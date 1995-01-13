Tracers in the Oil Field, Volume 43

This book is concerned with the application of tracers to a wide variety of oil field operations. It provides the necessary nuclear concepts and techniques which are basic to oil field tracer applications. Laboratory and field techniques are explained and illustrated as are the associated regulatory and safety aspects. Within the book, each area of oil field use is considered separately and specific applications of tracers discussed and relevant literature reviewed. The use of non-radioactive tracers is pointed out wherever it is applicable.

Due to the nature of this competitive industry, much research is poorly documented, thus Tracers in the Oil Field aims to make the technology more available to current users in the oil field.