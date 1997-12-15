Trace Determination of Pesticides and their Degradation Products in Water (BOOK REPRINT) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444818423, 9780080543123

Trace Determination of Pesticides and their Degradation Products in Water (BOOK REPRINT), Volume 19

1st Edition

Editors: M.-C. Hennion
Authors: Damia Barcelo
eBook ISBN: 9780080543123
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444818423
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th December 1997
Page Count: 556
Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers:
Pesticides and their Degradation Products: Characteristics, Usage and Environmental Behaviour
Introduction
Chemical classes and physico-chemical properties of pesticides
Environmental relevance in the aquatic environment
Degradation of pesticides in the aquatic environment
Toxicity and ecotoxicity
Conclusions
References

Quality Assurance Issues: Sampling, Storage and Interlaboratory Studies
Sampling
Storage
Interlaboratory performance studies
References

Chromatographic and Related Techniques for the Analysis and Detection of Pesticides
Introduction. Gas chromatography
Liquid chromatography
Thin layer chromatography
Capillary electrophoresis
Mass spectrometric methods
Conclusions
References

Sample Handling Techniques (Extraction and Clean-up of Samples)
Introduction
Extraction and concentration procedures
Clean-up procedures
Conclusion and further developments
References

On-Line Sample Handling Strategies
Introduction
On-line techniques with separation by liquid chromatography
On-line techniques with separation by gas chromatography
On-line solid-phase extraction, supercritical fluid extraction, and supercritical chromatography
Conclusion and further trends
References

Immunochemical Methods and Biosensors
Introduction
Immunoassays
Immunochemical sample preparation methods
Biosensors

Description

Trace Determination of Pesticides and their Degradation Products in Water is a critical compilation of analytical methods for the monitoring of pesticides and their degradation products in water. It contains up-to-date material and is the result of the authors' experience in the pesticide analysis field. The book is structured in six chapters, starting from general aspects of pesticides like usage, physicochemical parameters and occurrence in the environment. A second chapter is devoted to sampling from water matrices, stability methods of pesticides in water and quality assurance issues. The general chromatographic methods for pesticides are reported, including the newly developed electrophoresis methods and GC-MS and LC-MS confirmatory analytical methods. Sample preparation methodologies, including off-line and on-line techniques are described in the next two chapters, with a comprehensive list of examples of pesticides and many metabolites, including the use of different GC-methods and LC-methods. The final chapter is devoted to the development of biological techniques, immunoassays and biosensors, for the trace determination of pesticides in water samples.

Readership

For university departments of analytical chemistry and environmental chemistry, analytical departments of chemical industries, environmental organizations and chemical and environmental libraries

Details

No. of pages:
556
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080543123
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444818423

About the Editors

M.-C. Hennion Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ecole Supérieure de Physique et de Chimie Industrielles de la Ville de Paris, Laboratoire de Chimie Analytique, 10, Rue Vauquelin, 75231 Paris Cedex 05, France

About the Authors

Damia Barcelo Author

Prof. dr. Barcelo Damia, Director of the Catalan Institute for Water Research (ICRA) and Professor at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA), Barcelona, Spain. His expertise is in water quality assessment and management, fate, risk and removal of emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment plants and analysis, fate and risk of emerging contaminants and nanomaterials in the aquatic environment. He published over 900 papers, 200 book chapters and has h index 91. He was a coordinator of several national and EU projects and at the moment he coordinates two EU projects: GLOBAQUA , on multiple stressors in the aquatic environment and SEA-on-a-CHIP, on the development of sensor technolgies for emerging contamaints in marine aquaculture. He is CoEditor in Chief of the journal Science of Total Environment and the book series Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry, both form Elsevier..

Affiliations and Expertise

Inst. of Environmental Assessment and Water Research, Spain

