Trace Elements in Human and Animal Nutrition
4th Edition
Description
Trace Elements in Human and Animal Nutrition, Fourth Edition, explores the physiological roles of trace elements in human and animal nutrition. It looks at the needs, tolerances, and interactions of trace elements with each other and with other nutrients and compounds, and it explores how deficient, toxic, or imbalanced intakes of such elements lead to biochemical and pathological changes. It also describes ways of diagnosing and addressing such aberrant intakes of trace elements, along with their principal sources. Organized into 20 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the nature of trace elements and their mode of action, including iron, copper, molybdenum, cobalt, nickel, manganese, zinc, cadmium, chromium, iodine, selenium, fluorine, mercury, vanadium, silicon, lead, and arsenic. It then discusses the presence of these elements in animal tissues and fluids, along with their metabolism, functions, and toxicity. It also considers other elements, such as aluminum, antimony, barium, boron, bromine, germanium, lithium, rubidium, silver, strontium, tin, titanium, and zirconium. The book concludes with an analysis of the interrelationships among soil, plants, and animals. This book should be a valuable resource for students and chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
I. The Nature of Trace Elements
II. Discovery of Trace Elements
III. Mode of Action of Trace Elements
IV. Trace Element Needs and Tolerances
References
2 Iron
I. Iron in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Iron Metabolism
III. Iron Deficiency
IV. Iron Requirements
V. Sources of Iron
VI. Iron Toxicity
References
3 Copper
I. Copper in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Copper Metabolism
III. Copper Deficiency and Functions
IV. Copper Requirements
V. Copper in Human Health and Nutrition
VI. Copper Toxicity
References
4 Molybdenum
I. Molybdenum in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Molybdenum Metabolism
III. Requirements and Functions of Molybdenum
IV. Sources of Molybdenum
V. Molybdenum Toxicity
References
5 Cobalt
I. Cobalt in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Cobalt Metabolism
III. Cobalt in Ruminant Nutrition
IV. Cobalt in the Nutrition of Man and Other Nonruminants
V. Cobalt Toxicity
References
6 Nickel
I. Nickel in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Nickel Metabolism
III. Nickel Deficiency and Functions
IV. Sources of Nickel
V. Nickel Toxicity
References
7 Manganese
I. Manganese in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Manganese Metabolism
III. Manganese Deficiency and Functions
IV. Manganese Requirements
V. Sources of Manganese
VI. Manganese Toxicity
References
8 Zinc
I. Zinc in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Zinc Metabolism
III. Zinc Deficiency and Functions
IV. Zinc Requirements
V. Sources of Zinc
VI. Zinc Toxicity
References
9 Cadmium
I. Cadmium in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Cadmium Metabolism
III. Sources of Cadmium
IV. Cadmium Toxicity
References
10 Chromium
I. Chromium in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Chromium Metabolism
III. Chromium Deficiency and Functions
IV. Chromium Sources and Requirements
V. Chromium Toxicity
References
11 Iodine
I. Iodine in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Iodine Metabolism
III. Iodine Deficiency and Functions
IV. Iodine Requirements
V. Sources of Iodine
VI. Goitrogenic Substances
VII. Iodine Toxicity
References
12 Selenium
I. Selenium in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Selenium Metabolism
III. Selenium Deficiency and Functions
IV. Selenium Sources and Requirements
V. Selenium and Cancer
VI. Selenium Toxicity
References
13 Fluorine
I. Fluorine in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Fluorine Metabolism
III. Fluorine Functions and Requirements
IV. Sources of Fluorine
V. Fluorine Toxicity
References
14 Mercury
I. Mercury in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Mercury Metabolism
III. Sources of Mercury
IV. Mercury Toxicity
References
15 Vanadium
I. Vanadium in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Vanadium Metabolism
III. Vanadium Functions and Requirements
IV. Sources of Vanadium
V. Vanadium Toxicity
References
16 Silicon
I. Silicon in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Silicon Metabolism
III. Silicon Deficiency and Functions
IV. Silicon Requirements and Sources
V. Silicon Toxicity
References
17 Lead
I. Lead in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Lead Metabolism
III. Sources of Lead
IV. Lead Toxicity
References
18 Arsenic
I. Arsenic in Animal Tissues and Fluids
II. Arsenic Metabolism
III. Arsenic as an Essential Element
IV. Sources of Arsenic
V. Arsenic Toxicity
References
19 Other Elements
I. Aluminum
II. Antimony
III. Barium
IV. Boron
V. Bromine
VI. Germanium
VII. Lithium
VIII. Rubidium
IX. Silver
X. Strontium
XI. Tin
XII. Titanium
XIII. Zirconium
References
20 Soil-Plant-Animal Interrelations
I. Introduction
II. Soil and Water Relations in Human Health
III. Factors Affecting Trace Element Levels in Plants
IV. The Detection and Correction of Deficiencies and Toxicities in Animals and Man
References
Author index
Subject index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162180