TRAC: Trends in Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 12
Description
Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 12 focuses on the advancements of processes, technologies, automation, and applications of analytical chemistry.
The selection first offers information on single-cell analysis at the level of a single human erythrocyte and micellar catalysis in reaction-rate methods. Topics include analytical strategies, analysis of single erythrocytes, kinetic aspects of micellar catalysis, and micellar kinetic multicomponent determination. The text then takes a look at advances in the field of laser atomic spectroscopy and molecular recognition of sugars, including detection of sugar complexation, driving force and selectivity of sugar complexation, atomization/excitation source, and diagnostic tool.
The manuscript examines charge-remote fragmentations for structural determination of lipids; advances in speciation analysis by capillary gas chromatography; and chemical pattern recognition and multivariate analysis for QSAR studies. The publication also ponders on in-vivo microdialysis sampling in pharmacokinetic studies; a novel single beam optical spectrophotometer for fast luminescence, absorption, and reflection measurements of turbid materials; and techniques for the study and characterization of advanced materials.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the trends in analytical chemistry.
Table of Contents
January, 1993
Computer Corner
Obtaining and Processing Data from Laboratory Instruments. I. Getting the Data in the Windows Environment
Trends
Single-Cell Analysis at the Level of a Single Human Erythrocyte
Micellar Catalysis in Reaction-Rate Methods
Recent Advances in the Field of Laser Atomic Spectroscopy
Molecular Recognition of Sugars
Charge-Remote Fragmentations for Structural Determination of Lipids
February, 1993
Computer Corner
Obtaining and Processing Data from Laboratory Instruments. II. Processing the Data Using EXCEL
Trends
Recent Advances in Speciation Analysis by Capillary Gas Chromatography-Microwave Induced Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry
Chemical Pattern Recognition and Multivariate Analysis for QSAR Studies
Pyrolysis-Mass Spectrometry Under Soft Ionization Conditions
In-Vivo Microdialysis Sampling in Pharmacokinetic Studies
A Novel Single Beam Optical Spectrophotometer for Fast Luminescence, Absorption, and Reflection Measurements of Turbid Materials
March, 1993
Computer Corner
An Introduction to Digital Signal Processors
Trends
New Developments in Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry
Interfacial Analysis - Techniques for the Study and Characterization of Advanced Materials
Electrochemical Sensors Using Microarray Electrodes
Supercritical-Fluid Extraction as an Alternative Sample Preparation Method
Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in Ultra Trace Analysis of Polychlorinated Dioxins and Related Compounds
April, 1993
Trends
Enantiomeric Separation by Micellar Electrokinetic Chromatography
Enantioselective Gas Chromatography
Direct Resolution in Sub- and Supercritical Fluid Chromatography on Packed Columns Containing Trans-l,2-Diaminocyclohexane Derivatives as Selectors
Evaluation of a New Polar-Organic High-Performance Liquid Chromatographic Mobile Phase for Cyclodextrin-Bonded Chiral Stationary Phases
The Impact of New Liquid Chromatography Chiral Stationary Phase Technology on the Study of Stereo-Selective Pharmacokinetics
Chiral Drug Analysis in Biofluids by Liquid Chromatography
Liquid Chromatographic Methods for the Chiral Separation of of β-Adrenergic Blocking Agents
Chiral Analysis Based on Polarimetric Detection
Chiral Discrimination by NMR Spectroscopy
May, 1993
Feature
The Canaan Conspiracy
Computer Corner
An algorithm for Peak-Shape Analysis for Differentiating Unresolved Peaks in Chromatography
Trends
Capillary Gel Electrophoresis of Biopolymers
Orthogonal Acceleration - A New Direction for Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry: Fast, Sensitive Mass Analysis for Continuous Ion Sources
Vibrational Spectroscopy - Where are We and Where are We Going?
On-line Measurement of Circular Dichroism Spectra During Enantioselective Liquid Chromatography
June/July, 1993
Computer Corner
A Program for Non-Orthogonal Rotation in Factor Analysis
Trends
Capillary Electrophoresis of Inorganic Ions and Low-Molecular-Mass Ionic Solutes
Mass Spectrometric Analysis of a GPI-Anchored Protein: The Scrapie Prion Protein
On-line Dialysis as a Sample-Preparation Technique for Column Liquid Chromatography
In Vivo Blood-Gas and Electrolyte Sensors: Progress and Challenges
Sensitive Techniques for Phospholipase D Determination in Plants
August, 1993
Computer Corner
Some Easy and Fast Ways to Calculate Real Degree Derivation
Trends
Voltammetry of Metal Ion-Macromolecule Interactions: Application to Speciation Problems
Potentiometric Ion Sensors Based on Natural Carboxylic Polyether Ionophores and their Derivatives
Analyte Detection in Complex Solid Matrices with Pyrolysis-Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Ionization Tandem Mass Spectrometry
Trace Analysis in Capillary Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Sample Introduction
September, 1993
Monitor
Lags in the Publication of Research Findings in Analytical Chemistry
Trends
What's Happening at the Liquid-Liquid Interface in Solvent-Extraction Chemistry?
Multivariate Curve Resolution Applied to Liquid Chromatography-Diode Array Detection
Applications of Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry for the Identification of Environmental Contaminants and Agrochemicals
Process Analysis in the Metallurgical Industry
From Neutron Activation to Inductively Coupled Plasma-Atomic Emission Spectrometry in the Determination of Rare-Earth Elements in Rocks
October, 1993
Trends
Trace Enrichment of Environmental Samples in Capillary Zone Electrophoresis
Analytical Applications of Electrified Interfaces Between Two Immiscible Solutions
The Use of Gas Chromatographic Detectors in Column Liquid Chromatography
Recent Developments in Methods of Analysis for Mycotoxins in Foodstuffs
Approaches to the Continuous Monitoring of Seawater pH and its Role in the Global Carbon Cycle
November/December, 1993
Trends
Calorimetric Sensing in Bioanalytical Chemistry: Principles, Applications and Trends
Imaging Applications for Chemical Analysis Utilizing Charge Coupled Device Array Detectors
Real-Time Instrumentation for Monitoring Water Quality: An Australian Perspective
Mass Spectrometry of Proteins
Analysis of Anthracycline Antitumor Drugs in Tissues and Body Fluids Using Liquid Chromatography
On-line Solid-Phase Reactors for Unsegmented Continuous-Flow Drug Analysis
Author Index
Subject Index
TrAC Supplement No. 1
Directory of Capillary Electrophoresis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1993
- Published:
- 1st January 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274690
About the Editor
Y. Gohshi
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan