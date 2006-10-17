Traffic Engineering and QoS Optimization of Integrated Voice and Data Networks
1st Edition
Description
This book describes, analyzes, and recommends traffic engineering (TE) and quality of service (QoS) optimization methods for integrated voice/data dynamic routing networks. These functions control a network's response to traffic demands and other stimuli, such as link failures or node failures. TE and QoS optimization is concerned with measurement, modeling, characterization, and control of network traffic, and the application of techniques to achieve specific performance objectives. The scope of the analysis and recommendations include dimensioning, call/flow and connection routing, QoS resource management, routing table management, dynamic transport routing, and operational requirements. Case studies are included which provide the reader with a concrete way into the technical details and highlight why and how to use the techniques described in the book.
Key Features
- Includes Case Studies of MPLS and GMPLS Network Optimization
- Presents state-of-the-art traffic engineering and quality of service optimization methods and illustrates the tradeoffs between the various methods discussed
- Contains practical Case Studies based on large-scale service provider implementations and architecture plans
- Written by a highly respected and well known active expert in traffic engineering and quality of service
Readership
Network operators, designers, and software engineers deploying integrated voice/data services such as streaming media, IP telephony, IPTV at such companies as AT&T, Cisco and ISPs
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Traffic Engineering & QoS Optimization Models Chapter 2: Call/Session Routing & Connection Routing Methods Chapter 3: TE & QoS Optimization of MPLS-Based Integrated Voice/Data Dynamic Routing Networks Chapter 4: Routing Table Management Methods & Requirements Chapter 5: TE & QoS Optimization of GMPLS-Based Multi-Layer Dynamic Routing Networks Chapter 6: Optimization Methods for Routing Design & Capacity Management Chapter 7: TE & QoS Optimization Operational Requirements Chapter 8: Case Studies-1: Traffic Engineering & QoS Optimization for Operational Integrated Voice/Data Dynamic Routing Networks Chapter 9: Case Studies-2: Traffic Engineering & QoS Optimization for Operational Integrated Voice/Data Dynamic Routing Networks Chapter 10: Summary, Conclusions, & Generic Traffic Engineering & QoS Optimization (GTQO) Requirements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2007
- Published:
- 17th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466057
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123706256
About the Author
Gerald Ash
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow and Senior Technical Consultant, AT&T Labs, Middletown, NJ, USA