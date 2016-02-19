Trace Elements in Human and Animal Nutrition focuses on trace elements and their nutritional significance to humans and domestic animals. The trace elements covered include copper, molybdenum, iron, cobalt, nickel, zinc, manganese, iodine, fluorine, selenium, aluminum, arsenic, barium, strontium, boron, bromine, silicon, and vanadium. This book is organized into 13 chapters and begins with an overview of the trace element concept, the mode of action of trace elements, and the use of spectrochemical methods for the detection and estimation of t ace metals in biological materials. The next chapters explore in more detail the importance of trace elements in human and animal nutrition, touching on topics such as absorption and excretion in the body, deficiency, and toxicity. The book concludes by discussing the interrelationships between plants, man and his domestic animals, and the soil, with emphasis on the link between trace element deficiencies and health. An account of factors influencing the trace element contents of plants is also given. Finally, qualitative and quantitative differences in the trace element requirements of plants and animals are described. This book is intended for nutritionists and those who plan to specialize in nutrition.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

I. The Trace Element Concept

II. The Development of Knowledge of the Trace Elements

III. Mode of Action of the Trace Elements

IV. Trace Element Interactions

References

Chapter 2. Iron

I. Historical Background

II. The Total Iron Content of the Body and Its Distribution

III. Iron in Blood

IV. The Forms and Amounts of Iron in Tissues and Secretions

V. Absorption

VI. Excretion

VII. Iron Deficiency

VIII. Requirements for Iron

IX. Sources of Iron in Foods and Dietaries

References

Chapter 3. Copper

I. Historical Background

II. Copper in Animal Tissues and Secretions

III. Copper in Blood

IV. Absorption and Excretion

V. Manifestations of Deficiency and Functions of Copper

VI. Copper Requirements

VII. Copper in the Nutrition of Man

VIII. Copper Toxicity

References

Chapter 4. Molybdenum

I. Historical Background

II. Molybdenum in Animal Tissues and Fluids

III. Absorption and Excretion

IV. Molybdenum Toxicity

V. Molybdenum-Copper Interrelations

VI. Molybdenum and Xanthine Oxidase

VII. Distribution of Molybdenum in Foods

References

Chapter 5. Cobalt

I. Historical Background

II. Cobalt Deficiency in Ruminants

III. Cobalt in the Nutrition of Man and other Nonruminants

IV. Cobalt Content of Animal Tissues and Fluids

V. Cobalt Absorption and Excretion

VI. Cobalt Polycythemia and Cobalt Toxicity

VII. Vitamin B12

References

Chapter 6. Nickel

I. Nickel in the Body

II. Absorption and Excretion

III. Nickel in Foods and Human Dietaries

IV. Nickel Toxicity

References

Chapter 7. Zinc

I. Historical Background

II. Zinc in Animal Tissues and Organs

III. Zinc in Blood

IV. The Zinc Content of Milk

V. Zinc Deficiency in Animals

VI. Zinc in Human Nutrition

VII. Absorption and Excretion

VIII. Zinc Toxicity

References

Chapter 8. Manganese

I. Historical Background

II. Manganese in Animal Tissues and Secretions

III. Manganese in Mammalian Nutrition

IV. Manganese in Avian Nutrition

V. Absorption and Excretion

VI. Manganese Toxicity

References

Chapter 9. Iodine

I. Historical Background

II. Iodine in Animal Tissues and Fluids

III. Physiological Functions of Iodine and the Thyroid Hormone

IV. Iodine Metabolism

V. Iodine Requirements

VI. Sources of Iodine

VII. Goitrogenic Substances in Food

References

Chapter 10. Fluorine

I. Introduction

II. Fluorine as an Essential Element in Nutrition

III. Chronic Fluorosis of Livestock

IV. Fluorine in Human Nutrition

V. Fluorine and Enzyme Action

VI. Fluorine and Thyroid Activity

References

Chapter 11. Selenium

I. "Alkali Disease" and "Blind Staggers" of Livestock

II. Selenium in Plant Materials Used as Foods

III. Selenium in Animal Tissues and Products

IV. Absorption and Excretion of Selenium

V. Selenium in Human Nutrition

References

Chapter 12. Aluminum, Arsenic, Barium, Boron, Bromine, Silicon, Strontium, and Vanadium

I. Aluminum

II. Arsenic

III. Barium and Strontium

IV. Boron

V. Bromine

VI. Silicon

VII. Vanadium

References

Chapter 13. Soil-Plant-Animal Interrelationships

I. Soil Relations in Human Nutrition

II. Factors Influencing the Trace Element Contents of Plants

III. Qualitative and Quantitative Differences in the Trace Element Requirements of Plants and Animals

IV. The Complexity of Soil-Plant-Animal Interrelationships

References

Author Index

Subject Index