Trace Elements in Human and Animal Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Trace Elements in Human and Animal Nutrition focuses on trace elements and their nutritional significance to humans and domestic animals. The trace elements covered include copper, molybdenum, iron, cobalt, nickel, zinc, manganese, iodine, fluorine, selenium, aluminum, arsenic, barium, strontium, boron, bromine, silicon, and vanadium.
This book is organized into 13 chapters and begins with an overview of the trace element concept, the mode of action of trace elements, and the use of spectrochemical methods for the detection and estimation of t ace metals in biological materials. The next chapters explore in more detail the importance of trace elements in human and animal nutrition, touching on topics such as absorption and excretion in the body, deficiency, and toxicity. The book concludes by discussing the interrelationships between plants, man and his domestic animals, and the soil, with emphasis on the link between trace element deficiencies and health. An account of factors influencing the trace element contents of plants is also given. Finally, qualitative and quantitative differences in the trace element requirements of plants and animals are described.
This book is intended for nutritionists and those who plan to specialize in nutrition.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
I. The Trace Element Concept
II. The Development of Knowledge of the Trace Elements
III. Mode of Action of the Trace Elements
IV. Trace Element Interactions
References
Chapter 2. Iron
I. Historical Background
II. The Total Iron Content of the Body and Its Distribution
III. Iron in Blood
IV. The Forms and Amounts of Iron in Tissues and Secretions
V. Absorption
VI. Excretion
VII. Iron Deficiency
VIII. Requirements for Iron
IX. Sources of Iron in Foods and Dietaries
References
Chapter 3. Copper
I. Historical Background
II. Copper in Animal Tissues and Secretions
III. Copper in Blood
IV. Absorption and Excretion
V. Manifestations of Deficiency and Functions of Copper
VI. Copper Requirements
VII. Copper in the Nutrition of Man
VIII. Copper Toxicity
References
Chapter 4. Molybdenum
I. Historical Background
II. Molybdenum in Animal Tissues and Fluids
III. Absorption and Excretion
IV. Molybdenum Toxicity
V. Molybdenum-Copper Interrelations
VI. Molybdenum and Xanthine Oxidase
VII. Distribution of Molybdenum in Foods
References
Chapter 5. Cobalt
I. Historical Background
II. Cobalt Deficiency in Ruminants
III. Cobalt in the Nutrition of Man and other Nonruminants
IV. Cobalt Content of Animal Tissues and Fluids
V. Cobalt Absorption and Excretion
VI. Cobalt Polycythemia and Cobalt Toxicity
VII. Vitamin B12
References
Chapter 6. Nickel
I. Nickel in the Body
II. Absorption and Excretion
III. Nickel in Foods and Human Dietaries
IV. Nickel Toxicity
References
Chapter 7. Zinc
I. Historical Background
II. Zinc in Animal Tissues and Organs
III. Zinc in Blood
IV. The Zinc Content of Milk
V. Zinc Deficiency in Animals
VI. Zinc in Human Nutrition
VII. Absorption and Excretion
VIII. Zinc Toxicity
References
Chapter 8. Manganese
I. Historical Background
II. Manganese in Animal Tissues and Secretions
III. Manganese in Mammalian Nutrition
IV. Manganese in Avian Nutrition
V. Absorption and Excretion
VI. Manganese Toxicity
References
Chapter 9. Iodine
I. Historical Background
II. Iodine in Animal Tissues and Fluids
III. Physiological Functions of Iodine and the Thyroid Hormone
IV. Iodine Metabolism
V. Iodine Requirements
VI. Sources of Iodine
VII. Goitrogenic Substances in Food
References
Chapter 10. Fluorine
I. Introduction
II. Fluorine as an Essential Element in Nutrition
III. Chronic Fluorosis of Livestock
IV. Fluorine in Human Nutrition
V. Fluorine and Enzyme Action
VI. Fluorine and Thyroid Activity
References
Chapter 11. Selenium
I. "Alkali Disease" and "Blind Staggers" of Livestock
II. Selenium in Plant Materials Used as Foods
III. Selenium in Animal Tissues and Products
IV. Absorption and Excretion of Selenium
V. Selenium in Human Nutrition
References
Chapter 12. Aluminum, Arsenic, Barium, Boron, Bromine, Silicon, Strontium, and Vanadium
I. Aluminum
II. Arsenic
III. Barium and Strontium
IV. Boron
V. Bromine
VI. Silicon
VII. Vanadium
References
Chapter 13. Soil-Plant-Animal Interrelationships
I. Soil Relations in Human Nutrition
II. Factors Influencing the Trace Element Contents of Plants
III. Qualitative and Quantitative Differences in the Trace Element Requirements of Plants and Animals
IV. The Complexity of Soil-Plant-Animal Interrelationships
References
Author Index
Subject Index
