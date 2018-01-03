Transcriptional Gene Regulation in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128123393, 9780128123409

Transcriptional Gene Regulation in Health and Disease, Volume 335

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Friedemann Loos
eBook ISBN: 9780128123409
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128123393
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd January 2018
Page Count: 254
Table of Contents

1. The role of long-range gene regulation in human disease
Ramon Birnbaum
2. Chromatin assembly, histone variants and aberrant gene expression
Delphine Quenet
3. Different classes of mammalian chromatin remodelers and their impact on oncogenesis
Bernard E. Weissman
4. NF-kB-driven transcription and inflammation
Ruaidhri Carmody
5. Alternative Splicing in genetic diseases
W.W.M. Pim Pijnappel
6. Transcriptional regulation of metabolism by sirtuin
Kazuya Yamagata
7. Regulation of gene transcription following stimulation of transient receptor potential (TRP) channels
Gerald Thiel
8. Viral transcription: An interplay of host and virus
Tokameh Mahmoudi

Description

Transcriptional Gene Regulation in Health and Disease, Volume 335, the latest release in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics that are authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. The articles published in IRCMB have a high impact and an average cited half-life of nine years. This great resource ranks high amongst scientific journals dealing with cell biology.

Key Features

  • Publishes only invited review articles on selected topics
  • Authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists drawn from international sources
  • Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects

Readership

The IRCMB series covers all fields of cell and molecular biology. IRCMB articles are addressed to a very wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field

Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128123409
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128123393

About the Serial Volume Editors

Friedemann Loos Serial Volume Editor

As a key researcher at the presitgious CRC des Cordeliers in Pairs, Friedemann Loos is an authority of the role of transcriptional gene regulation in cell biology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre de Recherche des Cordeliers de Jussieu, Paris, France

