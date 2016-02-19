Tradition and Change in Swedish Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080252407, 9781483296487

Tradition and Change in Swedish Education

1st Edition

Authors: L. Boucher
eBook ISBN: 9781483296487
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st March 1982
Page Count: 278
Table of Contents

National sentiment and educational tradition

A generation of change

Administering the school system

The school system

The post compulsory upper secondary school

Higher and adult education

Teachers after 30 years of school reform

Description

An up-to-date description and analysis of the recent reforms, current structure and issues in Swedish education. All stages of the system, from pre-school through to adult education and teacher training are covered. The book seeks to place the material firmly within the context of Swedish society and politics but the problems addressed are of concern to people everywhere

Readership

Of interest to undergraduate and postgraduate students involved in education, comparative education and international education

Reviews

@qu:...his description of the administrative system, of the school system from preschool through to higher and adult education, and of teachers is well documented, informative and takes into account changes which have occurred over a period of thirty years... This well-written book should...appeal to all readers who are interested in a remarkable social experiment.

British Book News @source:

About the Authors

L. Boucher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chester College

