Trade, Policy, and International Adjustments
1st Edition
Description
Trade, Policy, and International Adjustments covers the theoretical issues, macroeconomics, and mathematical methods in the field of international economics.
The book summarizes and illustrates the various contributions to the field of international economics. The text presents studies on the issues in international trade and commercial policies; voluntary export restrictions; application of a geometric technique to a multidimensional problem concerning the Stolper-Samuelson theorem; the symmetry theorem between tariffs and quotas in the context of a monetary economy under flexible exchange rates; and application of the Hopf bifurcation theory to the theory of international capital mobility.
Economists, teachers, and students of economics will find the book very insightful.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Outline
Part I. Recent Issues in International Trade and Commercial Policies
1. Voluntary Export Restraints
2. "Trade" or "Aid"?
3. Strategic Tariff Policy in a Model of Trade in Intermediate and Final Products
4. Predatory Dumping as Signal Jamming
5. Multinational Corporations and Absolute Advantage: The Symmetric Case
Part II. The Pure Theory of International Trade
6. The Stolper-Samuelson Theorem, the Leamer Triangle, and the Produced Mobile Factor Structure
7. Variable Returns to Scale, Paradoxes, and Global Correspondences in the Theory of International Trade
8. International Factor Mobility and Immiserizing Growth under Variable Returns to Scale
9. Choice between Free Trade and Controlled Trade under Economies of Scale
Part III. Macroeconomic Issues
10. Exchange Rates, the Terms of Trade, and the Current Account
11. The Equivalence of Tariffs and Quotas under Flexible Exchange Rates in a Monetary Model
12. The Short-Run Price - Quantity Adjustments in a Simple Two-Sector World Model
Part IV. Mathematical Methods and International Trade Theory
13. Cyclical International Capital Flows
14. Factor Price Equalization
15. The Stability of Dynamic Processes with Instantaneous Adjustment and the Pure Theory of International Trade
Index
Previous Volumes in the Series
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th February 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260228