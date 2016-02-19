TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry

Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 3 focuses on developments in analytical chemistry, including the adoption of automation in laboratory processes, chromatography, and flow analysis. The selection first underscores the effect of automation on the operations of analytical laboratories and techniques for the automated optimization of HPLC separations. Topics include initial requirements, window diagrams, and chemometric approaches. The text then ponders on generation of statistical tables by microcomputer; enzyme electrodes for continuous in-vivo monitoring; and enantiomeric analysis of the common protein amino acids by liquid chromatography. The publication takes a look at sample preparation for the analysis of heavy metals in foods and application of ion-selective electrodes in flow analysis, including dry ashing, acid extraction, and ion-selective electrodes in flowing systems. The text then examines trends in laboratory information management systems; zone electrophoresis in open-tubular capillaries; and using computers to interpret IR spectra of complex molecules. The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in the developments in analytical chemistry.

Table of Contents



January, 1984

Feature

Designing Automated Systems - Need Skill Be Lost?

Interface

Techniques for the Automated Optimization of HPLC Separations

Computer Corner

Generation of Statistical Tables by Microcomputer

Biotechnology Focus

Enzyme Electrodes for Continuous In-Vivo Monitoring

Trends

Enantiomeric Analysis of the Common Protein Amino Acids by Liquid Chromatography

Substoichiometry in Trace Analysis

Sample Preparation for the Analysis of Heavy Metals in Food

Application of Ion-Selective Electrodes in Flow Analysis

February, 1984

Feature

Analytical Chemistry-A Personal Perspective

Interface

Trends in Laboratory Information Management Systems

Computer Corner

PARVUS

Biotechnology Focus

Microbial Sensor for Screening Mutagens

Trends

Screening for Unknown Compounds in Complex Matrices Analyzed by Liquid Chromatography: An Overview

Zone Electrophoresis in Open-Tubular Capillaries

Attogram Detection Limits Using Laser Induced Fluorescence

Supersonic Jet Expansions in Analytical Spectroscopy

Modern Ion Separation Techniques in Inorganic Analysis: Ion Chromatography and Isotachophoresis

March, 1984

Computer Corner

Microcomputers and Pattern Recognition

Biotechnology Focus

Biological Methods of Analysis

Trends

Using Computers to Interpret IR Spectra of Complex Molecules

Plasma Emission Spectroscopic Detectors in HPLC for Trace Metal Analysis and Speciation

Chromatography in Steroid Research Work

Agarose Gels in HPLC Separation of Biopolymers

April, 1984

Interface

Computerized Interpretation of Electrochemical Data Using Deviation-Pattern Recognition

Computer Corner

An Apple-II Routine, Written in Pascal for Bullet-Proof Numeric Input

Biotechnology Focus

Enzyme Immunoassays with Electrochemical Detection

Trends

Protein Separation

Radioreceptor Assay-A Tool for the Bioanalysis of Drugs

Applications of Flow Cytometry in Clinical Diagnosis

May, 1984

Special Feature: Surface Analysis

Introduction

Trends

A Comparison of Spectroscopical Techniques in Surface Analysis

Electron Spectroscopy for Surface Analysis

Surface Analysis in Electrochemical Studies

Surface Analysis of Supported Heterogeneous Catalysts

Multitechnique Spectroscopic Analysis of Polymer Surfaces

Surface Analysis of Semiconductors with SIMS

June/July, 1984

Computer Corner

A Software Package for a Computer Controlled Spectrophotometer

Trends

New Solid State NMR Techniques in Coal Analysis

The Measurement of Enzyme Catalyzed Rates of Reaction by 2D NMR Spectroscopy

PIXE: Possibilities in Elemental Micro- and Trace-Analysis

Steroid Analysis in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Analysis of Anti-Hormones

August, 1984

Interface

Computer Assisted Clinical Chemical Diagnosis, Pattern Cognition and Recognition by Cluster Analysis

Computer Corner

Fortran is Fortran is Fortran

Biotechnology Focus

Biosensors and Bioprobes

Trends

Determination of Drugs and Metabolites in Biological Fluids

Decomposition Methods in Elemental Trace Analysis

Standardization in Reversed Phase HPLC

September, 1984

Computer Corner

Package for On-line Data Acquisition and Processing with Microcomputers

Trends

Micellar Enhanced Analytical Fluorimetry

X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometry Applied to the Analysis of Environmental Samples

Multivariate Calibration I. Concepts and Distinctions

03B413C Measurements of Smaller Samples

Immunoassay and its Applications to Water Analysis

October, 1984

Computer Corner

Generation of a Random Sample from a Multivariate Normal Distribution

Analytical Methods and Problems in biotechnology

Introduction

Analytical Methods and Problems in Biotechnology-An Overview of the Symposium (ANABIOTEC '84)

Trends

Instrumentation for Process Measurement and Control in the Bioprocess Industry

Direct Monitoring of Reactor Biomass in Fermentation Control

Cofactor Modified Electrodes

On-line Process Analysis and Control in Biotechnology

Immunochemical Assays for Process Control: Potentials and Limitations

November/December, 1984

Computer Corner

Computerized Quality Control with Trigg Trend Detection and Cusum Capabilities

Biotechnology Focus

Potentiometric Detection and Study of Bacterial Activity

Trends

Phosphorescence in Liquid Solutions: A Promising Detection Principle in Liquid Chromatography and Flow Injection Analysis

Multivariate Calibration. II. Chemometric Methods

Accurate Determination of the Noble Metals. I. Sample Decomposition and Methods of Separation

Biogeochemistry, A Valuable Tool in Mineral Exploration and Environmental Assessment

