Tracheal Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-1

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics is devoted to "Tracheal Surgery" and is edited by Drs. Frank Detterbeck and Erich Hecker. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Anatomy and Physiology; Pathology of Tracheal Tumors; Anesthesia for Tracheal Surgery; Endoscopic Techniques for Tracheal Diseases; Repair of Tracheobronchial Injuries; Tracheomalacia; Surgery of Benign Stenosis; Laryngo-tracheal Resection and Reconstruction; Treatment Approaches to Primary Tracheal Cancer; Carinal Resection and Sleeve Pneumonectomy; Extended Tracheal Resections; Airway Transplantation; Management of Postoperative Complications; and Treatment of Trachea-esophageal Fistula.