Tracheal Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-1
1st Edition
This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics is devoted to "Tracheal Surgery" and is edited by Drs. Frank Detterbeck and Erich Hecker. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Anatomy and Physiology; Pathology of Tracheal Tumors; Anesthesia for Tracheal Surgery; Endoscopic Techniques for Tracheal Diseases; Repair of Tracheobronchial Injuries; Tracheomalacia; Surgery of Benign Stenosis; Laryngo-tracheal Resection and Reconstruction; Treatment Approaches to Primary Tracheal Cancer; Carinal Resection and Sleeve Pneumonectomy; Extended Tracheal Resections; Airway Transplantation; Management of Postoperative Complications; and Treatment of Trachea-esophageal Fistula.
- English
- © Elsevier 2014
- 7th December 2013
- Elsevier
- 9780323266857
- 9780323266840
About the Authors
Frank Detterbeck Author
Department of Thoracic Surgery, Yale University