TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry

Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 12 focuses on the advancements of processes, technologies, automation, and applications of analytical chemistry. The selection first offers information on single-cell analysis at the level of a single human erythrocyte and micellar catalysis in reaction-rate methods. Topics include analytical strategies, analysis of single erythrocytes, kinetic aspects of micellar catalysis, and micellar kinetic multicomponent determination. The text then takes a look at advances in the field of laser atomic spectroscopy and molecular recognition of sugars, including detection of sugar complexation, driving force and selectivity of sugar complexation, atomization/excitation source, and diagnostic tool. The manuscript examines charge-remote fragmentations for structural determination of lipids; advances in speciation analysis by capillary gas chromatography; and chemical pattern recognition and multivariate analysis for QSAR studies. The publication also ponders on in-vivo microdialysis sampling in pharmacokinetic studies; a novel single beam optical spectrophotometer for fast luminescence, absorption, and reflection measurements of turbid materials; and techniques for the study and characterization of advanced materials. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the trends in analytical chemistry.

Table of Contents



January, 1993

Computer Corner

Obtaining and Processing Data from Laboratory Instruments. I. Getting the Data in the Windows Environment

Trends

Single-Cell Analysis at the Level of a Single Human Erythrocyte

Micellar Catalysis in Reaction-Rate Methods

Recent Advances in the Field of Laser Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Recognition of Sugars

Charge-Remote Fragmentations for Structural Determination of Lipids

February, 1993

Computer Corner

Obtaining and Processing Data from Laboratory Instruments. II. Processing the Data Using EXCEL

Trends

Recent Advances in Speciation Analysis by Capillary Gas Chromatography-Microwave Induced Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry

Chemical Pattern Recognition and Multivariate Analysis for QSAR Studies

Pyrolysis-Mass Spectrometry Under Soft Ionization Conditions

In-Vivo Microdialysis Sampling in Pharmacokinetic Studies

A Novel Single Beam Optical Spectrophotometer for Fast Luminescence, Absorption, and Reflection Measurements of Turbid Materials

March, 1993

Computer Corner

An Introduction to Digital Signal Processors

Trends

New Developments in Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry

Interfacial Analysis - Techniques for the Study and Characterization of Advanced Materials

Electrochemical Sensors Using Microarray Electrodes

Supercritical-Fluid Extraction as an Alternative Sample Preparation Method

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in Ultra Trace Analysis of Polychlorinated Dioxins and Related Compounds

April, 1993

Trends

Enantiomeric Separation by Micellar Electrokinetic Chromatography

Enantioselective Gas Chromatography

Direct Resolution in Sub- and Supercritical Fluid Chromatography on Packed Columns Containing Trans-l,2-Diaminocyclohexane Derivatives as Selectors

Evaluation of a New Polar-Organic High-Performance Liquid Chromatographic Mobile Phase for Cyclodextrin-Bonded Chiral Stationary Phases

The Impact of New Liquid Chromatography Chiral Stationary Phase Technology on the Study of Stereo-Selective Pharmacokinetics

Chiral Drug Analysis in Biofluids by Liquid Chromatography

Liquid Chromatographic Methods for the Chiral Separation of of β-Adrenergic Blocking Agents

Chiral Analysis Based on Polarimetric Detection

Chiral Discrimination by NMR Spectroscopy

May, 1993

Feature

The Canaan Conspiracy

Computer Corner

An algorithm for Peak-Shape Analysis for Differentiating Unresolved Peaks in Chromatography

Trends

Capillary Gel Electrophoresis of Biopolymers

Orthogonal Acceleration - A New Direction for Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry: Fast, Sensitive Mass Analysis for Continuous Ion Sources

Vibrational Spectroscopy - Where are We and Where are We Going?

On-line Measurement of Circular Dichroism Spectra During Enantioselective Liquid Chromatography

June/July, 1993

Computer Corner

A Program for Non-Orthogonal Rotation in Factor Analysis

Trends

Capillary Electrophoresis of Inorganic Ions and Low-Molecular-Mass Ionic Solutes

Mass Spectrometric Analysis of a GPI-Anchored Protein: The Scrapie Prion Protein

On-line Dialysis as a Sample-Preparation Technique for Column Liquid Chromatography

In Vivo Blood-Gas and Electrolyte Sensors: Progress and Challenges

Sensitive Techniques for Phospholipase D Determination in Plants

August, 1993

Computer Corner

Some Easy and Fast Ways to Calculate Real Degree Derivation

Trends

Voltammetry of Metal Ion-Macromolecule Interactions: Application to Speciation Problems

Potentiometric Ion Sensors Based on Natural Carboxylic Polyether Ionophores and their Derivatives

Analyte Detection in Complex Solid Matrices with Pyrolysis-Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Ionization Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Trace Analysis in Capillary Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Sample Introduction

September, 1993

Monitor

Lags in the Publication of Research Findings in Analytical Chemistry

Trends

What's Happening at the Liquid-Liquid Interface in Solvent-Extraction Chemistry?

Multivariate Curve Resolution Applied to Liquid Chromatography-Diode Array Detection

Applications of Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry for the Identification of Environmental Contaminants and Agrochemicals

Process Analysis in the Metallurgical Industry

From Neutron Activation to Inductively Coupled Plasma-Atomic Emission Spectrometry in the Determination of Rare-Earth Elements in Rocks

October, 1993

Trends

Trace Enrichment of Environmental Samples in Capillary Zone Electrophoresis

Analytical Applications of Electrified Interfaces Between Two Immiscible Solutions

The Use of Gas Chromatographic Detectors in Column Liquid Chromatography

Recent Developments in Methods of Analysis for Mycotoxins in Foodstuffs

Approaches to the Continuous Monitoring of Seawater pH and its Role in the Global Carbon Cycle

November/December, 1993

Trends

Calorimetric Sensing in Bioanalytical Chemistry: Principles, Applications and Trends

Imaging Applications for Chemical Analysis Utilizing Charge Coupled Device Array Detectors

Real-Time Instrumentation for Monitoring Water Quality: An Australian Perspective

Mass Spectrometry of Proteins

Analysis of Anthracycline Antitumor Drugs in Tissues and Body Fluids Using Liquid Chromatography

On-line Solid-Phase Reactors for Unsegmented Continuous-Flow Drug Analysis

Author Index

Subject Index

TrAC Supplement No. 1

Directory of Capillary Electrophoresis

