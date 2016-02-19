Trace Elements in Human and Animal Nutrition, Fourth Edition, explores the physiological roles of trace elements in human and animal nutrition. It looks at the needs, tolerances, and interactions of trace elements with each other and with other nutrients and compounds, and it explores how deficient, toxic, or imbalanced intakes of such elements lead to biochemical and pathological changes. It also describes ways of diagnosing and addressing such aberrant intakes of trace elements, along with their principal sources. Organized into 20 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the nature of trace elements and their mode of action, including iron, copper, molybdenum, cobalt, nickel, manganese, zinc, cadmium, chromium, iodine, selenium, fluorine, mercury, vanadium, silicon, lead, and arsenic. It then discusses the presence of these elements in animal tissues and fluids, along with their metabolism, functions, and toxicity. It also considers other elements, such as aluminum, antimony, barium, boron, bromine, germanium, lithium, rubidium, silver, strontium, tin, titanium, and zirconium. The book concludes with an analysis of the interrelationships among soil, plants, and animals. This book should be a valuable resource for students and chemists.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Introduction

I. The Nature of Trace Elements

II. Discovery of Trace Elements

III. Mode of Action of Trace Elements

IV. Trace Element Needs and Tolerances

References

2 Iron

I. Iron in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Iron Metabolism

III. Iron Deficiency

IV. Iron Requirements

V. Sources of Iron

VI. Iron Toxicity

References

3 Copper

I. Copper in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Copper Metabolism

III. Copper Deficiency and Functions

IV. Copper Requirements

V. Copper in Human Health and Nutrition

VI. Copper Toxicity

References

4 Molybdenum

I. Molybdenum in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Molybdenum Metabolism

III. Requirements and Functions of Molybdenum

IV. Sources of Molybdenum

V. Molybdenum Toxicity

References

5 Cobalt

I. Cobalt in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Cobalt Metabolism

III. Cobalt in Ruminant Nutrition

IV. Cobalt in the Nutrition of Man and Other Nonruminants

V. Cobalt Toxicity

References

6 Nickel

I. Nickel in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Nickel Metabolism

III. Nickel Deficiency and Functions

IV. Sources of Nickel

V. Nickel Toxicity

References

7 Manganese

I. Manganese in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Manganese Metabolism

III. Manganese Deficiency and Functions

IV. Manganese Requirements

V. Sources of Manganese

VI. Manganese Toxicity

References

8 Zinc

I. Zinc in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Zinc Metabolism

III. Zinc Deficiency and Functions

IV. Zinc Requirements

V. Sources of Zinc

VI. Zinc Toxicity

References

9 Cadmium

I. Cadmium in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Cadmium Metabolism

III. Sources of Cadmium

IV. Cadmium Toxicity

References

10 Chromium

I. Chromium in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Chromium Metabolism

III. Chromium Deficiency and Functions

IV. Chromium Sources and Requirements

V. Chromium Toxicity

References

11 Iodine

I. Iodine in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Iodine Metabolism

III. Iodine Deficiency and Functions

IV. Iodine Requirements

V. Sources of Iodine

VI. Goitrogenic Substances

VII. Iodine Toxicity

References

12 Selenium

I. Selenium in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Selenium Metabolism

III. Selenium Deficiency and Functions

IV. Selenium Sources and Requirements

V. Selenium and Cancer

VI. Selenium Toxicity

References

13 Fluorine

I. Fluorine in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Fluorine Metabolism

III. Fluorine Functions and Requirements

IV. Sources of Fluorine

V. Fluorine Toxicity

References

14 Mercury

I. Mercury in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Mercury Metabolism

III. Sources of Mercury

IV. Mercury Toxicity

References

15 Vanadium

I. Vanadium in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Vanadium Metabolism

III. Vanadium Functions and Requirements

IV. Sources of Vanadium

V. Vanadium Toxicity

References

16 Silicon

I. Silicon in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Silicon Metabolism

III. Silicon Deficiency and Functions

IV. Silicon Requirements and Sources

V. Silicon Toxicity

References

17 Lead

I. Lead in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Lead Metabolism

III. Sources of Lead

IV. Lead Toxicity

References

18 Arsenic

I. Arsenic in Animal Tissues and Fluids

II. Arsenic Metabolism

III. Arsenic as an Essential Element

IV. Sources of Arsenic

V. Arsenic Toxicity

References

19 Other Elements

I. Aluminum

II. Antimony

III. Barium

IV. Boron

V. Bromine

VI. Germanium

VII. Lithium

VIII. Rubidium

IX. Silver

X. Strontium

XI. Tin

XII. Titanium

XIII. Zirconium

References

20 Soil-Plant-Animal Interrelations

I. Introduction

II. Soil and Water Relations in Human Health

III. Factors Affecting Trace Element Levels in Plants

IV. The Detection and Correction of Deficiencies and Toxicities in Animals and Man

References

Author index

Subject index



