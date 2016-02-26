Transcultural Nursing
7th Edition
Assessment and Intervention
Description
Get up to speed on how to properly assess the care needs of today’s culturally diverse clientele with Transcultural Nursing: Assessment & Intervention, 7th Edition. Centering on Giger's unique transcultural model of clear, easy-to-apply assessment and intervention strategies for the clinical setting, this one-of-a-kind resource will help you learn to identify the six key cultural phenomena used in caring for clients from different backgrounds (communication, space, social organization, time, environmental control, and biological variations), and show you how to apply these phenomena to a variety of individuals in different cultures.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Giger & Davidhizar's Transcultural Assessment Model devotes a full chapter to each of the six aspects of cultural assessment (communication, space, social organization, time, environmental control, and biologic variations) to help readers apply this model to any client of any culture — even those not covered in the text.
- 2010 census data is incorporated through the book to provide the most current analysis of demographic trends.
- UNIQUE! Sample care plans demonstrate how to apply principles to specific client needs.
- UNIQUE! Discussion of the spiritual component provides a more holistic, integrated approach to culture and assessment.
- Case studies and critical thinking questions help readers apply the assessment framework in practice.
- Clarification of biologic variations for select cultural groups raises readers’ awareness of potential risks/influences on client health.
Table of Contents
PART ONE: FRAMEWORK FOR CULTURAL ASSESSMENT
1. Introduction to Transcultural Nursing
2. Communication
3. Space
4. Social Organization
5. Time
6. Environmental Control
7. Biological Variations
PART TWO: APPLICATION OF ASSESSMENT AND INTERVENTION TECHNIQUES TO SPECIFIC CULTURAL GROUPS
8. African Americans
9. Mexican Americans
10. Navajos
11. Appalachians
12. American Eskimos: Th Yup'ik and Inupiat
13. Japanese Americans
14. Afghan Americans
15. Russian Americans
16. Chinese Americans
17. Filipino Americans
18. Vietnamese Americans
19. East Indian Hindu Americans
20. Haitian Americans
21. Jewish Americans
22. Korean Americans
23. French Canadians of Quebec Origin
24. Puerto Rican Americans
25. Nigerian
26. Uganda Americans
27. Jordanian Americans
28. Cuban Americans
29. Amish Americans
30. Irish Americans
Appendix A: Answer Key for Review Questions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 26th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323399920
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400046
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400015
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399951
About the Author
Joyce Giger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Lulu Wolf Hassenplug Endowed Chair in Nursing, UCLA School of Nursing, Los Angeles, CA