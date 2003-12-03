Trace Evidence Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123567611, 9780080474625

Trace Evidence Analysis

1st Edition

More Cases in Forensic Microscopy and Mute Witnesses

Authors: Max Houck
eBook ISBN: 9780080474625
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123567611
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd December 2003
Page Count: 300
Description

Trace Evidence Analysis continues and builds upon the tradition of its successful companion title Mute Witnesses (2000).

The book contains nine entirely new cases, each self-contained in its own chapter, covering everything from homicides to accident reconstruction. It includes contributions from some of the premier forensic scientists in the field who provide detailed accounts of the process of collection, classification, and analysis of microscopic evidence to draw definitive conclusions that solved actual cases.

The book discusses the role of evidence in solving cases and explores the legal and ethical responsibility of the forensic scientist. It examines real-world application of scientific methods and analytic principles, including evidence gathering, instrumentation, sampling methods, analysis, and interpretation; and features over 160 full-color figures that illustrate the relevant case evidence.

This book is a recommended resource for forensic microscopists and trace evidence analysts, crime laboratories, crime scene technicians, criminal investigators, forensic science professionals and students, and the legal community.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from some of the premier forensic scientists in the field
  • Discusses the role of evidence in solving cases and explores the legal and ethical responsibility of the forensic scientist
  • Explores real-world application of scientific methods and analytic principles including evidence gathering, instrumentation, sampling methods, analysis, and interpretation
  • Includes over 160 full-color figures that illustrate the relevant case evidence

Readership

Forensic microscopists and trace evidence analysts, crime laboratories, crime scene technicians, criminal investigators, forensic science professionals and students, and the legal community.

Table of Contents

Introduction 1: The Specificity of Animal Hairs 2: Fiber-Plastic Fusions in Car Accident Reconstructions 3: Inclusions and Exclusions Using Trace Evidence 4: Soil as Trace Evidence 5: The Importance of Trace Evidence 6: Cereal Murder in Spokane 7: Using 1:1 Taping to Reconstruct a Source 8: Who Do You Believe? 9: My Roommate is Using the Refrigerator

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080474625
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123567611

About the Author

Max Houck

Dr. Max M. Houck is an internationally-recognized forensic expert with research interests in forensic science, education, and the forensic enterprise and its industries. He has worked in all aspects of forensic science, including at the FBI Laboratory. Dr. Houck has published widely in books and peer-reviewed journals. His anthropology and trace evidence casework includes the Branch Davidian Investigation, the September 11 attacks on the Pentagon, the D.B. Cooper case, the US Embassy bombings in Africa, and the West Memphis Three case, among hundreds of others. He served for six years as the Chair of the Forensic Science Educational Program Accreditation Commission (FEPAC). Dr. Houck is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and a founding Co-Editor of the journal Forensic Science Policy and Management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, Forensic and Intelligence Services, LLC

Ratings and Reviews

