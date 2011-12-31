Traits of a Jackass Manager - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123971975, 9780123972781

Traits of a Jackass Manager

1st Edition

A How-Not-To Guide for Managers Old and New

Authors: Charles Sennewald
eBook ISBN: 9780123972781
Paperback ISBN: 9780123971975
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 31st December 2011
Page Count: 42
Description

Do you take credit for your employees' ideas? Hire your own relatives? Withhold crucial information from your staff? If so, you may be a jackass manager. Now help is at hand--read this short how-not-to guide, have a good laugh, and learn how to manage employees more productively. Whether you're just beginning your career as a supervisor or already have years of management experience, you’ll appreciate the useful pointers and cartoons in Traits of a Jackass Manager. Of course you may also recognize some bosses you've encountered yourself over the years. Either way, this quick primer will get you thinking, and talking, about how you can make your organization happier and more efficient. You may get more game-changing advice from the jackass than from all those thick books on management theory!

Table of Contents


The Manager Who Seeks to be “Liked” Rather than Respected

The Manager Who Ignores the Opinions and Advice of Employees

The Manager Who Fails to Delegate Properly

The Manager Who Ignores the Training and Developmental Needs of Employees

The Manager Who Insists on Doing Everything “The Company Way”

The Manager Who Fails to Give Credit When Credit Is Due

The Manager Who Treats Employees as Subordinates

The Manager Who Ignores Employees' Complaints

The Manager Who Does Not Keep People Informed

The Manager Who Holds His or Her Assistant Back

The Manager Who Views the Disciplinary Process as a Punitive Action

The Manager Who Fails to Back Up His or Her Staff

The Manager Whose Word Cannot Be Trusted

The Manager Who Avoids Making Decisions

The Manager Who “Plays Favorites”

The Manager Who Fails to Stay Current in the Field

The Manager Who Enjoys “Pouring on” More Work than an Employee Can Handle

The Manager Who Acts or Overreacts Too Quickly

The Newly Promoted Manager Who Believes His or Her Manure Is Odorless

The Manager Who Is Moody

Managers Who Fail to Plan and Put Priorities on Their Work

The Manager Who Lacks Emotion and Empathy

The Manager Who Hires Relatives into the Organization

The Manager Who Does Not Treat Women as Equals

The Manager Who Faithfully Practices the Art of Pessimism

The Manager Who Steals Employees' Ideas

The Manager Whose Style and Authority Are Based on Absolute Power

The Manager Who Seems Oblivious to What Is Happening

The Manager Who Loves to “Sack” Employees

The Manager Who Embarrasses Subordinates in the Presence of Others

The Manager Who Follows “Double Standards” in the Organization

The Manager Who Is a Religious or Racial Bigot

Summary




About the Author

Charles Sennewald

Charles Sennewald

Charles A. Sennewald Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based Charles “Chuck” Sennewald CSC, CPP, is an independent security management consultant and expert witness and the author of numerous Butterworth-Heinemann titles, including "Effective Security Management"; "Security Consulting"; "Retail Crime, Security and Loss Prevention: An Encyclopedic Reference;" "From the Files of a Security Expert Witness"; and earlier editions of this book "The Process of Investigation." Chuck is a graduate of California State University - Los Angeles with a BS degree in Police Science and Administration. Chuck is also the founder and first president of the International Association of Professional Security Consultants (IAPSC), and is a long-time member of ASIS International. He has lectured and is read in countries around the globe.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based

