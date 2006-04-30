Training Library Patrons the Addie Way - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341574, 9781780630915

Training Library Patrons the Addie Way

1st Edition

Authors: Debby Wegener
eBook ISBN: 9781780630915
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341680
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341574
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th April 2006
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

Analysis: think about the trainees; Design: consider the objectives; Development: Create the course; Implementation: deliver the goods; Evaluation: Decide if it really worked; Conclusion.

Description

This book takes an informal and in-depth look at the five steps of the ADDIE model - Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation and Evaluation – as used in library training programmes. With hints and tips and practical advice from other trainers, the aims of the book are to (1) make the training of library patrons a simple task and (2) to show library staff that training can be rewarding and extremely satisfying. Anyone who has had to design a library training programme will know that it can be quite a daunting task without guidelines, but when it comes to the various learning theories and the associated instructional design models, the choice can be overwhelming. This book will help the reader overcome these problems.

Key Features

  • Looks at training within the library context
  • Includes surveys to ascertain learning styles
  • Provides simple lesson plans

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630915
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843341680
Paperback ISBN:
9781843341574

Reviews

…an excellent book., Scottish Health Information Network
The book is geared towards 'the new and nervous trainer', but even the most experienced trainers could learn a thing or two., Scottish Health Information Network

About the Authors

Debby Wegener Author

Debby R. Wegener is a Reference Librarian at the Temasek Polytechnic Library in Singapore; born and bred in Zimbabwe, Debby Wegener started her career in the library world at the circulation desk of the Rhodes University Library in Grahamstown, South Africa; she has a Master of Applied Science (Information Studies) via distance education from Charles Sturt University, Australia; has worked as a professional trainer for a library systems vendor, editor of Temasek Polytechnic Library's quarterly newsletter, is coordinator of the Library's Information Literacy programme, and webmaster of the Library's website.

Affiliations and Expertise

Temasek Polytechnic Library, Singapore

