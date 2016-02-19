Trace Elements in Health
1st Edition
A Review of Current Issues
Description
Trace Elements in Health: A Review of Current Issues presents how some metals affect health, growth, and well-being of man and animals in a variety of ways, when the amounts involved are excessive or deficient. This book discusses the various aspects of trace elements in three points of view. First, the toxicological and beneficial properties are described in eleven chapters. Chapter 1 deals with general toxicological properties, while Chapters 2 to 11 reviews advances in the field of elements that include cadmium, copper, indium, thallium, lead, mercury, molybdenum, selenium, zinc, and transuranic series. The next chapters focus on the genetic effects, health of children, and birth rate problems related to trace elements. Finally, this text concludes with a discussion on the role of trace elements in agriculture, focusing on requirements of plants and animals, consequences of excesses and imbalances of trace elements in soils, and animal diets. This publication is valuable to veterinarians and practitioners of disciplines such as physiology, dietetics, and medicine.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Chapter Summaries
1 Toxicological Properties of Trace Elements
2 Cadmium in Animal And Human Health
3 Copper in Human and Animal Health
4 Indium and Thallium in Health
5 Sources and Effects of Environmental Lead
6 Mercury In Human and Animal Health
7 Molybdenum in Animal and Human Health
8 Selenium and Health
9 Zinc in Animal and Human Health
10 Transuranic Elements in Animal and Human Health
11 Genetic Aspects and Trace Element Tolerance in Man and Animals
12 Trace Elements and The Unborn: Review and Preliminary Implications for Policy Marc Lappe
13 Trace Elements in Pregnancy
14 Trace Elements and the Birth Rate
15 Trace Elements in Agriculture
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 9th March 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191959