Transdermal Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Concepts and Application
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Transdermal Drug Delivery: Concepts and Application provides comprehensive background knowledge and documents the most recent changes made in transdermal drug delivery. It provides comprehensive and updated information regarding most technologies and formulation strategies used for transdermal drug delivery. There has been recent growth in the number of research articles, reviews and other types of publication in the field of transdermal drug delivery. Research in this area is active both in the academic and industry settings. Ironically, only about 40 transdermal products with distinct active pharmaceutical ingredients are in the market indicating that more needs to be done in this area to chronicle recent advances made in this area and to elucidate the mechanisms involved. Transdermal Drug Delivery will be helpful to researchers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries as well as academics and graduate students working in the field of transdermal drug delivery and professionals working in the field of regulatory affairs focusing on topical and transdermal drug delivery systems. Researchers in the cosmetic and cosmeceutical industries and those in Chemical and Biological Engineering will also find this book useful.
Key Features
- Captures the most recent advancements and challenges in the field of transdermal drug delivery
- Covers both passive and active transdermal drug delivery strategiess
- Explores a selection of state of the art transdermal drug delivery systems
Readership
Researchers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries as well as academics
Table of Contents
- Transcutaneous Drug Administration
2. Passive Transport with Transdermal Patches
3. Transdermal Drug Delivery Enhancement via Microneedles
4. Iontophoresis and Magnetophoresis
5. Sonophoresis
6. Elastic Liposomes and Other Vesicles
7. Chemical Permeation Enhancers
8. Microemulsions
9. Electroporation
10. Prodrugs
11. Lasers and other Ablation Techniques (Thermal, Radiofrequency, Microdermabrasion)
12. Mathematical Modeling of Transdermal Drug Delivery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128225509
About the Author
Kevin Ita
Dr. Ita holds a PhD in Pharmaceutics. His area of expertise is transdermal drug delivery. He has over 40 publications in this area and teaches Pharmaceutics to both first- and second year pharmacy students at the College of Pharmacy, Touro University, California. He joined the University in 2006 as an Assistant Professor. He is currently an Associate Professor. He was awarded an ICRETT Fellowship by the International Union Against Cancer (IUCC).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics, Touro University California, USA