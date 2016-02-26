Get up to speed on how to properly assess the care needs of today’s culturally diverse clientele with Transcultural Nursing: Assessment & Intervention, 7th Edition. Centering on Giger's unique transcultural model of clear, easy-to-apply assessment and intervention strategies for the clinical setting, this one-of-a-kind resource will help you learn to identify the six key cultural phenomena used in caring for clients from different backgrounds (communication, space, social organization, time, environmental control, and biological variations), and show you how to apply these phenomena to a variety of individuals in different cultures.