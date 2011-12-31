Traits of a Jackass Manager
1st Edition
A How-Not-To Guide for Managers Old and New
Description
Do you take credit for your employees' ideas? Hire your own relatives? Withhold crucial information from your staff? If so, you may be a jackass manager. Now help is at hand--read this short how-not-to guide, have a good laugh, and learn how to manage employees more productively. Whether you're just beginning your career as a supervisor or already have years of management experience, you’ll appreciate the useful pointers and cartoons in Traits of a Jackass Manager. Of course you may also recognize some bosses you've encountered yourself over the years. Either way, this quick primer will get you thinking, and talking, about how you can make your organization happier and more efficient. You may get more game-changing advice from the jackass than from all those thick books on management theory!
Table of Contents
The Manager Who Seeks to be “Liked” Rather than Respected
The Manager Who Ignores the Opinions and Advice of Employees
The Manager Who Fails to Delegate Properly
The Manager Who Ignores the Training and Developmental Needs of Employees
The Manager Who Insists on Doing Everything “The Company Way”
The Manager Who Fails to Give Credit When Credit Is Due
The Manager Who Treats Employees as Subordinates
The Manager Who Ignores Employees' Complaints
The Manager Who Does Not Keep People Informed
The Manager Who Holds His or Her Assistant Back
The Manager Who Views the Disciplinary Process as a Punitive Action
The Manager Who Fails to Back Up His or Her Staff
The Manager Whose Word Cannot Be Trusted
The Manager Who Avoids Making Decisions
The Manager Who “Plays Favorites”
The Manager Who Fails to Stay Current in the Field
The Manager Who Enjoys “Pouring on” More Work than an Employee Can Handle
The Manager Who Acts or Overreacts Too Quickly
The Newly Promoted Manager Who Believes His or Her Manure Is Odorless
The Manager Who Is Moody
Managers Who Fail to Plan and Put Priorities on Their Work
The Manager Who Lacks Emotion and Empathy
The Manager Who Hires Relatives into the Organization
The Manager Who Does Not Treat Women as Equals
The Manager Who Faithfully Practices the Art of Pessimism
The Manager Who Steals Employees' Ideas
The Manager Whose Style and Authority Are Based on Absolute Power
The Manager Who Seems Oblivious to What Is Happening
The Manager Who Loves to “Sack” Employees
The Manager Who Embarrasses Subordinates in the Presence of Others
The Manager Who Follows “Double Standards” in the Organization
The Manager Who Is a Religious or Racial Bigot
Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 42
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 31st December 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972781
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123971975
About the Author
Charles Sennewald
Charles A. Sennewald Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based Charles “Chuck” Sennewald CSC, CPP, is an independent security management consultant and expert witness and the author of numerous Butterworth-Heinemann titles, including "Effective Security Management"; "Security Consulting"; "Retail Crime, Security and Loss Prevention: An Encyclopedic Reference;" "From the Files of a Security Expert Witness"; and earlier editions of this book "The Process of Investigation." Chuck is a graduate of California State University - Los Angeles with a BS degree in Police Science and Administration. Chuck is also the founder and first president of the International Association of Professional Security Consultants (IAPSC), and is a long-time member of ASIS International. He has lectured and is read in countries around the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based