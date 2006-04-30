Training Library Patrons the Addie Way
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Analysis: think about the trainees; Design: consider the objectives; Development: Create the course; Implementation: deliver the goods; Evaluation: Decide if it really worked; Conclusion.
Description
This book takes an informal and in-depth look at the five steps of the ADDIE model - Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation and Evaluation – as used in library training programmes. With hints and tips and practical advice from other trainers, the aims of the book are to (1) make the training of library patrons a simple task and (2) to show library staff that training can be rewarding and extremely satisfying. Anyone who has had to design a library training programme will know that it can be quite a daunting task without guidelines, but when it comes to the various learning theories and the associated instructional design models, the choice can be overwhelming. This book will help the reader overcome these problems.
Key Features
- Looks at training within the library context
- Includes surveys to ascertain learning styles
- Provides simple lesson plans
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 30th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630915
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843341680
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843341574
Reviews
…an excellent book., Scottish Health Information Network
The book is geared towards 'the new and nervous trainer', but even the most experienced trainers could learn a thing or two., Scottish Health Information Network
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Debby Wegener Author
Debby R. Wegener is a Reference Librarian at the Temasek Polytechnic Library in Singapore; born and bred in Zimbabwe, Debby Wegener started her career in the library world at the circulation desk of the Rhodes University Library in Grahamstown, South Africa; she has a Master of Applied Science (Information Studies) via distance education from Charles Sturt University, Australia; has worked as a professional trainer for a library systems vendor, editor of Temasek Polytechnic Library's quarterly newsletter, is coordinator of the Library's Information Literacy programme, and webmaster of the Library's website.
Affiliations and Expertise
Temasek Polytechnic Library, Singapore