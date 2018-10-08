Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 7-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Atrial Fibrillation – Impact on Outcomes Following TAVR
2. Minimalist TAVR – The Right Pathway Forward?
3. CAD and TAVR: When to Intervene
4. Innovations in Transcatheter Valve Technology: What the Next Five Years Holds for Us
5. Bicuspid Valves: Challenges and Pitfalls (with a review of the evidence)
6. Tips and Tricks for Valve in Valve
7. When to Choose Surgery in the Era of TAVR
8. Endovascular Treatment Options for the Aortic Arch
Description
This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Susheel Kodali, will cover several key topics of importance surrounding Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. The series is overseen by the Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew Price of Scripps Translational Science Center. Subjects discussed in the issue include: Embolic protection during TAVR; Impact of Atrial Fibrillation on Outcomes Following TAVR; When to Intervene; Innovations in Transcatheter Valve Technology; Paravalvular Regurgitation; Challenges and Pitfalls of Bicuspid Valves; Tips and Tricks for Valve in Valve, and When to Choose Surgery in the Era of TAVR, among others.
