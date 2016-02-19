TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 3 focuses on developments in analytical chemistry, including the adoption of automation in laboratory processes, chromatography, and flow analysis.
The selection first underscores the effect of automation on the operations of analytical laboratories and techniques for the automated optimization of HPLC separations. Topics include initial requirements, window diagrams, and chemometric approaches. The text then ponders on generation of statistical tables by microcomputer; enzyme electrodes for continuous in-vivo monitoring; and enantiomeric analysis of the common protein amino acids by liquid chromatography.
The publication takes a look at sample preparation for the analysis of heavy metals in foods and application of ion-selective electrodes in flow analysis, including dry ashing, acid extraction, and ion-selective electrodes in flowing systems. The text then examines trends in laboratory information management systems; zone electrophoresis in open-tubular capillaries; and using computers to interpret IR spectra of complex molecules.
The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in the developments in analytical chemistry.
Table of Contents
January, 1984
Feature
Designing Automated Systems - Need Skill Be Lost?
Interface
Techniques for the Automated Optimization of HPLC Separations
Computer Corner
Generation of Statistical Tables by Microcomputer
Biotechnology Focus
Enzyme Electrodes for Continuous In-Vivo Monitoring
Trends
Enantiomeric Analysis of the Common Protein Amino Acids by Liquid Chromatography
Substoichiometry in Trace Analysis
Sample Preparation for the Analysis of Heavy Metals in Food
Application of Ion-Selective Electrodes in Flow Analysis
February, 1984
Feature
Analytical Chemistry-A Personal Perspective
Interface
Trends in Laboratory Information Management Systems
Computer Corner
PARVUS
Biotechnology Focus
Microbial Sensor for Screening Mutagens
Trends
Screening for Unknown Compounds in Complex Matrices Analyzed by Liquid Chromatography: An Overview
Zone Electrophoresis in Open-Tubular Capillaries
Attogram Detection Limits Using Laser Induced Fluorescence
Supersonic Jet Expansions in Analytical Spectroscopy
Modern Ion Separation Techniques in Inorganic Analysis: Ion Chromatography and Isotachophoresis
March, 1984
Computer Corner
Microcomputers and Pattern Recognition
Biotechnology Focus
Biological Methods of Analysis
Trends
Using Computers to Interpret IR Spectra of Complex Molecules
Plasma Emission Spectroscopic Detectors in HPLC for Trace Metal Analysis and Speciation
Chromatography in Steroid Research Work
Agarose Gels in HPLC Separation of Biopolymers
April, 1984
Interface
Computerized Interpretation of Electrochemical Data Using Deviation-Pattern Recognition
Computer Corner
An Apple-II Routine, Written in Pascal for Bullet-Proof Numeric Input
Biotechnology Focus
Enzyme Immunoassays with Electrochemical Detection
Trends
Protein Separation
Radioreceptor Assay-A Tool for the Bioanalysis of Drugs
Applications of Flow Cytometry in Clinical Diagnosis
May, 1984
Special Feature: Surface Analysis
Introduction
Trends
A Comparison of Spectroscopical Techniques in Surface Analysis
Electron Spectroscopy for Surface Analysis
Surface Analysis in Electrochemical Studies
Surface Analysis of Supported Heterogeneous Catalysts
Multitechnique Spectroscopic Analysis of Polymer Surfaces
Surface Analysis of Semiconductors with SIMS
June/July, 1984
Computer Corner
A Software Package for a Computer Controlled Spectrophotometer
Trends
New Solid State NMR Techniques in Coal Analysis
The Measurement of Enzyme Catalyzed Rates of Reaction by 2D NMR Spectroscopy
PIXE: Possibilities in Elemental Micro- and Trace-Analysis
Steroid Analysis in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Analysis of Anti-Hormones
August, 1984
Interface
Computer Assisted Clinical Chemical Diagnosis, Pattern Cognition and Recognition by Cluster Analysis
Computer Corner
Fortran is Fortran is Fortran
Biotechnology Focus
Biosensors and Bioprobes
Trends
Determination of Drugs and Metabolites in Biological Fluids
Decomposition Methods in Elemental Trace Analysis
Standardization in Reversed Phase HPLC
September, 1984
Computer Corner
Package for On-line Data Acquisition and Processing with Microcomputers
Trends
Micellar Enhanced Analytical Fluorimetry
X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometry Applied to the Analysis of Environmental Samples
Multivariate Calibration I. Concepts and Distinctions
03B413C Measurements of Smaller Samples
Immunoassay and its Applications to Water Analysis
October, 1984
Computer Corner
Generation of a Random Sample from a Multivariate Normal Distribution
Analytical Methods and Problems in biotechnology
Introduction
Analytical Methods and Problems in Biotechnology-An Overview of the Symposium (ANABIOTEC '84)
Trends
Instrumentation for Process Measurement and Control in the Bioprocess Industry
Direct Monitoring of Reactor Biomass in Fermentation Control
Cofactor Modified Electrodes
On-line Process Analysis and Control in Biotechnology
Immunochemical Assays for Process Control: Potentials and Limitations
November/December, 1984
Computer Corner
Computerized Quality Control with Trigg Trend Detection and Cusum Capabilities
Biotechnology Focus
Potentiometric Detection and Study of Bacterial Activity
Trends
Phosphorescence in Liquid Solutions: A Promising Detection Principle in Liquid Chromatography and Flow Injection Analysis
Multivariate Calibration. II. Chemometric Methods
Accurate Determination of the Noble Metals. I. Sample Decomposition and Methods of Separation
Biogeochemistry, A Valuable Tool in Mineral Exploration and Environmental Assessment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274584