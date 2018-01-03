Transcriptional Gene Regulation in Health and Disease, Volume 335
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The role of long-range gene regulation in human disease
Ramon Birnbaum
2. Chromatin assembly, histone variants and aberrant gene expression
Delphine Quenet
3. Different classes of mammalian chromatin remodelers and their impact on oncogenesis
Bernard E. Weissman
4. NF-kB-driven transcription and inflammation
Ruaidhri Carmody
5. Alternative Splicing in genetic diseases
W.W.M. Pim Pijnappel
6. Transcriptional regulation of metabolism by sirtuin
Kazuya Yamagata
7. Regulation of gene transcription following stimulation of transient receptor potential (TRP) channels
Gerald Thiel
8. Viral transcription: An interplay of host and virus
Tokameh Mahmoudi
Description
Transcriptional Gene Regulation in Health and Disease, Volume 335, the latest release in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics that are authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. The articles published in IRCMB have a high impact and an average cited half-life of nine years. This great resource ranks high amongst scientific journals dealing with cell biology.
Key Features
- Publishes only invited review articles on selected topics
- Authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists drawn from international sources
- Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
Readership
The IRCMB series covers all fields of cell and molecular biology. IRCMB articles are addressed to a very wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field
About the Serial Volume Editors
Friedemann Loos Serial Volume Editor
As a key researcher at the presitgious CRC des Cordeliers in Pairs, Friedemann Loos is an authority of the role of transcriptional gene regulation in cell biology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre de Recherche des Cordeliers de Jussieu, Paris, France