Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 6-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Interventional Cardiology Clinics
Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale
Preface: Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale
Cryptogenic Stroke and Patent Foramen Ovale Risk Assessment
Identification and Quantification of Patent Foramen Ovale–Mediated Shunts: Echocardiography and Transcranial Doppler
Imaging Assessment of the Interatrial Septum for Transcatheter Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale Closure
Current Dataset for Patent Foramen Ovale Closure in Cryptogenic Stroke: Randomized Clinical Trials and Observational Studies
Patent Foramen Ovale and Migraine Headache
Patent Foramen Ovale Closure for Hypoxemia
Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale: Devices and Technique
This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew Price, will cover Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale. Some of the topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to, PFO and the Interatrial Septum: Clinical-Anatomic Correlations; Current Dataset for PFO Closure in Cryptogenic; Stroke: Randomized Clinical Trials and Observational Studies; PFO closure: Devices and Technique; Identification and quantification of PFO-mediated shunts: echocardiography and transcranial Doppler; PFO closure for Hypoxemia; and Imaging Assessment of the interatrial Septum for ASD and PFO closure, among others.
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 19th September 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323546713
- 9780323546706
About the Authors
Matthew Price Author
Scripps Clinic, La Jolla CA