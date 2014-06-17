Traditional Chinese Medicine Cupping Therapy
3rd Edition
Description
This new edition continues to offer readers a comprehensive exploration and description of techniques of cupping in the context of Traditional Chinese Medicine theory. Extensively updated throughout, and with a new website containing videos and a downloadable image bank, this volume will be ideal for students and practitioners of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and all other complementary health practitioners looking to expand their skill base.
Key Features
- Explains cupping therapy clearly, allowing the practitioner immediate access to a set of skills for everyday application
- Well illustrated to support the guidelines discussed in the text
- Includes website containing video clips showing 11 methods of cupping therapy plus picture gallery of more than 150 colour photographs
- Gives practical guidelines on the use of cupping in helping to treat more than 30 common conditions
- Looks closely at issues of safety, expectation and theoretical principles of action
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Traditional Chinese Medicine Cupping Therapy
Chapter 2 Cupping’s folk heritage, Bruce Bentley
Chapter 3.1 Cupping in Buddhist Medicine, Pedro Pavia
Chapter 3.2 Cupping in Thailand’s Traditional Lanna Medicine, Kei Ngu
Chapter 4 Benefits of Cupping Therapy
Chapter 5 Preparing the patient for cupping treatment
Chapter 6 Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) therapies
Chapter 7 The Cupping Procedure
Chapter 8 What to Expect During and After Cupping Therapy
Chapter 9 Twelve Methods of Cupping Therapy
Chapter 10 Cupping Therapy on Children and Adults
Chapter 11 Cosmetic Cupping Therapy
Chapter 12 Cupping Therapy in the Treatment of Common Disorders
Chapter 13 Treating Miscellaneous Disorders with Cupping Therapy
Chapter 14 Sports Injuries
Chapter 15 Myofascial Trigger Points Cupping Therapy
Chapter 16 Cupping Therapy Evidence-Based Research Ilkay Chirali,
Roz Gibbs, Mark Bovey, Hossam Metwally, Hujian Cao and team
Chapter 17 Part 1 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)/Part 2 Precautions and Contraindications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2015
- Published:
- 17th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702065620
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058349
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702043529
About the Author
Ilkay Chirali
Ilkay Zihni Chirali was born in 1946 in Lemba (Çirali) Gazi Baf, Cyprus. He grew up in a village by the sea where people, animals and plants were dependent upon each other. They shared the same simplicity and their environment was always treated with conviction, respect and love. He eventually left Cyprus to pursue his higher education, first in Turkey and then in Sweden and England. In 1982 he emigrated to Australia, where he studied Chinese Medicine with Professor Wong Lun and Master Danial Wong. Ilkay qualified as an acupuncturist in Melbourne, Australia, where he opened his first Acupuncture and Stress Therapy Clinic. He returned to England in 1987 and now runs a clinic in Bexleyheath, Kent, where he treats children as well as adults.
Ilkay’s wide-ranging studies have brought him expertise in acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Medicine, clinical hypnotherapy, the Lusher Personality Test, paediatric acupuncture and western medicine pathology. He has studied further in Nanjing, China, at the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine and First Affiliated Hospital in the Internal Medicine, Dermatology and Gynaecology departments.
Ilkay has practiced cupping from an early age, gaining his first experience of the technique when employing the traditional Turkish folklore remedy for colds. He has been organizing regular cupping workshops both in the UK and overseas since 1988 and a BBC TV programme where he appeared as an “Expert”. To date, he has given over 60 public lectures and a BBC World Service Radio talk on the subject of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Cupping Therapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Member of the Register of British Acupuncture Council, Member of the Register of Chinese Herbal Medicine; Private practitioner, Acupuncture and Stress Therapy Clinic, London; Lecturer, Cupping and Traditional Chinese Medicine