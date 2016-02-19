Trace Elements in Health: A Review of Current Issues presents how some metals affect health, growth, and well-being of man and animals in a variety of ways, when the amounts involved are excessive or deficient. This book discusses the various aspects of trace elements in three points of view. First, the toxicological and beneficial properties are described in eleven chapters. Chapter 1 deals with general toxicological properties, while Chapters 2 to 11 reviews advances in the field of elements that include cadmium, copper, indium, thallium, lead, mercury, molybdenum, selenium, zinc, and transuranic series. The next chapters focus on the genetic effects, health of children, and birth rate problems related to trace elements. Finally, this text concludes with a discussion on the role of trace elements in agriculture, focusing on requirements of plants and animals, consequences of excesses and imbalances of trace elements in soils, and animal diets. This publication is valuable to veterinarians and practitioners of disciplines such as physiology, dietetics, and medicine.