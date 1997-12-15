Trace Determination of Pesticides and their Degradation Products in Water (BOOK REPRINT), Volume 19
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers:
Pesticides and their Degradation Products: Characteristics, Usage and Environmental Behaviour
Introduction
Chemical classes and physico-chemical properties of pesticides
Environmental relevance in the aquatic environment
Degradation of pesticides in the aquatic environment
Toxicity and ecotoxicity
Conclusions
References
Quality Assurance Issues: Sampling, Storage and Interlaboratory Studies
Sampling
Storage
Interlaboratory performance studies
References
Chromatographic and Related Techniques for the Analysis and Detection of Pesticides
Introduction. Gas chromatography
Liquid chromatography
Thin layer chromatography
Capillary electrophoresis
Mass spectrometric methods
Conclusions
References
Sample Handling Techniques (Extraction and Clean-up of Samples)
Introduction
Extraction and concentration procedures
Clean-up procedures
Conclusion and further developments
References
On-Line Sample Handling Strategies
Introduction
On-line techniques with separation by liquid chromatography
On-line techniques with separation by gas chromatography
On-line solid-phase extraction, supercritical fluid extraction, and supercritical chromatography
Conclusion and further trends
References
Immunochemical Methods and Biosensors
Introduction
Immunoassays
Immunochemical sample preparation methods
Biosensors
Description
Trace Determination of Pesticides and their Degradation Products in Water is a critical compilation of analytical methods for the monitoring of pesticides and their degradation products in water. It contains up-to-date material and is the result of the authors' experience in the pesticide analysis field. The book is structured in six chapters, starting from general aspects of pesticides like usage, physicochemical parameters and occurrence in the environment. A second chapter is devoted to sampling from water matrices, stability methods of pesticides in water and quality assurance issues. The general chromatographic methods for pesticides are reported, including the newly developed electrophoresis methods and GC-MS and LC-MS confirmatory analytical methods. Sample preparation methodologies, including off-line and on-line techniques are described in the next two chapters, with a comprehensive list of examples of pesticides and many metabolites, including the use of different GC-methods and LC-methods. The final chapter is devoted to the development of biological techniques, immunoassays and biosensors, for the trace determination of pesticides in water samples.
Readership
For university departments of analytical chemistry and environmental chemistry, analytical departments of chemical industries, environmental organizations and chemical and environmental libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 15th December 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543123
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444818423
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
M.-C. Hennion Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Supérieure de Physique et de Chimie Industrielles de la Ville de Paris, Laboratoire de Chimie Analytique, 10, Rue Vauquelin, 75231 Paris Cedex 05, France
About the Authors
Damia Barcelo Author
Prof. dr. Barcelo Damia, Director of the Catalan Institute for Water Research (ICRA) and Professor at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA), Barcelona, Spain. His expertise is in water quality assessment and management, fate, risk and removal of emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment plants and analysis, fate and risk of emerging contaminants and nanomaterials in the aquatic environment. He published over 900 papers, 200 book chapters and has h index 91. He was a coordinator of several national and EU projects and at the moment he coordinates two EU projects: GLOBAQUA , on multiple stressors in the aquatic environment and SEA-on-a-CHIP, on the development of sensor technolgies for emerging contamaints in marine aquaculture. He is CoEditor in Chief of the journal Science of Total Environment and the book series Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry, both form Elsevier..
Affiliations and Expertise
Inst. of Environmental Assessment and Water Research, Spain