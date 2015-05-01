Trait-Based Ecology - From Structure to Function, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Scaling-up Trait Variation from Individuals to Ecosystems
- Individual Variability: The Missing Component to our Understanding of Predator–Prey Interactions
- Individual Variation Decreases Interference Competition but Increases Species Persistence
- Predictors of Individual Variation in Movement in a Natural Population of Threespine Stickleback (Gasterosteus aculeatus)
- Eco-Evolutionary Dynamics of Plant–Insect Communities Facing Disturbances: Implications for Community Maintenance and Agricultural Management
- Population and Community Body Size Structure Across a Complex Environmental Gradient
- Shifts in the Diversity and Composition of Consumer Traits Constrain the Effects of Land Use on Stream Ecosystem Functioning
André Frainer and Brendan G. McKie
- The Role of Body Size Variation in Community Assembly
- Scaling from Traits to Ecosystems: Developing a General Trait Driver Theory via Integrating Trait-Based and Metabolic Scaling Theories
- Functional Traits and Trait-Mediated Interactions: Connecting Community-Level Interactions with Ecosystem Functioning
Oswald J. Schmitz, Robert W. Buchkowski, Karin T. Burghardt, and Colin M. Donihue
Jean P. Gibert, Anthony I. Dell, John P. DeLong and Samraat Pawar
Nathalie Pettorelli, Anne Hilborn , Clare Duncan and Sarah M. Durant
Jean P. Gibert and John P. DeLong
Kate L. Laskowski, Simon Pearish, Miles Bensky and Alison M. Bell
Ewen Georgelin, Grigoris Kylafis and Nicolas Loeuille
Anthony I. Dell, Lei Zhao, Ulrich Brose, Richard G. Pearson and Ross A. Alford
Samraat Pawar
Brian J. Enquist, Jon Norberg, Stephen P. Bonser, Cyrille Violle, Colleen T. Webb, Amanda Henderson, Lindsey L. Sloat and Van M. Savage
Description
The theme of this volume is Trait-Based Ecology - From Structure to Function.
Key Features
Readership
Ecologists, environmentalists
Details
400
- 400
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
1st May 2015
- 1st May 2015
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780128026359
- 9780128026359
9780128024454
- 9780128024454
Reviews
"Important and innovative contributions to the subject and together have a breadth of approach that means that what they choose to put before their readers is likely to be of unusual interest or significance." --Plant Pathology
About the Serial Volume Editors
Samraat Pawar Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, UK
Guy Woodward Serial Volume Editor
Guy Woodward is Professor of Ecology in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London and Series Editor for Advances in Ecological Research. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, including recent papers in Nature, Science and Nature Climate Change, with a strong emphasis on understanding and predicting how aquatic ecosystems and food webs respond to a wide range of biotic and abiotic stressors, including climate change, chemical pollution, habitat degradation and invasive species. Much of this work covers multiple scales in space and time and also a range of organisational levels - from genes to ecosystems. His research group and ongoing collaborations span the natural and social sciences, reflecting the need for multidisciplinary approaches for addressing the environmental challenges of the 21st Century.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, UK
Anthony Dell Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Göttingen, Germany