Tracheal Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266840, 9780323266857

Tracheal Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-1

1st Edition

Authors: Frank Detterbeck
eBook ISBN: 9780323266857
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266840
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2013
Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics is devoted to "Tracheal Surgery" and is edited by Drs. Frank Detterbeck and Erich Hecker. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Anatomy and Physiology; Pathology of Tracheal Tumors; Anesthesia for Tracheal Surgery; Endoscopic Techniques for Tracheal Diseases; Repair of Tracheobronchial Injuries; Tracheomalacia; Surgery of Benign Stenosis; Laryngo-tracheal Resection and Reconstruction; Treatment Approaches to Primary Tracheal Cancer; Carinal Resection and Sleeve Pneumonectomy; Extended Tracheal Resections; Airway Transplantation; Management of Postoperative Complications; and Treatment of Trachea-esophageal Fistula.

About the Authors

Frank Detterbeck Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Thoracic Surgery, Yale University

