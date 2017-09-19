Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323546706, 9780323546713

Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 6-4

1st Edition

Authors: Matthew Price
eBook ISBN: 9780323546713
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323546706
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Interventional Cardiology Clinics

Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale

Preface: Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale

Cryptogenic Stroke and Patent Foramen Ovale Risk Assessment

Identification and Quantification of Patent Foramen Ovale–Mediated Shunts: Echocardiography and Transcranial Doppler

Imaging Assessment of the Interatrial Septum for Transcatheter Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale Closure

Current Dataset for Patent Foramen Ovale Closure in Cryptogenic Stroke: Randomized Clinical Trials and Observational Studies

Patent Foramen Ovale and Migraine Headache

Patent Foramen Ovale Closure for Hypoxemia

Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale: Devices and Technique

Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew Price, will cover Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale. Some of the topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to, PFO and the Interatrial Septum: Clinical-Anatomic Correlations; Current Dataset for PFO Closure in Cryptogenic; Stroke: Randomized Clinical Trials and Observational Studies; PFO closure: Devices and Technique; Identification and quantification of PFO-mediated shunts: echocardiography and transcranial Doppler; PFO closure for Hypoxemia; and Imaging Assessment of the interatrial Septum for ASD and PFO closure, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323546713
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323546706

About the Authors

Matthew Price Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Scripps Clinic, La Jolla CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.