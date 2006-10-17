Traffic Engineering and QoS Optimization of Integrated Voice and Data Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123706256, 9780080466057

Traffic Engineering and QoS Optimization of Integrated Voice and Data Networks

1st Edition

Authors: Gerald Ash
eBook ISBN: 9780080466057
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123706256
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 17th October 2006
Page Count: 512
Description

This book describes, analyzes, and recommends traffic engineering (TE) and quality of service (QoS) optimization methods for integrated voice/data dynamic routing networks. These functions control a network's response to traffic demands and other stimuli, such as link failures or node failures. TE and QoS optimization is concerned with measurement, modeling, characterization, and control of network traffic, and the application of techniques to achieve specific performance objectives. The scope of the analysis and recommendations include dimensioning, call/flow and connection routing, QoS resource management, routing table management, dynamic transport routing, and operational requirements. Case studies are included which provide the reader with a concrete way into the technical details and highlight why and how to use the techniques described in the book.

Key Features

  • Includes Case Studies of MPLS and GMPLS Network Optimization
  • Presents state-of-the-art traffic engineering and quality of service optimization methods and illustrates the tradeoffs between the various methods discussed
  • Contains practical Case Studies based on large-scale service provider implementations and architecture plans
  • Written by a highly respected and well known active expert in traffic engineering and quality of service

Readership

Network operators, designers, and software engineers deploying integrated voice/data services such as streaming media, IP telephony, IPTV at such companies as AT&T, Cisco and ISPs

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Traffic Engineering & QoS Optimization Models Chapter 2: Call/Session Routing & Connection Routing Methods Chapter 3: TE & QoS Optimization of MPLS-Based Integrated Voice/Data Dynamic Routing Networks Chapter 4: Routing Table Management Methods & Requirements Chapter 5: TE & QoS Optimization of GMPLS-Based Multi-Layer Dynamic Routing Networks Chapter 6: Optimization Methods for Routing Design & Capacity Management Chapter 7: TE & QoS Optimization Operational Requirements Chapter 8: Case Studies-1: Traffic Engineering & QoS Optimization for Operational Integrated Voice/Data Dynamic Routing Networks Chapter 9: Case Studies-2: Traffic Engineering & QoS Optimization for Operational Integrated Voice/Data Dynamic Routing Networks Chapter 10: Summary, Conclusions, & Generic Traffic Engineering & QoS Optimization (GTQO) Requirements

About the Author

Gerald Ash

Affiliations and Expertise

Fellow and Senior Technical Consultant, AT&T Labs, Middletown, NJ, USA

