Transcriptional Switches During Development, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- TCFs and Wnt/b-catenin signaling: more than one way to throw the switch
- Grainy head and its target genes in epithelial morphogenesis and wound healing
- Groucho: A Corepressor With Instructive Roles In Development
- Sparkling insights into enhancer structure, function, and evolution
- Computational strategies for the genome-wide identification of cis-regulatory elements and transcriptional targets
- Transcriptional Enhancers in Ascidian Development
- A dynamic network of morphogens and transcription factors patterns the fly leg
- Temporal specification of neural stem cells: insights from Drosophila neuroblasts
- Transcriptional Switches Direct Plant Organ Formation And Patterning
- Transcriptional control of cell fate specification: lessons from the fly retina
- Diversification of muscle types in Drosophila: upstream and downstream of identity genes
Ken M. Cadigan
Shenqiu Wang and Christos Samakovlis
Wiam Turki-Judeh and Albert J. Courey
Nicole C. Evans, Christina I. Swanson, and Scott Barolo
Stein Aerts
Wei Wang and Lionel Christiaen
Carlos Estella, Roumen Voutev, and Richard S. Mann
Cédric Maurange
Miguel A. Moreno-Risueno, Jaimie M. Van Norman, Philip N. Benfey
Xiao-jiang Quan, Ariane Ramaekers, Bassem A. Hassan
Cyrille de Joussineau, Laetitia Bataillé, Teresa Jagla and Krzysztof Jagla
Description
This new volume in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series concentrates on transcriptional switches during development. It includes chapters on such topics as muscle diversity, transcriptional response to genome structural variation, and the temporal gene network in Drosophila neural stem cells. With an international team of authors, this volume is a must-have addition for researchers and students alike.
Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics
Details
368
English
© Academic Press 2012
10th February 2012
Academic Press
9780123865007
9780123864994