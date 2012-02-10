Transcriptional Switches During Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123864994, 9780123865007

Transcriptional Switches During Development, Volume 98

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Serge Plaza Francois Payre
eBook ISBN: 9780123865007
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123864994
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th February 2012
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
210.00
178.50
206.32
175.37
160.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
206.32
175.37
204.00
173.40
124.00
105.40
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. TCFs and Wnt/b-catenin signaling: more than one way to throw the switch

    2. Ken M. Cadigan

  2. Grainy head and its target genes in epithelial morphogenesis and wound healing

    3. Shenqiu Wang and Christos Samakovlis

  3. Groucho: A Corepressor With Instructive Roles In Development

    4. Wiam Turki-Judeh and Albert J. Courey

  4. Sparkling insights into enhancer structure, function, and evolution

    5. Nicole C. Evans, Christina I. Swanson, and Scott Barolo

  5. Computational strategies for the genome-wide identification of cis-regulatory elements and transcriptional targets

    6. Stein Aerts

  6. Transcriptional Enhancers in Ascidian Development

    7. Wei Wang and Lionel Christiaen

  7. A dynamic network of morphogens and transcription factors patterns the fly leg

    8. Carlos Estella, Roumen Voutev, and Richard S. Mann

  8. Temporal specification of neural stem cells: insights from Drosophila neuroblasts

    9. Cédric Maurange

  9. Transcriptional Switches Direct Plant Organ Formation And Patterning

    10. Miguel A. Moreno-Risueno, Jaimie M. Van Norman, Philip N. Benfey

  10. Transcriptional control of cell fate specification: lessons from the fly retina

    11. Xiao-jiang Quan, Ariane Ramaekers, Bassem A. Hassan

  11. Diversification of muscle types in Drosophila: upstream and downstream of identity genes

Cyrille de Joussineau, Laetitia Bataillé, Teresa Jagla and Krzysztof Jagla

Description

This new volume in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series concentrates on transcriptional switches during development. It includes chapters on such topics as muscle diversity, transcriptional response to genome structural variation, and the temporal gene network in Drosophila neural stem cells. With an international team of authors, this volume is a must-have addition for researchers and students alike.

Key Features

  • Concentrates on transcriptional switches during development
  • Includes chapters on such topics as muscle diversity, transcriptional response to genome structural variation, and the temporal gene network in Drosophila neural stem cells
  • With an international team of authors, this volume is a must-have addition for researchers and students alike

Readership

Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123865007
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123864994

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Serge Plaza Serial Volume Editor

Francois Payre Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.