Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 7-4

Preface

1. Atrial Fibrillation – Impact on Outcomes Following TAVR

2. Minimalist TAVR – The Right Pathway Forward?

3. CAD and TAVR: When to Intervene

4. Innovations in Transcatheter Valve Technology: What the Next Five Years Holds for Us

5. Bicuspid Valves: Challenges and Pitfalls (with a review of the evidence)

6. Tips and Tricks for Valve in Valve

7. When to Choose Surgery in the Era of TAVR

8. Endovascular Treatment Options for the Aortic Arch