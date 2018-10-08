Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323640893, 9780323640909

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 7-4

1st Edition

Authors: Susheel Kodali
eBook ISBN: 9780323640909
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323640893
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Atrial Fibrillation – Impact on Outcomes Following TAVR

2. Minimalist TAVR – The Right Pathway Forward?

3. CAD and TAVR: When to Intervene

4. Innovations in Transcatheter Valve Technology: What the Next Five Years Holds for Us

5. Bicuspid Valves: Challenges and Pitfalls (with a review of the evidence)

6. Tips and Tricks for Valve in Valve

7. When to Choose Surgery in the Era of TAVR

8. Endovascular Treatment Options for the Aortic Arch

Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Susheel Kodali, will cover several key topics of importance surrounding Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. The series is overseen by the Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew Price of Scripps Translational Science Center. Subjects discussed in the issue include: Embolic protection during TAVR; Impact of Atrial Fibrillation on Outcomes Following TAVR; When to Intervene; Innovations in Transcatheter Valve Technology; Paravalvular Regurgitation; Challenges and Pitfalls of Bicuspid Valves; Tips and Tricks for Valve in Valve, and When to Choose Surgery in the Era of TAVR, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323640909
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323640893

About the Authors

Susheel Kodali Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.