Tradition and Change in Swedish Education
1st Edition
Table of Contents
National sentiment and educational tradition
A generation of change
Administering the school system
The school system
The post compulsory upper secondary school
Higher and adult education
Teachers after 30 years of school reform
Description
An up-to-date description and analysis of the recent reforms, current structure and issues in Swedish education. All stages of the system, from pre-school through to adult education and teacher training are covered. The book seeks to place the material firmly within the context of Swedish society and politics but the problems addressed are of concern to people everywhere
Readership
Of interest to undergraduate and postgraduate students involved in education, comparative education and international education
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st March 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296487
Reviews
@qu:...his description of the administrative system, of the school system from preschool through to higher and adult education, and of teachers is well documented, informative and takes into account changes which have occurred over a period of thirty years... This well-written book should...appeal to all readers who are interested in a remarkable social experiment.
British Book News @source:
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
L. Boucher Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chester College