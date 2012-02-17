Transcultural Nursing - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323083799, 9780323293280

Transcultural Nursing

6th Edition

Assessment and Intervention

Authors: Joyce Giger
eBook ISBN: 9780323293280
eBook ISBN: 9780323100502
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th February 2012
Page Count: 736
Description

Giger and Davidhizar's unique transcultural model of clear, easy-to-apply assessment and intervention strategies is the definitive source for use in the clinical setting! This authoritative resource will help you learn to identify the six key cultural phenomena used in caring for clients from different backgrounds (communication, space, social organization, time, environmental control, and biological variations), and help you apply these phenomena to a variety of individuals in different cultures.

Key Features

  • Unique! Giger & Davidhizar's Transcultural Assessment Model devotes a full chapter to each of the six aspects of cultural assessment (communication, space, social organization, time, environmental control, and biologic variations) to help you apply this model to any client of any culture.

  • Expert author Joyce Newman Giger is a pioneer in the field of transcultural nursing.

  • Case studies and critical thinking questions help you apply the assessment framework in practice.

  • UNIQUE! Sample care plans demonstrate how to apply principles to specific client needs.

  • UNIQUE! Discussion of the spiritual component provides a more holistic, integrated approach to culture and assessment.

  • Clarification of biologic variations for select cultural groups raises awareness of potential risks/influences on client health.

Table of Contents

FRAMEWORK FOR CULTURAL ASSESSMENT

  1. Introduction to Transcultural Nursing

  2. Communication

  3. Space

  4. Social Organization

  5. Time

  6. Environmental Control

  7. Biological Variations

    8. APPLICATION OF ASSESSMENT AND INTERVENTION TECHNIQUES TO SPECIFIC CULTURAL GROUPS

  8. African Americans

  9. Mexican Americans

  10. Navajos

  11. Appalachians

  12. American Eskimos: Th Yup'ik and Inupiat

  13. Japanese Americans

  14. Afghan Americans

  15. Russian Americans

  16. Chinese Americans

  17. Filipino Americans

  18. Vietnamese Americans

  19. East Indian Hindu Americans

  20. Haitian Americans

  21. Jewish Americans

  22. Korean Americans

  23. French Canadians of Quebec Origin

  24. Puerto Rican Americans

  25. Nigerian

  26. Uganda Americans

  27. Jordanian Americans

  28. Cuban Americans

  29. Amish Americans

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323293280
eBook ISBN:
9780323100502

About the Author

Joyce Giger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Lulu Wolf Hassenplug Endowed Chair in Nursing, UCLA School of Nursing, Los Angeles, CA

