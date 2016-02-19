Track/Train Dynamics and Design
1st Edition
Advanced Techniques
Description
Track/Train Dynamics and Design: Advanced Techniques reviews the progress that has been made in the development and applications of advanced analytical techniques for improving the dynamic stability, safety, and reliability of current generation rail freight vehicle components and track structures. Topics covered range from structural mechanics and stress analysis methods to and material science techniques for the prediction of fracture and wear in railroad applications. The nature of technology transfer from other application areas, notably aerospace, is considered, along with the unique nature of some railroad problems. This book is comprised of 26 chapters and opens with an overview of Phase II of the Cooperative Track-Train Dynamics Program, including its main goals, tasks, and progress. The reader is then introduced to the state Of the art of rail analytical techniques and cost/benefit issues associated with railways and railroad transportation. The following chapters explore body centerplate fatigue cracking; mathematical models for track/train dynamics; wheel and rail wear during freight car curving; and application of advanced stress analysis techniques in the design of freight car components. The application of finite element analysis to the study of railroad wheel failure phenomena is also outlined. This monograph will be a useful resource for transportation and mechanical engineers, especially those dealing with railroads.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
I The State-of-the-Art of Rail Analytical Techniques and Cost/Benefit Issues
Overview of Development of Advanced Analytical Techniques
Resource Management
Advanced Technology Cost/Benefits - A Panel Discussion
Evaluating and Utilizing Computer Service Firms for Railroad Engineering Applications
Computational Structural Mechanics in the Rail Industry
II General Structures
Body Centerplate Fatigue Cracking
Application of NASTRAN Finite Element Analysis to a Locomotive Carbody Structure
Analytical and Experimental Determination of Internal Deformations in Railroad Roller Bearings
Finite Element Analysis of a Depressed Well Car
III Flatcar Structural Analysis
Flatcar Modeling Technique and Results
Test and Analysis of the Dynamic Characteristics of a Flat Car
A Simple Beam Analysis of the Flat Car Structure
IV Dynamics, Fatigue and Fracture
Freight Car Environment Characterization for Fatigue Life Analysis
Mathematical Models for Track/Train Dynamics
Hybrid Computation - an Advanced Computational Tool for Simulating the Nonlinear Dynamic Response of Railroad Vehicles
Real-Time Modeling of Switch Yard Impacts
The Application of the Boundary-Integral Equation Method to the Solution of Railroad Engineering Stress Analysis and Fracture Mechanics Problems
V Wheel/Rail Stress & Wear
Nonlinear Analysis of Rail Track Structures
A Finite Element Model for Track Buckling
Analysis and Prediction of Wheel and Rail Wear during Freight Car Curving
Mechanisms and Qualitative Analysis of Wear in Steel Wheel and Rail
The Elastic Finite Element Analysis of a CH-36 Railcar under Mechanical and Thermal Loads
Application of Finite Element Analysis to the Study of Railroad Wheel Failure Phenomena
VI Modeling & Bolster ANALYSIS
Application of Advanced Stress Analysis Techniques in Freight Car Components Design
Finite Element Analysis and Test Correlation of a Box Car Body Bolster
Second Generation Stress Analysis Technology for the Railroad Industry
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147475