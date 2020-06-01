Transdermal Drug Delivery: Concepts and Application provides comprehensive background knowledge and documents the most recent changes made in transdermal drug delivery. It provides comprehensive and updated information regarding most technologies and formulation strategies used for transdermal drug delivery. There has been recent growth in the number of research articles, reviews and other types of publication in the field of transdermal drug delivery. Research in this area is active both in the academic and industry settings. Ironically, only about 40 transdermal products with distinct active pharmaceutical ingredients are in the market indicating that more needs to be done in this area to chronicle recent advances made in this area and to elucidate the mechanisms involved. Transdermal Drug Delivery will be helpful to researchers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries as well as academics and graduate students working in the field of transdermal drug delivery and professionals working in the field of regulatory affairs focusing on topical and transdermal drug delivery systems. Researchers in the cosmetic and cosmeceutical industries and those in Chemical and Biological Engineering will also find this book useful.