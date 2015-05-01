Trait-Based Ecology - From Structure to Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128024454, 9780128026359

Trait-Based Ecology - From Structure to Function, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Samraat Pawar Guy Woodward Anthony Dell
eBook ISBN: 9780128026359
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128024454
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2015
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

  1. Scaling-up Trait Variation from Individuals to Ecosystems

    2. Jean P. Gibert, Anthony I. Dell, John P. DeLong and Samraat Pawar

  2. Individual Variability: The Missing Component to our Understanding of Predator–Prey Interactions

    3. Nathalie Pettorelli, Anne Hilborn , Clare Duncan and Sarah M. Durant

  3. Individual Variation Decreases Interference Competition but Increases Species Persistence

    4. Jean P. Gibert and John P. DeLong

  4. Predictors of Individual Variation in Movement in a Natural Population of Threespine Stickleback (Gasterosteus aculeatus)

    5. Kate L. Laskowski, Simon Pearish, Miles Bensky and Alison M. Bell

  5. Eco-Evolutionary Dynamics of Plant–Insect Communities Facing Disturbances: Implications for Community Maintenance and Agricultural Management

    6. Ewen Georgelin, Grigoris Kylafis and Nicolas Loeuille

  6. Population and Community Body Size Structure Across a Complex Environmental Gradient

    7. Anthony I. Dell, Lei Zhao, Ulrich Brose, Richard G. Pearson and Ross A. Alford

  7. Shifts in the Diversity and Composition of Consumer Traits Constrain the Effects of Land Use on Stream Ecosystem Functioning
    André Frainer and Brendan G. McKie

  8. The Role of Body Size Variation in Community Assembly

    9. Samraat Pawar

  9. Scaling from Traits to Ecosystems: Developing a General Trait Driver Theory via Integrating Trait-Based and Metabolic Scaling Theories

    10. Brian J. Enquist, Jon Norberg, Stephen P. Bonser, Cyrille Violle, Colleen T. Webb, Amanda Henderson, Lindsey L. Sloat and Van M. Savage

  10. Functional Traits and Trait-Mediated Interactions: Connecting Community-Level Interactions with Ecosystem Functioning

    Oswald J. Schmitz, Robert W. Buchkowski, Karin T. Burghardt, and Colin M. Donihue

Description

The theme of this volume is Trait-Based Ecology - From Structure to Function.

Key Features

  • Advances in Ecological Research is one of the most successful series in the highly competitive field of ecology
  • Each volume publishes topical and important reviews, interpreting ecology as widely as in the past, to include all material that contributes to our understanding of the field
  • Topics in this invaluable series include the physiology, populations, and communities of plants and animals, as well as landscape and ecosystem ecology

Readership

Ecologists, environmentalists

Details

Reviews

"Important and innovative contributions to the subject and together have a breadth of approach that means that what they choose to put before their readers is likely to be of unusual interest or significance." --Plant Pathology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Samraat Pawar Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College London, UK

Guy Woodward Serial Volume Editor

Guy Woodward is Professor of Ecology in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London and Series Editor for Advances in Ecological Research. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, including recent papers in Nature, Science and Nature Climate Change, with a strong emphasis on understanding and predicting how aquatic ecosystems and food webs respond to a wide range of biotic and abiotic stressors, including climate change, chemical pollution, habitat degradation and invasive species. Much of this work covers multiple scales in space and time and also a range of organisational levels - from genes to ecosystems. His research group and ongoing collaborations span the natural and social sciences, reflecting the need for multidisciplinary approaches for addressing the environmental challenges of the 21st Century.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, UK

Anthony Dell Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Göttingen, Germany

