine/Threonine and Tyrosine Kinases
59 Protein Tyrosine Kinase Receptor Signaling Overview
60 Signaling by the Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor Family
61 The Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Family
62 Mechanisms and Functions of Eph Receptor Signaling
63 Cytokine Receptor Signaling
64 The Negative Regulation of JAK/STAT signaling
65 Protein Kinase Inhibitors
66 Integrin Signaling: Cell Migration, Proliferation, and Survival
67 Downstream Signaling Pathways: Modular Interactions
68 Non-Receptor Tyrosine Kinases in T Cell Antigen Receptor Function
69 Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Signaling and Ubiquitination
70 TGFb Signal Transduction
71 Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinases
72 Recognition of Phospho-Serine/Threonine Phosphorylated Proteins
73 AMP-Activated Protein Kinase
74 Principles of Kinase Regulation
75 Calcium/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II
76 Glycogen Synthase Kinase 3
77 The PIKK Family of Protein Kinases
78 Histidine Kinases in Two-Component Signaling Pathways
79 The EF2K/MHCK/TRPM7 Family of Atypical Protein Kinases
80 The Leucine-Rich Repeat Receptor Protein Kinases of Arabidopsis thaliana
81 Engineering Protein Kinases with Specificity for Unnatural Nucleotides and Inhibitors
82 Clinical Applications of Kinase Inhibitors in Solid Tumors
83 Ubiquitin-Mediated Regulation of Protein Kinases in NFκB Signaling
84 Global Analysis of Phosphoregulatory Networks
Section B: Protein Dephosphorylation
85 Phosphatase Families Dephosphorylating Serine and Threonine Residues in Proteins
86 The Structure and Topology of Protein Serine/Threonine Phosphatases
87 Naturally Occurring Inhibitors of Protein Serine/Threonine Phosphatases
88 Protein Phosphatase 1 Binding Proteins
89 Protein Serine/Threonine Phosphatase Inhibitors and Human Disease
90 Calcineurin
91 Protein Serine/Threonine-Phosphatase 2C (PP2C)
92 Approaches to the Identification of Protein Tyrosine Phosphatase Substrates
93 Inhibitors of Protein Tyrosine Phosphatases
94 Regulating Receptor PTP Activity
95 CD45
Details
- No. of pages:
- 610
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 4th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123838636
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123838629
About the Editor
Edward A. Dennis
Edward A. Dennis is Distinguished Professor and former Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Professor in the Department of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego. He is also Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Lipid Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Department of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego
Ralph Bradshaw
Ralph A. Bradshaw is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Physiology and biophysics at the University of California, Irvine. Prior to that he was on the faculty of the Department of Biological Chemistry, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO and was Professor and Chair of the Department of Biological Chemistry at the University of California, Irvine. From 2006 to 2015, he was a member of the Mass Spectrometry Facility and Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of California, San Francisco. He holds degrees from Colby College and Duke University and was a post-doctoral fellow at Indiana University and the University of Washington. He has served as president for FASEB, was the founding president of the Protein Society and was the treasurer of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. His research has focused on protein chemistry and proteomics, with emphasis on the structure and function of growth factors and their receptors, particularly nerve growth factor and fibroblast growth factor, and the involvement of receptor tyrosine kinases in cell signalling. He has also studied in the role of proteolytic processing and N-terminal modification in protein stability and turnover.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry; and Mass Spectrometry Facility, University of California, San Francisco, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, College of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, CA