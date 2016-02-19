Track/Train Dynamics and Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080221533, 9781483147475

Track/Train Dynamics and Design

1st Edition

Advanced Techniques

Editors: Gerald J. Moyar Walter D. Pilkey Barbara F. Pilkey
eBook ISBN: 9781483147475
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 482
Description

Track/Train Dynamics and Design: Advanced Techniques reviews the progress that has been made in the development and applications of advanced analytical techniques for improving the dynamic stability, safety, and reliability of current generation rail freight vehicle components and track structures. Topics covered range from structural mechanics and stress analysis methods to and material science techniques for the prediction of fracture and wear in railroad applications. The nature of technology transfer from other application areas, notably aerospace, is considered, along with the unique nature of some railroad problems. This book is comprised of 26 chapters and opens with an overview of Phase II of the Cooperative Track-Train Dynamics Program, including its main goals, tasks, and progress. The reader is then introduced to the state Of the art of rail analytical techniques and cost/benefit issues associated with railways and railroad transportation. The following chapters explore body centerplate fatigue cracking; mathematical models for track/train dynamics; wheel and rail wear during freight car curving; and application of advanced stress analysis techniques in the design of freight car components. The application of finite element analysis to the study of railroad wheel failure phenomena is also outlined. This monograph will be a useful resource for transportation and mechanical engineers, especially those dealing with railroads.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributors

I The State-of-the-Art of Rail Analytical Techniques and Cost/Benefit Issues

Overview of Development of Advanced Analytical Techniques

Resource Management

Advanced Technology Cost/Benefits - A Panel Discussion

Evaluating and Utilizing Computer Service Firms for Railroad Engineering Applications

Computational Structural Mechanics in the Rail Industry

II General Structures

Body Centerplate Fatigue Cracking

Application of NASTRAN Finite Element Analysis to a Locomotive Carbody Structure

Analytical and Experimental Determination of Internal Deformations in Railroad Roller Bearings

Finite Element Analysis of a Depressed Well Car

III Flatcar Structural Analysis

Flatcar Modeling Technique and Results

Test and Analysis of the Dynamic Characteristics of a Flat Car

A Simple Beam Analysis of the Flat Car Structure

IV Dynamics, Fatigue and Fracture

Freight Car Environment Characterization for Fatigue Life Analysis

Mathematical Models for Track/Train Dynamics

Hybrid Computation - an Advanced Computational Tool for Simulating the Nonlinear Dynamic Response of Railroad Vehicles

Real-Time Modeling of Switch Yard Impacts

The Application of the Boundary-Integral Equation Method to the Solution of Railroad Engineering Stress Analysis and Fracture Mechanics Problems

V Wheel/Rail Stress & Wear

Nonlinear Analysis of Rail Track Structures

A Finite Element Model for Track Buckling

Analysis and Prediction of Wheel and Rail Wear during Freight Car Curving

Mechanisms and Qualitative Analysis of Wear in Steel Wheel and Rail

The Elastic Finite Element Analysis of a CH-36 Railcar under Mechanical and Thermal Loads

Application of Finite Element Analysis to the Study of Railroad Wheel Failure Phenomena

VI Modeling & Bolster ANALYSIS

Application of Advanced Stress Analysis Techniques in Freight Car Components Design

Finite Element Analysis and Test Correlation of a Box Car Body Bolster

Second Generation Stress Analysis Technology for the Railroad Industry

Index

About the Editor

Gerald J. Moyar

Walter D. Pilkey

Barbara F. Pilkey

